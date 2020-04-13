Income Lab Ideas: Zero To Near-Zero Interest Rates

This can play a role in investing in closed-end funds, this is especially true when they utilize leverage.

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on everyday life around the globe, central bankers around the world are trying to shore up their economies and provide relief. Unfortunately, throwing money at the situation and making moves that provide support to the economy won't be a complete cure for what ails this volatile stock market. The only thing that would be able to do that is when there is clarity. One of the major things that could turn things around is if and when a cure for this virus is created. There are several companies from around the globe working with governments to provide such a remedy. Until then, we won't be able to get uncertainty out of the way. The reason this is an issue, of course, is because we don't know how long this event will take. Therefore, we can't begin to calculate the expected damage that will eventually take its toll on the global economy.

As a long-term investor, I do have faith that investing in a diversified portfolio and remaining disciplined will have a successful end result. Unfortunately, I couldn't begin to even try to come up with an expected "recovering" timeline.

One of the major changes that the U.S. Federal Reserve has taken was to implement a target of near-zero interest rates. This should provide some relief to the economy - I believe when we subsequently resolve COVID-19 that this move will help ease the economy. As of right now due to the fact mentioned above, that there is no cure, it doesn't really seem to be working to relax markets.

As we can see below, this certainly isn't the first time that rates have been at 0%. This was the same move that many are familiar with that happened in the 2008/09 financial crisis. What is interesting this time is the fact that the Fed was never really able to raise rates to a "normal" level.

However, these moves will make an impact on closed-end funds and I hope to shed light on the good and bad that this move will make on them. In fact, since this isn't the first time at 0-0.25% rates I'm confident we can survive now as we already have previously. I would even go on to say that these lower rates are the new "normal." It is hard to imagine anything higher for the foreseeable future, barring any massive come back for the economy that could threaten out of control inflation rates.

The Good

One of the good things for lower interest rates is the fact that leverage utilized by funds should be cheaper. Of course, we know the downside of leverage. We have just recently been reminded of that downside with the MLP funds. That is a whole other subject, however.

Interest rates going down means that borrowings and loans for CEFs should be cheaper going forward. Although, they are pretty low compared to what an individual can receive for their borrowings anyway. Additionally, since rates never really ramped up to a higher targeted range the overall positive will be less noticeable as well.

The caveat here is that there are many funds that implement a strategy of fixed-rate borrowings to help mitigate against the 'risk' of higher rates in the future. This means that they end up going out and getting a fixed rate as opposed to a floating rate leverage source.

For example, we have Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund (RNP) and their "leverage facts" below.

We can see that the majority of their leverage comes in the form of fixed-rate financing at 85% of their borrowings. This costs them an average of 3.4% and will continue to do so for around 2.9 years. The other 15% is variable, costing them around 2.6%.

Now, we can take a look at the year ending 2016 for RNP.

Again here, we can see that the breakdown is 85/15%. However, the average rate of financing was 1.9%. They don't appear to breakdown the rates by variable and fixed this time, though it would have been very interesting. I would have suspected that we saw the same as above - with the fixed-rate portion being higher than the variable rate. Fixed-rates are generally set higher than the current going rate to accommodate the potential for higher rates in the future.

The difference between 2016 (when target rates were zero for years) can be compared to what we see for what the fund had to pay in 2019 (when rates hadn't' been targeted at 0%).

The last example we will look at for RNP will be from their period ending 2007.

Of course, we see even higher rates yet. AMPS stands for auction market preferred stock. These were very common and some funds even still have some outstanding. Through 2008/09 the market for these completely dried up and collapsed as there was no demand. That again is a completely different topic worthy of its own discussion - the important take away here is that, yet again, we see even higher leverage expenses for the fund.

Since RNP is mostly in fixed-rate borrowings now, they won't be able to take advantage of lower rates for a while.

The Bad

Unfortunately, there is a downside to this. As funds that invest in fixed-income sectors can also see their holdings pay out less interest as well.

This is what was happening to most municipal bond funds over the last several years. Thus, we saw their distributions starting to be cut.

The above graph is for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ). This is what the majority of muni CEF's distribution charts will look like. That was happening since the majority of muni bonds issued had a callable feature that could see them called before final maturity. Many of these issued had a minimum 10-year lockout period. This is when they weren't able to call them.

As we entered 2016 until now, many municipalities were calling these bonds that were issued pre 08/09. They then began issuing newer ones as they were able to due to the lockout period ending on them. This made sense as in 2016 the Fed began ramping up their target interest rates again.

At that time I'm sure there were many that were positive rates would return higher - thus, wanted to lock in lower rates before they were to rise even higher.

Since that began, the muni funds that held them had to also lower what they were paying out as they were receiving less interest themselves. This would have happened as these higher-yielding holdings were being called and the new issues coming out were at the lower rate, as discussed above.

This plays a role in any debt that is out there though, and not just the muni market. Individuals will refinance their homes and vehicles so all the asset-backed securitizations out there will also begin to run into prepayment risk. Thus, they will also be impacted by rates returning to near-zero levels.

While the good was that leverage expenses on CEFs will fall, it isn't likely to be at a pace fast enough to be a net positive as they have a turnover of their portfolios.

Conclusion

Overall, interest rates going back down to a target of 0% can have a positive and negative effect on CEFs. The good news is that the lower rates should see funds' leverage expenses coming down. This can happen immediately for those that utilize shorter-term or variable rate financing. On the other hand, it can take several years for some funds that have fixed-rate financing to feel the benefits.

The downside to near-zero target interest rates is that CEFs invested in fixed-income investments also feel the impact of lower interest income coming in. That is because like CEFs themselves that can pay lower rates - so to can their positions. This would be a good reason to check on a fixed-income investment and see what portion of their portfolio is callable.

Nuveen provides a great table and chart for many of their funds that can give an investor a quick glance to make an informed decision. It can also be easily compared to its peers or another Nuveen fund as well.

The above table and chart are for NMZ. We used them in our prior example of a muni fund having to shave its distribution down over the last several years. We can easily see that almost 17% of their portfolio will become callable within the next 12 months. From here we can assess that they will most likely be taking advantage of the now rock bottom rates. That doesn't mean that it isn't investable since it is merely one metric to look at. But it does give us a stat that is easy to compare with peers. Of course, the lower the call exposure, the better!

