AcuityAds - Ready For Prime Time

This display advertising platform has been up since 2011 with strong topline growth of 79% CAGR from 2011 but consistent losses – until the most recent quarter, Q4 2019, when it had net income of almost $2 million. They turned positive in part through cost-cutting but also because fixed costs remained constant while the top line grew. The stock is significantly depressed, however. It has an EVRQ (enterprise value to quarterly revenues) ratio of 1.49 compared to an adjusted average of 5.47 for seven publicly traded competitors. The company has plans to address the main reason the stock is so underappreciated (see below). In the meantime, we’re buying based on the impressive organic growth, good management, and an outsized drop from the market crash. See Timeline.

Business Model

AcuityAds is a DSP, or Demand Side Platform, for online display ads. Advertisers or their agencies use it to buy ad space on websites, bidding on ad spots in real time. Acuity buys the ad space at “wholesale” prices from the websites through SSPs (Supply Side Platforms) or from ad exchanges. Acuity makes its money by marking up the cost of the ad space. The company performs all the campaign management functions typical of such a platform, including filtering out enough of the worthless inventory to give their clients a positive ROI. Their clients tend to be smaller than those of its main competitors. About 75% of its revenues are from managed services, where Acuity manages the advertisers’ campaigns for them, and 25% is from self-serve, where the advertisers runs their own campaigns on Acuity’s platform (which still includes some human intervention behind the scenes). Acuity is a Canadian company, based in Toronto, with 75% of their revenue coming from the United States. (All dollar figures here converted to US Dollars as reported on the OTCQX.)

Market and Competition

There is a lot of money in online advertising. According to eMarketer, digital ad spending worldwide in 2019 was $333.25 billion, AND WAS EXPECTED TO RISE to an estimated $384.96 billion in 2020. In the US alone, the numbers were $129.34 billion in 2019, rising to an estimated $151.29 billion in 2020. The programmatic market (display advertising) is estimated to be $59.45 billion of that, growing about 20% a year. In 2019, worldwide, Google was the largest digital ad seller, followed by Facebook, Alibaba, and Amazon with $103.73 billion, $67.37 billion, $29.20 billion, and 14.4 billion, respectively.

Different types of digital advertising offer different opportunities for independent sellers. The best known types of digital ads are display ads (banners and video ads on websites), search ads (the placements at the top or to the side of a search results page), social ads (in-line ads on feeds), and shopping ads (the ads you see when you’re about to buy online), and connective TV ads. Display ads are served on millions of different sites, with the demand for ads from all those sites aggregated by hundreds of ad networks, ad exchanges, and similar middlemen. In contrast, search, social, and shopping ads are generated by very few companies – Google, Facebook, and Amazon dominate each of the channels in the US – who sell their ad space themselves, leaving only crumbs for third party ad sellers.

Four companies dominate display ad sales. Google/DoubleClick leads. Then comes The Trade Desk, MediaMath, AppNexus, and a host of others. See Competitors.

Display advertisers are not very loyal. If it’s easy enough to test a new platform, and the new platform delivers a better return, an advertiser will start reallocating budget to the better platform right away, until the return on incremental spend drops to par.

Our take-away on the market and competition is that it’s a big market with lots of players, but a better return on ad spend will always win new clients.

Analysis

Opportunities (external)

The display market is good. While large and dominated by a handful of platforms, the display ad market isn’t locked up by suppliers the way that the search, social, or ecommerce ad markets are. The downside to the market is that buyers are continuously inundated with sales hype about new features that are really not so new, and it takes time and money to cut through the smoke.

Big agencies seem to be losing their grip. Today, the big five ad agencies still control most of the display ad budget, but it is becoming more common for brands (the companies themselves) to run their own display campaigns, especially as the user interfaces get simpler. Interfaces get simpler as the complexity is off-loaded to algorithms. The incentive to “do it yourself” is a reduced markup on inventory, which runs 30% to 50% with the big agencies). This will favor self-service platforms versus managed services, and it will spread more of the ad dollars across more platforms.

Reducing junk inventory remains essential. In a 2014 private test known to Accord Partners, 92.32% of the impressions received from exchanges and SSPs had almost no probability of having been generated by a human and therefore wasted advertisers’ money. The ratio has decreased since then, but still, a display ad platform (especially a self-service platform) that reduces the amount of junk better than its competitors will increase their clients’ return on ad spend and win future budgets.

Threats (external)

Cookies are going away. Third-party cookies are on their way out and it’s unclear what will replace them. Third-party cookies are how advertisers target display ad viewers and attribute actions from them, which is how they measure the effectiveness of a targeting strategy. The largest internet browsers (Safari, Chrome, Firefox) have all taken steps to eliminate or restrict cookies, which will wipe out at least 40% of usable cookies. Consumers probably benefit with the increased privacy, and the wall-gardens (Google, Facebook, Amazon) all benefit because they can still track and target their users, but every other ad platform will have to adopt new ways to identify users (machine ID codes or implementation fingerprints are options) or find new and better forms of the old familiar contextual targeting. The timing of the sunset is unknown. There are reports that Google is postponing the move.

