Wolf's Coronavirus Discounts: Celanese Corporation

Celanese is a technology and materials company manufacturing and selling high-performance engineered polymers as well as various industrial- and consumer-grade chemicals.

Some of my coronavirus-investments have gone towards the basic materials and speciality chemicals sector. The latest of these investments is the Texas-based Celanese Corporation.

I own stock in a few materials and chemicals companies, both domestic and international. The larger international positions include BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), LyondellBasell (LYB), Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), Cabot Corporation (CBT), PPG Industries (PPG) and now my latest addition, the Celanese Corporation (CE).

While the sector as a whole may be subject to above-average volatility due to commodity pricing and economic fluctuations, the fact is also that it fulfills basic human requirements and demands which exist in our modern society regardless of the economic situation. As such, I consider any chemical or basic materials company worth its salt in stability to be an excellent overall long-term investment.

So is the case with the Celanese Corporation.

Celanese - What does the company do?

Irving, Texas-based Celanese, or Hoechest Celanese, is a Fortune 500 company. Diving straight in, the company, which was founded over 100 years ago, is the world's leading producer of CH 3 CO - the chemical Acetyl.

So, the company's products are found in many different chemical sectors, but can simplistically be said to be categorized into the following segments.

Intermediate Chemistry is the company's largest segment and also what the company has been "doing" for the most part. It includes very basic chemicals such as acetic acid, acetic anhydride, and vinyl acetate. These are extremely basic chemical intermediates used in a wide range of industries, including other chemicals, paints, coatings, construction and adhesives. The intermediate segments contain products such as Polysolvan, Formaldehyde, Ethyl Acetate, Butoxyl, and many others.

is the company's largest segment and also what the company has been "doing" for the most part. It includes very basic chemicals such as acetic acid, acetic anhydride, and vinyl acetate. These are extremely basic chemical intermediates used in a wide range of industries, including other chemicals, paints, coatings, construction and adhesives. The intermediate segments contain products such as Polysolvan, Formaldehyde, Ethyl Acetate, Butoxyl, and many others. Cellulose derivatives is a smaller segment in terms of a number of products, including acetate flakes, acetate tow, and Celaire nonwoven acetate. These products are used in filtration, luxury packaging, insulation, medical and nonwoven applications.

is a smaller segment in terms of a number of products, including acetate flakes, acetate tow, and Celaire nonwoven acetate. These products are used in filtration, luxury packaging, insulation, medical and nonwoven applications. Emulsion Polymers are primarily building chemicals used in construction across the nation and the world. They include TufCOR, homopolymers and acrylic copolymers used for joint compounds, caulks, sealants, bindings and sparkling.

are primarily building chemicals used in construction across the nation and the world. They include TufCOR, homopolymers and acrylic copolymers used for joint compounds, caulks, sealants, bindings and sparkling. EVA Polymers: EVA stands for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, which is used in flexible packaging for things like food products, blood bags, adhesives, thermal lamination, photovoltaic cells, medical tubing, and medical implants.

EVA stands for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, which is used in flexible packaging for things like food products, blood bags, adhesives, thermal lamination, photovoltaic cells, medical tubing, and medical implants. Food ingredients manufactures much as the name suggests, food ingredients such as acesulfame potassium and various sorbates. This includes chemicals for wine, baked goods, sodas, cheeses, pharmaceuticals, hygiene applications, and other things.

manufactures much as the name suggests, food ingredients such as acesulfame potassium and various sorbates. This includes chemicals for wine, baked goods, sodas, cheeses, pharmaceuticals, hygiene applications, and other things. Engineered Materials is one of the company's other massive segments, and produces the aforementioned high-performance polymers such as Celanex Polyester, Hostaform, Cestran, Fortron and Thermx - all and more, registered products or trademarks. These products are used in everything from large vessels such as ships, to cars, to tools, electronics and much more.

All of these product lines and segments are then summarized into the following reportable segments.

Acetyl Chain

Engineered Materials

Acetate Tow

Celanese doesn't provide easily digested material, which frankly I find to be rather refreshing. What we can say based on the available information and without delving deeply into financials at this time, is that Celanese is a world-leading producer of chemicals that have an intermediate role for all major industries.

Take a look at the Engineered materials for an example.

In terms of crucial products for the company's sales, we can look at the key products:

Acetyl Products, such as acetic acid, VAM, acetic anhydride and acetaldehyde. This is used in adhesives, paints, films, coatings and textiles, as well as in detergents and pharma, and is a core chemical for producing other chemicals. It represents 27% of FY19 sales.

of FY19 sales. Polyacetal, under the trademarked Celcon and Hostaform , represents 12% of consolidated company sales for FY19.

and , represents of consolidated company sales for FY19. Acetate Tow and Flake, used primarily in cigarette filters, with acetate flake later being processed into acetate tow. Sales of this product amounted for 9% of FY19 sales.

