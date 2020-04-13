Platinum Weekly: Financial Players Exit Bullish PLTM Bets

For Q2, we see PLTM trading between $5.50 and $9.50 per share.

While further upward pressure in PLTM is likely in the weeks ahead, we do not believe that the rebound will prove sustainable considering the global economic recession caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Sentiment toward platinum is deteriorating, however, as evident in the acceleration in speculative and ETF selling. That said, sentiment is not yet extremely bearish.

The rebound is driven by a broad-based recovery in the precious metals space following a wave of ugly deleveraging caused by the COVID-19 panic.

PLTM has rebounded by nearly 30% since it plunged to its lowest since its inception date in January 2018 at $5.76 per share on March 19.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PGMs have outperformed gold and silver since the broad-based rebound started on March 19.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The relatively stronger performance of platinum prices is due to 2 factors:

1)Technical factors: Because platinum prices fell relatively more in March, they have more catch-up to play.

2)Supply disruptions in South Africa: Major PGM producers such as Anglo-American Platinum, Sibanye-Stillwater, Impala Platinum and Northam Platinum, have declared force majeure due to the lockdown mandated by the government. Considering that South Africa represents around 70% of global platinum supply, the impact on the market balance could be large.

While further upward pressure in PLTM is likely in the weeks ahead, we do not believe that the rebound will prove sustainable considering that the COVID-19’s impact on platinum demand is relatively stronger than that on supply.

In this context, we maintain our trading range forecast of $5.50-$9.50 per share for PLTM for Q2.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed by the equivalent of 42 koz (2% of open interest) its net long exposure to NYMEX platinum over March 31-April 7, according to the CFTC.

This was the 5th straight week of decline in platinum’s net spec length. The NYMEX platinum price strengthened by 1.7% over the same period. This suggests the presence of some OTC buying activity, which more than counterbalanced the selling from non-commercials.

The speculative community has liquidated the equivalent of 2.157 moz of platinum since the start of the year, representing 27% of annual supply. This has doubtlessly contributed to the weakness in the NYMEX platinum price.

Platinum’s spec positioning is now neutral, with a net spec length at 35% of open interest, within its historical min-max range (-36% of OI and +74% of OI).

Nevertheless, speculators could continue to reduce further their net long exposure to NYMEX platinum in the months.

Implications for PLTM: Although spec positioning in NYMEX platinum is now healthier after the sharp wave of spec liquidation last month, there is a risk that spec selling continues further in the months ahead. This would be negative for PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investor sentiment has deteriorated since the second half of March.

Over March 13-April 10, ETF investors have sold nearly 250 koz of platinum, representing around 3% of annual production.

Since the start of the year, ETF investors have liquidated ~210 koz, a 7% drop in platinum ETF holdings.

From a contrarian viewpoint, we would argue that ETF investors have begun to capitulate, which could be a sign that we are near the bottom.

Implications for PLTM: The decline in investment demand for platinum will put marked downward pressure on the NYMEX platinum price due to the weak fundamental backdrop. This would be negative for PLTM.

Closing thoughts

We are seeing emerging signs that financial players are capitulating in the platinum market, with an acceleration in speculative selling on the NYMEX as well as ETF selling.

Usually, prices tend to bottom when sentiment reaches an extreme low. We are not there yet, so PLTM could fall further this year, especially since the platinum market is likely to register a significant surplus because the global economic recession caused by the COVID-19 crisis will dampen meaningfully automotive and jewelry demand.

Nevertheless, we think that any weakness in PLTM in the months ahead will represent a great opportunity for long-term investors, with a time horizon of 10+ years.

In Q2, we expect PLTM to trade between $5.50 and $9.50 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.