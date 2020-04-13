Emeco: Secure 19% FCF Yield And Up To 45% Upside

Emeco (OTCPK:EOHDF) is one of the largest mining equipment rental companies in Australia, with a dominant market share. The company provides fully maintained equipment and has the in-house capability to overhaul and rebuild equipment, providing Emeco with a competitive advantage.

Since 2017, Emeco has successfully transformed itself and continued delivery of strong results and ongoing deleveraging. COVID-19 market sell-off and unwarranted market skepticism about cyclicality and replacement capex resulted in a significant mis-pricing of the stock.

The shares recently traded at 3.5x EV/EBITDA and 19% free cash flow yield. At 1.8x net debt to EBITDA, leverage is relatively low.

Business Overview:

Emeco is predominantly an equipment rental business for the mining industry. Its fleet is mainly large earth moving equipment and a large proportion (90% gross utilization) is leased on contracts (6mths-3years).

Source: Company Presentation

Competitive Advantages:

Notwithstanding the fact that Emeco operates in a very competitive mining services industry. However, Emeco focuses on offering lowest cost fleet for miners throughout the cycle. This is possible due to its differentiated asset strategy, driven by its global procurement network and its rebuilding capability. The company purchases a second-hand fleet at discounted prices and run the fleet through its internal workshops to rebuild and extend component lives cost effectively. These activities allow the company to achieve a better yield on its fleet, cost savings and reduce its capital intensity. All of these factors resulted in the company to generate free cash flow, including cash receipts from asset sales, even after it made investments in growth assets in the financial year ended June 2019 (FY19).

Source: Company Presentation

For Emeco customers, the choice between Emeco and OEM (original equipment manufacturers) is that Emeco allows the client much greater flexibility (shorter commitment) and takes away maintenance risk, asset/component risk, and residual value risk. The choice between Emeco and contract mining is that Emeco allows for own operator (dry-hire) and, therefore, has the upside in productivity improvements and also shorter contract terms. Additionally, Emeco has maintained/acquired its equipment competitively, so it offers better pricing than the market. Hence, the main advantage Emeco brings to the table is pricing and flexibility.

In addition, Emeco benefits from tight mining rental fleet demand and supply dynamics and increasing capital expenditures in the Australian mining industry. I believe mid-tier miners and contractors will continue to demand a rental strategy, as operating expenditure will be preferred to major capex. While there are cyclical elements to the current demand picture, I believe there is a structural shift whereby miners and contractors do not require new equipment to achieve returns. Mining companies still focus on their financial discipline and capital return to shareholders and, therefore, support Emeco's value proposition over a direct fleet investment. Therefore, I do not expect Emeco to face pressure on its fleet utilization and rates over the next few years.

Source: Company Presentation

Financial Performance:

Since 2017, Emeco consolidated the industry through a series of acquisitions to enhance its scale and fleet. The company's financial performance benefited from rising fleet utilization and the better yield on fleet due to tight rental fleet market conditions in Australia. Furthermore, the company retains strong growth potential from rising capex spending in the Australian mining sector and the expected increase in mining activity level and strip ratio.

Source: Company Presentation

The company advised that its operation is ongoing as usual with minimal impact from COVID-19. It also reported solid 1H 20 results and is well-positioned to achieve its foretasted full-year results as shown below. In addition, the company has a solid liquidity position with around A$100m of committed undrawn facility and cash on hand of A$53m at December-end 2019. The company aims to maintain a conservative balance sheet with a targeted gearing ratio of net debt to EBITDA of 1x which will allow the company to run its business through the cycle.

I believe Emeco will have investment-grade-like credit metrics in FY21, which will likely put it in a position to refinance at significantly lower interest rates. (Emeco has secured bond which will become callable from April 2020). In 2012, the company issued a bond at around 5-6% versus its 9.25% interest cost on the existing secured bond.

The combination of refinancing a lower amount at a lower interest rate has the potential to save around $15m per annum in interest costs. Furthermore, the company's low growth capex requirements, along with interest cost savings, should put the company in a position to conduct a buyback and/or pay dividends. I believe such capital management will likely result in a re-rating of the company's valuation multiple.

Valuation:

Even without capital management, the company used to trade at around 5.1x EV/EBITDA over the last two years versus its forward-looking valuation of 3.5x EV/EBITDA (FY20). Therefore, Emeco's current valuation alone provides around 45% of upside potential plus additional dividend and/or EPS accretive share buybacks following the refinancing of its bond in FY21 (Financial year end is June).

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion:

I believe Emeco's enhanced scale, wider earnings stream, cost and capex savings through centralized procurement plus planning and asset management, rebuilding capability, and commitment to maintaining a conservative balance sheet will allow the company to generate free cash flow and run its business through the cycle. In addition, the company will likely grow its earnings over the next 12-24 months due to the increasing demand for the mining rental fleet in Australia and its recently acquired Pit N Portal business.

Emeco trades at 3.5x EV/EBITDA (June 20) and offers 19% FCF yield with upside potential which are undemanding for this growing business, deleveraged paying a dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.