Geographically, the company is expanding globally through strategic affiliates found across the world. This includes 25-50% ownership of factories producing cellulose, fibers, and chemicals in Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and China. The company also has factories in Germany.

The company employs 7,714 people as of FY19, of which 3,520 are found in North America, with most of the non-NA employees found in Germany (1,560) and the rest of Europe.

Unlike some companies, Celanese does not produce chemicals against a backlog (similar to other companies in the same segment), but directly against incoming orders and some amount of forward projection of future demand.

I hope that while this presentation of the company wasn't as colorful as the articles I usually write, given the company's lack of colorful information, it still shows you what it is that Celanese is, and a little of what it does. In short, Celanese makes money by:

Researching, developing, manufacturing and selling chemicals, polymers and derivatives which in turn are used as a very basic building block by almost every major industrial segment on earth. The company's products are needed across the board, and while competitors exist, both domestic and international, Celanese has survived for over 100 years and has supplied the industry with high-grade product since then.

Let's look at some financials.

Celanese - How has the company been doing?

Celanese is, as opposed to other basic materials and chemical companies, almost too stable and excellent in terms of overall performance. I view the name as completely underfollowed here on SA in terms of what the company offers. Take a look at the relative outperformance both to the relevant index and the S&P 500.

We may expect future results to be impacted by coronavirus, of course, but unless people stop eating or consuming 'things', Celanese is unlikely to be affected for more than a few years at the very most.

Earnings on a comparative basis over the long term are favorable. The latest report we have is FY19, and this includes 4Q19, which wasn't as favorable. Overall, for the full year, we're looking at:

Sales declined 12% to just north of 2017 levels, with 2018 definitely to be considered an outlier year with $7.15B of sales, down to ~$6.3B in 2019.

to just north of 2017 levels, with 2018 definitely to be considered an outlier year with $7.15B of sales, down to ~$6.3B in 2019. Operating profit down 37% to slightly below 2017 levels, down almost $500M from 2018 levels.

to slightly below 2017 levels, down almost $500M from 2018 levels. Diluted EPS of $6.89/share, up from 2017 levels but well below the $8.95/share found in 2019.

These results were primarily due to lower pricing, unfavorable FX due to the weak foreign currency and lower volume in polymers related to the economic slowdown and tariffs in 2019. While certain segments in Celanese are more or less unaffected by tariffs and automotive, the Engineered materials is directly exposed to these headwinds.

The company did manage to cut SG&A by $63 million, dropping it 11% YoY, due to lower incentive comp and lower project spending. The results could have been even worse but were offset by lower material costs in Acetyl. The company also had an unfortunate fire in the Clear Lake facility, resulting in repair costs of almost $40M which were included in the year.

The Acetyl Chain segment, in particular, suffered heavily, down 16%, due to the pricing problems, FX and lower volume demands. The bridging sees a 13% decline due to pricing alone, with currency making up 2% of the decline and volume about 1%.

In today's coronavirus-infested world, liquidity is of paramount importance. It will please you to hear that Celanese, when it comes to available cash, is set for quite a while. The company has nearly $1B ($978M) available in a senior unsecured revolver and $5M in accounts receivable as of FY19. Maturities of the company's notes are extremely well-laddered, with none in 2020, and only one in 2021. The largest principals are due in 2023, and in terms of other debt, most of it is due in 4-5 years, as opposed to 1-2 years.

The current net debt/EBITDA certainly can't be called stellar, but a 2.38X NTM net debt/EBITDA with an 8.81X interest coverage is certainly acceptable for a company in this space with $6-7B worth of revenues.

Celanese also sports excellent overall margins, coming in at 16% and only down 2% compared to the record year of 2018, as well as an RoE of nearly 30%.

Further safety can be found in the company's payout. Given it hasn't paid a dividend for very long, and less than 10 years ago it had an EPS payout ratio of 5%, the current LTM payout ratio of 25% can be seen as ridiculously conservative. Given the number of shares outstanding, Celanese's annual dividend can be served with $310M in cash each year at current levels, which gives the company ample of liquidity and time to do so. Celanese's notes have a Baa3 rating from Moody's, making them lower to medium investment grade. Celanese as a company was increased to BBB from BBB- grading with a stable outlook about a year ago, making the company investment-grade.

So, how has the company been doing? Celanese has averaged a 16.73% EPS growth rate over the past 15 years. This isn't just good, it's some truly amazing numbers for a company in this business. While we may and should expect coronavirus and economic impact to affect the company as it did during the last recession, some of these things are already included in the current forecast.

