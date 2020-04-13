Withdrawals Finally Shift To Injections In Natural Gas

Energy has been a curse in 2020. The price of crude oil rose to a high for the year on January 8 at $65.65 per barrel, but natural gas had already started its descent. Natural gas rose to a seasonal high of $2.905 per MMBtu in early November; in January, the peak was at $2.255. A pattern of lower highs and lower lows continued in the natural gas market into late March when the continuous futures contract hit its most recent low of $1.519 per MMBtu, the lowest price since way back in 1995.

Inventories in natural gas have been at an elevated level throughout the winter months, which weighed on the price of natural gas long before Coronavirus caused a deflationary spiral in markets across all asset classes.

Meanwhile, each new low over the past months gave way to brief periods of price recovery. However, the rallies failed before reaching the technical resistance level that would have ended the bearish trading pattern. On Thursday, April 9, the price of nearby May NYMEX natural gas futures settled at $1.733 per MMBtu after the latest recovery failed at $1.918 on April 8.

Eventually, natural gas will break out of its bearish price pattern. However, the contango or premium for future delivery makes holding a long position in the natural gas market extremely expensive. The most direct route for a risk position in natural gas is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those looking to take risk in natural gas without venturing into the futures arena, there are choices. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) provides an unleveraged exposure to the nearby futures contract, and the more popular Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) offers triple leverage. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) is a double-leveraged tool that experiences slightly less time decay than the UGAZ ETN.

Last week, the Energy Information Administration reported the first injection into storage of the year, which brought the 2019/2020 peak season to an end.

The first injection of 2020

In 2019, the peak season of demand in the natural gas market ended with 1.107 trillion cubic feet in storage. In 2020, the bottom was 879 bcf higher at 1.986 tcf. The amount of the energy commodity in storage only dipped below the two trillion cubic feet level for one week.

Source: EIA

The chart illustrates that the EIA reported an injection of 38 billion cubic feet into storage, bringing the total to 2.024 tcf for the week ending on April 3. The total was 76.3% above last year’s level and 19.1% over the five-year average for the beginning of April. The price of natural gas had bounced earlier in the week, but it was on its way lower when the EIA released its latest inventory data on April 9.

The price rallied before the latest data

On April 2, the price of May natural gas futures came within two ticks of $0.002 of the twenty-five year low establish a few days earlier when it turned higher in another attempt at a recovery. Since November, each effort to stage a rally failed at a lower level than the previous recovery, but this time was no exception.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that lower highs and lower lows have gripped the energy commodity over the past six months. In early April, the recovery took the price of May futures to a peak of $1.9180 on April 8, short of the most recent high of $2.044 on March 11. At the end of last week, the price was back below the $1.75 per MMBtu level.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators turned higher in oversold territory, rose to over neutral conditions, and turned lower late last week. Daily historical volatility was at 81.10% after rising from 45.72% on April 2, the metric that measures price variance was at the highest level of 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions were at 1.218 million contracts at the end of last week, down 322,000 contracts from the peak in early February, after falling to the lowest level since last November over recent days. The latest price failure is nothing new for natural gas, but it comes at a time of the year when natural gas often makes a season low.

2020 is a year like no other

This year is no ordinary year in any market. The spread of Coronavirus around the globe has caused demand destruction in most commodity markets and across most asset classes. With entire countries in states of lockdown around the world, and most states in the US issuing either shelter in place rules or stay at home guidance, demand for energy is at the lowest level in years, if not decades. At the same time, the energy sector was not booming when the global pandemic hit. Supplies were at record levels, but the shares of oil and gas companies lagged the stock market as it was making record highs. Many of the debt-laden energy producers now face bankruptcy. The lowest energy prices in years have caused revenues to fall to a level where servicing debt is impossible. The only hope for many producers is the government bailouts. Since oil and gas production is a matter of national security, companies may survive, but equity holders could be left holding an empty bag. At the same time, the low price levels are likely to cause production to fall over the coming weeks and months.

According to Baker Hughes, the number of gas rigs in operation as of April 9 stood at 96, last year at this time there were 189 operating in the US. In Canada, the number of gas rigs stood at 29 compared to 48 last year at this time.

While production at record levels over the past months kept stocks at elevated levels, a slowdown in output is likely to slow down injections over the coming months. The end of the withdrawal season in 2020 paints the most bearish picture for natural gas in years, and that could be the most bullish news for the energy commodity. Commodity prices tend to fall to levels where production slows, inventories begin to decline, and prices find bottoms. At the lowest price in a quarter of a century a few days ago, the downside prospect for the price of natural gas is limited.

Natural gas follows a seasonal pattern

If 2020 turns out to follow the pattern of past years, $1.519 per MMBtu will sit as a technical support level and a bottom for the price of the energy commodity. In March 2016, the price fell to a low at $1.611. In 2017 and 2018, the price found lows in February as the end of the peak season approached. The low in late March 2020 follows the seasonal trading pattern, but time will tell if the global pandemic does not continue to put pressure on the price of natural gas futures in the environment of demand destruction.

Meanwhile, the forward curve is telling us that the market expects higher natural gas prices next year.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The chart shows that the price for peak season January delivery in 2021 was $1.168 or 67.4% higher than the price for May 2020 delivery. At the same time, the price was over 40.8% higher for May 2021 deliver, which is a sign that the term structure is telling us that today’s oversupplies could turn into next year’s shortages. While contango, or forward premium, reflects a glut of natural gas, it also assumes that the market will correct the condition with lower output. At nearby prices, that could be an excellent bet.

Trading rather than investing- BOIL is less volatile than UGAZ

Contango or the premium for future delivery makes carrying a long position in the natural gas market prohibitively expensive. The nearby price of natural gas would need to rise by $1.168 per MMBtu between now and December 2020 to break even on the January futures contract to cover the forward premium on a long-term investment position. In natural gas and many other markets, timing is everything when trading from the long side. Picking spots during periods of price weakness and taking profits on recoveries is the optimal approach to grinding profits in the natural gas market. Looking for one significant move to the upside is a losing game, more often than not.

Many market participants use the triple leveraged UGAZ product and its bearish counterpart, DGAZ, for short-term positions. The triple leverage increases the intensity of time decay in the products. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) reduces some of the time decay as it is a double leveraged tool. The fund summary and top holdings for BOIL are:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BOIL has net assets of $26.64 million, trades an average of 516,631 shares each day, and charges a 1.31% expense ratio. The price of May natural gas futures on NYMEX rose from $1.521 on April 2 to $1.918 on April 8 or 26.1%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, BOIL moved from $3.59 to $5.45 per share or 51.8%, just below a double percentage move in the natural gas futures market.

Timing is everything when it comes to catching a move with a leveraged instrument in any market. We are now in the injection season on the natural gas market. While 2020 is no ordinary year in any market, the price of the energy commodity is at a level that is a lot closer to the bottom than the top of its pricing cycle, even after the recent recovery.

