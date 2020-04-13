Glacier Bancorp's Earnings To Suffer From The Hospitality And Tourism Sector Exposure

Glacier Bancorp's (GBCI) earnings per share will likely decline this year due to the company's exposure to the hospitality and tourism industry that will boost provisions expenses. Additionally, the acquisition of State Bank of Arizona will drive non-interest expenses, which will further drag earnings. On the other hand, the merger will increase earning assets, which will support earnings in 2020. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to decline by 8% year-over-year in 2020 to around $2.19. The December 2020 target price suggests good potential for capital appreciation. However, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic make GBCI a risky investment. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I'm adopting a neutral rating on GBCI.

Exposure to Hospitality and Tourism Sector to Drive Provisions Expenses

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant disruption in business activity will push up provisions expenses this year and thereby drag earnings. As mentioned in the fourth quarter's investor presentation, around 7% of GBCI's total loans are to the hospitality and tourism sector, which is one of the sectors hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, GBCI operates in states that are likely to be hit hardest by the economic shock from COVID-19. The company operates in the states of Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. According to news reports, Moody's Analytics has determined that Nevada is likely to be hit the hardest financially out of all the fifty states. The states of Washington, Colorado, Arizona, and Wyoming will also get badly hurt by the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Moody's. Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting provisions expenses to increase to $16 million in 2020 from $57,000 in 2019.

Merger to Drive Non-Interest Expenses

GBCI's non-interest expenses will likely surge this year, which will further hurt earnings. The acquisition of State Bank Corp. in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, will drive up merger-related expenses. Furthermore, the balance sheet expansion following the acquisition will boost administrative expenses. Moreover, the normalization of FDIC insurance and assessment expenses this year will increase non-interest expenses. FDIC related expenses were down in the second half of 2019 because of some credits. Due to these factors, I'm expecting GBCI's non-interest expenses to increase by 6% year-over-year in 2020.

Acquisition to Boost Net Interest Income This Year

The sharp plunge in the federal funds rate will squeeze net interest margin, NIM, in the second quarter of this year. Around 39% of total loans will reprice this year, which will make the average yield sensitive to interest rate changes. Meanwhile, deposit cost will be somewhat downward sticky as 34% of total deposits are non-interest bearing. However, around 74% of high-costing term deposits will mature this year, which will ease the pressure on NIM. According to the results of a simulation disclosed in the latest 10-K filing, a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 2.55%, holding the balance sheet constant. Based on these factors, I'm expecting GBCI's NIM to decline by 26bps in the second quarter on a linked quarter basis. The average NIM for 2020 will likely be higher than the average for 2019 because of the benefit from the two bank acquisitions last year and the acquisition in early 2020. The NIM estimate shown below includes the benefit of purchase accounting accretion.

Loan growth will further support earnings this year. The acquisition of State Bank of Arizona in March 2020 will add $439 million in loans to GBCI's loan portfolio. I'm expecting organic growth to be low this year due to the disruption in business activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, I'm expecting GBCI's net loans to increase by 5.3% year-over-year in 2020, mostly driven by the acquisition. My expectation is at the lower end of management's guided range of 5% to 6% given in the fourth quarter's conference call. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings per Share to Decline by 8%

The growth in provisions expenses and non-interest expenses will likely reduce earnings this year. Moreover, non-interest income will likely decline in 2020 compared to 2019, which will further drag earnings. GBCI's non-interest income was unusually high in 2019 due to the large one-time gain of $14.4 million on the sale of debt securities. I'm expecting non-interest income to decline by 12% year-over-year in 2020 due to the normalization of gains on the sale of investments.

On the other hand, the expected growth in net interest income will likely support earnings this year. I'm expecting net income to decrease by 0.8% and earnings per share to decline by 8.1% year-over-year in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The duration and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still largely uncertain. In arriving at the estimates I've assumed that economic activity will pick up pace in the third quarter of 2020. If the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic worsen beyond my expectations, then provisions expenses can exceed the estimate given above. Additionally, if the Federal Reserve decides to take its target rate into negative territory, then NIM can face further compression. These uncertainties make GBCI a risky investment.

I'm expecting GBCI to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.29 per share in the remainder of 2020. This estimate suggests a dividend yield of 3.7%. The threat of a dividend cut is low because the estimated payout ratio for 2020 is below the past five-year average. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 62% in 2020, as opposed to a five-year average of 66%. Moreover, GBCI is currently well-capitalized with a tier 1 capital ratio of 13.76% versus the minimum requirement of 8.0%. The capital strength will minimize the need to cut dividends this year.

Adopting a Neutral Rating

GBCI has traded at an average price-to-book multiple, P/B, of 1.99 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $22.2 gives a target price of $44.2 for December 2020. As shown in the shaded column below, the target price provides an upside of 20.3% from the April 9 closing price. The table also shows the sensitivity of the target price to different levels of the P/B multiple.

The high price upside shown above suggests that GBCI is offering a good opportunity for capital appreciation. However, the uncertainties related to COVID-19 make GBCI a risky investment, as discussed above. Due to the riskiness, I'm adopting a neutral rating on GBCI.