In short, Celanese is doing good - and while 2019 was a negative year, it was negative due to factors not specific to Celanese, nor unique to the company.

Celanese - What are the risks?

Celanese does have plenty of risks.

Celanese has exposure to multiple geographies, some with unstable socioeconomic conditions that can affect company operations. This represents one of the larger company risks.

some with unstable socioeconomic conditions that can affect company operations. This represents one of the larger company risks. Celanese has significant commodity pricing exposure , in that each price shift in a basic supply like Methanol directly influences the company's profits. Again, not unique to Celanese, but ethylene, methanol, carbon monoxide, and natural gas pricing greatly influences the company's ability and profitability.

, in that each price shift in a basic supply like Methanol directly influences the company's profits. Again, not unique to Celanese, but ethylene, methanol, carbon monoxide, and natural gas pricing greatly influences the company's ability and profitability. The business of chemicals of this sort is subject to multiple sets of legislative regulations , all of which Celanese needs to be careful to follow. These include international, national, state, local and others.

, all of which Celanese needs to be careful to follow. These include international, national, state, local and others. FX risk is not inconsiderable, as the segment-specific 2% profit decline was merely because of unfavorable FX highlights during 2019.

So while I consider Celanese to be an excellent company, we must also consider carefully the risks involved.

Celanese - What is the valuation?

And we come to my reason for investing - or parts of it, at least. Let's take a look.

Celanese should take a hit from coronavirus, as this makes the company's profit potential for 2020 and potentially 2021 a bit of an uncertainty. However, should the company because of this start approaching recession-level numbers? I say no.

We saw a similar development in 2008-2009. While Celanese does trade at a material market-assigned discount to fair value, the company usually hovers near 10.8-12 P/E or so - it's now trading at 8.8X and was as low as 7.7X when I bought it.

Investors who bought Celanese would even, given the current crash we've experienced, following the financial crisis have made annual returns of nearly 25% at today's levels including dividends. I believe we're setting up for another potential to make market-beating amounts of return by investing in this chemicals company.

Celanese is even safer than some of its peers, in terms of forecasting accuracy. Basic materials companies are notoriously difficult to forecast.

Analysts generally do pretty well with the Celanese Company. While the forecasts certainly can't be considered gospel, there is some safety here. Yield isn't amazing when considered to LyondellBasell or Eastman Chemicals, but growth has been higher, and while I consider LYB to be a high-yielder and Eastman to be sort of a "core" dividend company, there is only one name to be given to a company that's grown the dividend 31% annually on average for the past 10 years.

That name, or classification, is a "Dividend Growth stock." And that's something I go out of my way to look for.

At these valuations, you can barely lose, given that even a return to market discount yields potential returns of 22.5%. When I bought, even a drop to 5 times earnings over time wouldn't have lost me money given the dividend, and even at today's valuation, a drop to ~6X P/E for a long time will still be "safe", insofar that your investment, including dividends, won't go into the negative.

I consider Celanese, together with Eastman, to be a Class-A sort of investment. It doesn't share Eastman's Ultra-safe classification due to a slightly lower dividend safety of "only" "Safe" from SimplySafeDividends, but this is still more than enough to make it a Tier-2 safety stock in the basic materials segment.

My thesis includes this.

Thesis

At an earnings yield of nearly 12%, a safe dividend representing 25% of LTM EPS, investment-grade credit rating, ~30% average annual dividend growth, you could be setting yourself up for extreme alpha when investing in Celanese at this valuation. That is the reason I've invested into Celanese at this time. While I see potential downsides hailing from socioeconomic factors and coronavirus, the long-term prospects for Celanese are so good that I would've considered it an oversight not to invest here.

My love for the most basic of industries continues. Celanese doesn't have the sky-high yield of LyondellBasell, nor the relative higher safety of Eastman, but it has higher dividend growth and a diverse portfolio of attractive products which will be required, is required, and conceivably will never go "out of style" as long as we live in the world we currently live in.

The company is even lauded for its moat, with a "narrow" rating by Morningstar due to its cost advantage in acetic acids and acetate tow. In terms of leadership, Celanese is in the excellent hands of the former vice president of global manufacturing at Shell (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.A), Lori Ryekerk. Morningstar considers this, together with the company's disciplined capital allocation, small M&A tendency, and high shareholder-return policy to be worthy of an Excellent rating, and I can't but agree with this assessment.

All of this makes Celanese a most definite "BUY" in my book. I've bought, and I intend to keep on buying this company.

Stance

Due to broad undervaluation, I consider the Celanese Corporation to be a "BUY".