COVID-19 will reduce ad spend in 2020. Surveys of advertisers done in March at the height of the panic were pretty grim. Many of those are only being published now. See this appendix Surveys on COVID-19 Effect on Ad Spend. You won’t find clarity. What does come though is: 1) Digital display spending for travel, sports, and other public activities is hit the hardest while spending for shop-at-home and ad supported media items is up; 2) digital advertisers can turn campaigns off and on in moments, and they respond to the same metrics and panic that the stock market does, just not so visibly, and; 3) the total ad spend for 2020 is still likely to be higher than in 2019. We believe the March-to-June hit in ad spend is already baked into the stock prices of ad companies.

Strengths (internal)

Management is solid. Operationally, senior management knows what they are doing. This shows in the top line growth over the last eight years and in achieving profitability in Q4 2019. See People.

The company offers both managed and self-service ad buying. Today, roughly 75% of the company’s business is managed and 25% is self-service (with gross margins of about 60% on managed services and 30% on self-service). Having the self-service in place anticipates the marketing moving more in that direction.

The existing self-serve platform user interface is good and a better one is scheduled for release in September 2020. The new platform simplifies running a campaign and is in alpha test now. It will likely increase the company’s self-service revenues over the next year.

The special sauce works. The company touts its artificial intelligence technology which, based on renewal rates from existing clients certainly seems to work (the company reports a 15% increase in advertisers’ ROI), but updated AI in targeting, bidding, and campaigning, especially in self-serve, is table stakes, and tech is usually not why one ad platform buys another. On the disappearing-cookies problem, the company’s new relationship with Tapad is promising (see Timeline).

The company is based in Canada. With engineering in Toronto, the company’s personnel costs are as much as half that of competitors in New York, California, or Seattle.

The company can weather the COVID-19 slowdown. Acuity has all their employees working from home, management has taken a 20% decrease in salary for the duration, and the company has roughly $10 million in cash and a credit line with Silicon Valley Bank.

Weaknesses (internal)

The stock is listed on the Toronto Exchange. It’s also on the OTCQX exchange in the United States, but both markets are an anathema with large US investors, both individual and institutional, in part because companies listed there don’t receive US banking coverage and support. (How many people today even know that Acuity just got cash-flow positive? Reuter’s didn’t help, first reporting a Q4 2020 loss for the company then correcting itself two and half hours later but leaving both bulletins up. See here.) Another factor depressing the price has been a market cap under $100 million, a threshold for many institutions.

The market cap is too weak for significant acquisitions. With a market cap today (post-crash) of about $26 million, the company can’t afford a meaningful acquisition without heavily diluting existing shareholders.

The seven-person board needs to evolve with the company. In a company’s early days, it is common for investors to take board seats. As any company grows, some of the shareholders/directors need to step off to make space for independent directors with industry or other specific expertise. It’s time. The shareholders keep control, of course, in that they have the power to vote directors on and off the board.

The cap table is heavily insider. With 55,855,651 shares on a fully diluted basis, 35% are owned by insiders. This high percentage reflects the company’s limited public presence on the Toronto and OTC markets. In a typical NASDAQ company of this size and age, that figure would cause us a lot concern because non-management directors would have little power of oversight.

Conclusion

This is a solid meat-and-potatoes (for the internet age) company run by competent people in a good market. We think it will continue steady growth for the foreseeable future, post COVID-19.

The company has plans to up-list to NASDAQ later in 2020 (probably requiring a reverse split to raise the share price). We believe its annual revenue will be close to $100 million, even with COVID-19, while its market cap and NASDAQ listing would accumulate US coverage and institutional attention.

In a situation where these milestones happen (both $100 million and NASDAQ), the stock should do well. If the company were trading on NASDAQ today, just with its current revenues, we would expect to see a price of around $3.02 (versus the actual $0.59 on OTCQX) based on our EVRQ analysis. That’s a 5.12x difference. See Target Price. Assuming revenues pass the $100 million run rate about the same time, this could be a 10x increase from today’s price. That’s a lot of “ifs” without a defined timeline, but we don’t see much risk. We like the odds.

Engagement

Operationally, we recommend that the company continue its current course and speed, husband its cash (but continue to invest in investor relations), postpone any acquisitions until after it is listed on NASDAQ, and start beefing up the board. For right now, we expect turbulence in the market for a few months yet and will be adding to our holdings in the dips.

If you support this course of action – or don’t – please let us know and tell us why.

