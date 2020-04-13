The Most Undervalued And Overvalued Dividend Champions - April 2020

I believe it was Warren Buffett who said, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful”. Right now is a time that many people are fearful, both because of the coronavirus, and because of the economy shutting down. But a drop in the market, like we’ve had these past few months, gives investor many opportunities. Opportunities to invest in some high-quality dividend growth companies, at great prices. But how do we find these companies?

As a dividend growth investor, I narrow the universe of stocks I'm willing to consider for investment to only those stocks which have demonstrated a commitment to increasing their dividend every year, year after year. The Dividend Champions is a group of stocks, who have raised their dividend for at least the last 25 years in a row without interruption. To me, this is a strong indication of the quality of these companies. And right now, a lot of these companies can be bought at bargain prices. So this is a great opportunity for us to by some undervalued stocks.

The Champions List was started and maintained by David Fish for many years. David passed away last year, but, fortunately, the management of the list has been taken over by Justin Law, who is doing a wonderful job. I trust him to maintain the list, and I assume that the information he presents is accurate. Any changes to the list are made by him. All historical price and dividend data used to calculate the PAAY were taken from Yahoo Finance and the Seeking Alpha historical dividend data. I attempted to correct any errors that I found or that were pointed out to me by others, including skewed results due to special dividends or stock splits, but if the info from Yahoo and Seeking Alpha is incorrect, it could affect the data presented here.

PAAY

Many stocks can trade within a consistent range of yields over time. But if you find a stock that is trading at a higher yield than it usually does, it may be an indication that it is undervalued. There can be two reasons for an above-average yield: the price is down, or the dividend has increased. Or, it could be a combination of the two. Every company is feeling pressure right now, but many will come out of these scary times in good financial strength. If the prices of these companies are down, and yet the Long-term business prospects are unchanged, then this could be a good buying opportunity. In normal times, If the dividend has increased, and the stock price has not yet risen to keep up with the increased dividend, this again gives you an opportunity to buy more shares and increase your dividend income at a relatively low price. Therefore, tracking the dividend yield and comparing it to the historical average of that stock can highlight times when it may be undervalued. I call this Percent Above Average Yield. Take the present yield, subtract the historical average yield, and divide the result by the historical average yield (and multiply by 100 to turn it into a percent) to come up with the PAAY. The higher the PAAY, the more undervalued the stock may be. The lower the PAAY, the more overvalued it may be.

When I make my decisions about reinvesting my dividends, I use the one-year PAAY to determine which of my stocks are most undervalued. The stocks in question are ones I already own, and I am, therefore, looking for opportunities where one or more of my stocks are down for a short period of time but maybe expected to rebound. I'm looking to take advantage of short-term opportunities to add more shares. But others may be looking for longer-term trends. They may think that a longer-term yield average is more significant in terms of looking for investment opportunities and would, therefore, want to use a five-year average. On the other hand, they may be thinking that some stocks may be overvalued and should be sold. In this case, the PAAY would be low.

These days the market is moving up and down so fast that by the time you get an article such as this published, the numbers are obsolete. Hopefully, with the markets closed for Good Friday, it gives me a chance to get this out there while the numbers are still accurate. Therefore, in this article, I present the top 10 PAAY stocks and the bottom 10 PAAY stocks from the Dividend Champions list for both the one-year and five-year periods. Stocks with high PAAYs may be candidates to be bought. Stocks with low PAAYs possibly should be avoided, or if already owned, might be candidates to be sold. Please note, nothing I present here should be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. This is just meant to be a possible starting place for further research. Everybody should do their own due diligence when making transaction decisions. Just because a stock is on this list does not mean it definitely should be bought or sold.

So, without further ado, here is the list of Dividend Aristocrats as of Jan 31st, with the highest and lowest one-year and five-year PAAY.

April's Dividend Champions PAAY Lists (prices as of 4/10/20)

Some Take-aways from the lists

The PAAY for undervalued stocks for the 1-yr time period are usually in the 10-30% range. Now we see the number as high 100%. This shows how much the stock market has fallen in the past 2 months, leading to many potential buying opportunities.

Many of the most undervalued stocks are REITs. The prices have dropped significantly since they are perceived to be at high risk for a cut in their dividends.

Be careful with yields that are “too good to be true”. Often a yield > 10%, especially for a company that does not usually have so high a yield, could be an indication that a dividend cut is imminent. Always do further research to determine if any of these companies are truly worth investing in.

Conclusion

It’s difficult to know what to do these days. Will the market fall more? Or have we already hit the bottom? If you’re a dividend growth investor, and you’re looking to develop a high-quality stream of ever-increasing dividends, then it shouldn’t matter. Buying great stocks when they are undervalued will allow you to buy more shares, and therefore produce more dividends.

I believe that a stock's present yield, when compared to its historical yield (either one-year or five-year), can be an indicator of either undervaluation or overvaluation and is a good starting point for further research into possible purchases or sales. But I stress again that this is only a starting point. More research into any of these stocks is necessary to make any final decisions. The yield for any particular stock may be up because the business prospects for that company are in decline, and the inevitable dividend cut has just not been announced yet.

On the other hand, the yield may be up simply because the price is down due to global market forces unrelated to the business prospects of that particular company. This is very much true today with the market environment we are dealing with. Or the company may have just recently raised its dividend, and the stock price has not caught up yet to the increased payout. It is up to the individual investor to try to determine which of these is the case, and to determine how safe the dividend is. But by using PAAY, you may find some opportunities that you otherwise would have been unaware of. And since these are all Dividend Champions, they have all shown a strong dividend culture and dividend payment history, which makes them worthy of further investigation.

