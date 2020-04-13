The global pandemic has delayed many prosecutions. The cases facing traders and institutions on abuses in the precious metal markets are no exception. With far more pressing matters facing the world financial markets, I would not be surprised to see prolonged delays before prosecutors present their cases against individuals. When it comes to financial institutions, we could see the investigations run out of steam, and the issues swept under the carpets of justice.

The silver spoofers and banks that turned a blind eye to misbehavior could wind up being saved by the virus.

Meanwhile, the action in the silver market has been wild. Since the week of February 24, the price has traded in a range from a high of $18.92 to a low of $11.74 on the continuous futures contract on COMEX. The $7.18 range was the widest since 2016, and we are only in the fourth month of 2020. On Thursday, April 9, nearby May silver futures settled at $16.053 per ounce, above the midpoint of the trading range, an incredible feat considering the metal fell to the low in mid-March. Risk-off periods can create incredible price volatility in markets. In 2008, during the global financial crisis, the price of silver dropped from $21.185 to $8.40 per ounce.

At the end of last week, the global pandemic continued to impact markets across all asset classes. Until scientists develop treatments and a vaccine, volatility is likely to continue. I continue to believe that the actions of governments and central banks are incredibly bullish for the prices of silver and gold. Silver’s recent bounce may be a sign that it is ready to catch up with the yellow metal. I favor silver, but I am wary when it comes to silver mining stocks in the current environment. The Global X Silver Miners ETF product (NYSEARCA:SIL) is a diversified product that holds shares in many of the leading silver mining companies. However, they may not react to higher silver prices as they have in the past.

Back to the midpoint in silver

Silver failed to make a higher high in late February when the price rallied to $18.92 on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Last September, the price reached $19.54 when it ran out of steam on the upside.

Source: CQG

The chart highlights that silver futures plunged from $18.92 on February 24 to $11.74 on March 18. In only three weeks and one day, silver lost 38%. In 2008, the drop from over $21 to $8.40 per ounce took seven months.

The weekly chart shows that price momentum and relative strength indicators fell to oversold readings, but both turned higher and were at just below neutral conditions at the end of last week. Weekly historical volatility rose from below 12.5% in early February to 74.14% on Thursday, April 9. The range in silver since 2016 has been from the recent low of $11.74 to the late 2019 high of $19.54, the 50% retracement stands at $15.64, and the price settled above the midpoint at the end of last week.

A textbook lesson from open interest

Open interest is the total number open long and short positions in a futures market. When a market is trending, a rise in open interest is a technical validation of the move higher or lower. A decline in open interest does not support a trend, and sometimes, it is a sign that the move is way overdone. In silver, the open interest fell off the side of a cliff as the price of the metal plunged.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the total number of open long and short positions in the silver market reached a high of 244,705 contracts on February 24, the day that the continuous contract rose to $18.92, and May futures reached a peak of $19.005. The massive correction sent the metric to 140,138 contracts at the end of last week, 104,567 contracts, or over 42.7% lower.

The open interest in silver dropped as market participants headed for the sidelines and closed risk positions. The price correction erased the speculative froth from the futures market as open interest was at its lowest level since 2014 on April 9. A herd of speculative longs and investors headed for an exit to the silver market, pushing the price to its lowest level since 2009 at below $12 per ounce.

If you blinked, you missed the low

Silver traded below $12 in three sessions; on March 16, 18, and 19. The precious metal was below the $13 level for only six sessions. While there were opportunities to purchase silver at those low levels, the physical market tightened up significantly as the price moved to the lows. Premiums on bars and coins soared, and many dealers did not have metal available for buyers.

On March 18, when the price of silver was trading below $12 per ounce, the premiums were astronomical. 90% silver coins were trading at an almost $8 premium to spot, and one-ounce silver American Eagle coins were at over $20 per ounce. It was virtually impossible to purchase physical silver at a price that was lower than the high for this year when silver was trading at its lowest price since 2009.

Trust the physical

The recent action in the physical silver market was a sign that a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Owning the physical during periods of distress in markets is preferable to products that replicate the price action in the metal. Products like SLV that hold the silver metal and USLV, which is a triple leveraged silver product, followed the price lower and then higher as the metal recovered. However, this paper silver depends on the integrity of the product if a squeeze continues for a prolonged period. There are no guarantees when it comes to anything but the physical.

I have been a champion of silver ETF and ETN products as they have an excellent track record of following the price action in the futures market. However, in the current unprecedented environment, I prefer to hold the physical metal. The only asset that is silver is the metal itself.

Two reasons to be wary of mining shares- SIL is diversified, but that may not be enough

I have also advocated for buying diversified silver mining ETF products in the past. In an article on Seeking Alpha on March 7, I suggested that the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF product (SILJ) trades like “silver on steroids.” SILJ tends to be more volatile than the Global X Silver Miners ETF product (SIL), which holds a portfolio of the leading gold mining companies as opposed to the junior miners. The most recent top holdings and fund summary of SIL include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SIL has net assets of $372.63 million, trades an average of 331,342 shares each day, and charges a 0.66% expense ratio. The price of May silver fell 38.75% from February 24 through March 18 and recovered by 38.23% as of April 9.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SIL fell from $33.73 to $16.00 per share or 52.6% and then recovered by 75.6% to $28.10 per share on April 9. The SIL product continued to perform like silver on steroids over the past weeks, as did the SILJ product, which fell over 59% and recovered by over 67.8%.

Meanwhile, the massive flow of central bank and government stimulus into the financial system will have long-term consequences for the global economy. The increase in the money supply could increase demand for precious metals. It may also cause governments to clamp down on individual ownership of assets like gold and silver, which is the first reason I prefer holding the metal than mining shares or derivatives. At the same time, the global pandemic could impact mining operations around the world. Many of the producers extract silver from Latin America, where the medical infrastructure is not as advanced as in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Therefore, the spread of Coronavirus could present a challenge for mining companies when it comes to the labor necessary to extract the metal from the crust of the earth, which would weigh on share prices.

In the current environment, I prefer to own silver bars and coins. A bird in the hand could wind up being worth a lot more than two in the bush over the coming days, weeks, months, and even years. I am bullish on the prospects for silver and gold as central banks and government programs continue to pour fuel on a smoldering fire for the two precious metals.

Silver made a statement over the past weeks, the correction was ugly, but the bounce was a sign that the most volatile precious metal cleared a path to the upside.