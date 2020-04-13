Live Nation: Heavy Debt Burden

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is one of the largest live event promoters in the world with a reported 580 million fans as of December 2019. The company has experienced phenomenal growth over the last three years, with revenues and profits growing by 19% and 1,421% respectively. However, LYV is a highly indebted company, with more than 80% of its assets being financed by leverage. There has also been a 25% decline in its operating cash flows since 2017. The company's situation has worsened with the outbreak of COVID-19 that has necessitated the cancellation of events in the first quarter of 2020. LYV derives the majority of its revenues and profits in the second and third quarters (its financial year ends on 31st December). However, there is a real and tangible risk that, even then, the company will lose a significant portion of revenues, cash flows, and profits derived from these two quarters due to COVID-19 that has led to growing regulations on social isolation and large crowds. The following sections highlight LYV's past financial performance and current developments informing a sell or do not buy decision.

Performance Drivers

A company's financial performance is driven by profitability, leverage, and asset utilization. With regard to profitability, LYV's annual and latest quarterly performance since 2017 has been exceptional with net margins growing from 0.08% to 2019's 1.02%. Sales have also grown substantially (19%) since 2017. This is attributable to growth in the company's roster of artists, personal disposable income in the US, and North Americans' steady willingness to attend live events. Subsequently, LYV's profit performance has driven a 150% increase in its market value between January 2017 and December 2019 as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: LYV stock trends

Source: Yahoo Finance

LYV has grown its revenues through the acquisition of smaller event promoters in a bid to create a nationwide network. Its most remarkable acquisition was that of Ticketmaster back in 2009 for $2.4 billion. In 2019, LYV used $235 million in similar ventures and another $315.6 million in other capital expenditures. These investments highlight the capital-intensive nature of the company's business where it owns or enters into long-term leases to use amphitheaters, stadia, and similar facilities. With more than 80% of its revenues being derived from concerts, it is apparent that LYV's financial standing is incredibly reliant on the effective use of these assets. However, the company's asset turnover ratio has been on a sustained decline since 2017 as shown in Figure 2. Even when an economic shock is disregarded, this does not portend well for LYV's current and future outlook as it infers that the firm is on an asset purchase spree without a proper strategy as their application.

Figure 2: Performance drivers

Source: Author's own Compilation of financial data

More importantly, it is necessary to look at how LYV finances its asset purchases. As shown in Figure 2, there has been a dramatic rise in its equity multiplier from 529% to 750% in 2017 and 2019, respectively. This means that more than 80% of the company's assets are financed through current and long-term debt. This brings into question the amount of cash available to meet the growing debt burden. LYV's operating cash flows have declined sharply from $623 million in 2017 to $469 million in 2019. This is primarily attributable to maturity of current debt. Specifically, LYV acquired an additional current debt of nearly half a million dollars in 2017 and $666 million in 2018, which means cash inflows. LYV was only able to acquire an additional $43 million of current debt in 2019. The increase at a declining rate of LYV's current debt implies that LYV's current liabilities have begun to mature. Maturity of current debt thus explains the decline in LYV's operating cash flows. Besides, the company can certainly expect pressure to pay the $4.1 billion current debt that is sitting on its balance sheet. Another $5 billion is due to be paid in the long term. This places undue pressure on operating cash flows as these demands will have to be met out of revenues. These conditions also severely limit LYV's ability to expand further as it has to prioritize debt payments or face certain bankruptcy.

However, LYV is not operating under normal conditions. As mentioned earlier, the company is growing rapidly, and this is hindering its ability to generate revenues from assets. This would conventionally be mitigated by reducing or halting expansion plans, repaying debt, and expanding headroom for additional borrowing. This is not possible under current conditions. COVID-19's outbreak has forced the global economy into a near shutdown with LYV's business model coming under intensive regulatory attack. At the center of this are the newly introduced laws limiting large crowds. Where such laws are yet to be implemented, the public is increasingly apprehensive. Artists and sponsors are also not willing to be associated with large gatherings. It is reasonable to argue that these laws are short-lived and could be overturned within the next few months.

Yet, it is also plausible that these regulations will be around for at least a year, within which time a vaccine is expected to be developed. Admittedly, countries are expected to lift these bans over the next few months. However, this does not dispel another wave of bans as is expected to be seen in Asian countries that are preparing for another spread following the first. Indeed, the lifting of bans on large gatherings is dependent on the development of a vaccine as it is a reassuring factor among the public. This means that LYV can no longer hold events and has already announced this decision in the short term. With further postponements expected throughout 2020, LYV can expect as much as 70% of its revenues to be wiped out. Admittedly, there could be financial aid from the federal and state governments in the form of debt moratoriums and bailouts. Nonetheless, these factors are further into the future than current cancellations. Without external financial aid, it seems certain that LYV will enter into financial distress.

Investment Decision

Based on the foregoing analyses, it becomes important to turn towards more promising stocks than LYV. An investor insisting on going for live entertainment and promotion companies should focus on those carrying minimal debt. COVID-19 certainly affects the entire sector. However, those with less debt burdens have a better advantage compared to those with a marginal borrowing headroom. Alternatively, one could invest in the wider entertainment industry where companies like AMC (NYSE:AMC), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and others are likely to emerge as winners in the new age of social distancing.

