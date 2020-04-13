Amcor Offers A Safe And Growing Dividend Yield Of 5.75%

To date, Amcor's global packaging operations have been minimally affected, having been deemed as life-essential services. Furthermore, with plastic packaging tied intimately to the consumption of household staples, I anticipate Amcor's packaging volume to be minimally affected by the impending economic fallout. Importantly, I believe Amcor's balance sheet exhibits requisite strength. In the current, highly uncertain environment, I judge Amcor’s liquidity as sufficient and also expect financial leverage to remain well within internal targets.

Business Overview

By revenue, Amcor is among the largest packaging companies in the world with ~$13B in annual sales. Its portfolio includes flexible and rigid plastic packaging, specialty cartons and closures. The company significantly expanded its flexible packaging position in the US in June 2019 with the acquisition of Bemis, which had annual revenues of ~$3.5B. Amcor's global footprint includes meaningful assets in North and South America, Europe and Asia. It has operations in over 40 companies and approximately 50,000 employees. While its head office is listed in Warmly Bristol, UK, its principal executive offices are in Zurich, Switzerland.

Amcor's primary end market exposure is to defensive and stable end markets such as food, beverage, home and healthcare categories. The company is estimated to have the #1 market position for flexible plastic packaging in North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific and the #1 market position for rigid plastic packaging in North America and Latin America. Additionally, the company is the #1 global supplier of specialty cartons for tobacco packaging.

I believe Amcor’s portfolio is relatively insulated from the impact relating to anti-plastic movements. In fact, the Group is well-positioned to provide its customers with sustainable packaging solutions. The opportunity for Amcor is to leverage changing consumer demands to capture share and margin over the coming years by leveraging its scale and financial capacity.

Following the acquisition of Bemis in June 2019, Amcor's focus now turns to delivery of USD 180 million in promised cost synergies. USD 80 million is expected to flow in fiscal 2020 with the balance by end of fiscal 2022. The deal will improve Amcor's competitive advantage in resin procurement in North America reinforced by incremental scale in the region. I believe when one resin-based packager acquires another resin-based packager, resin cost synergies of 1-4% of revenues (of the acquired company) are typically achievable. They can be more when a company like Amcor acquires a much smaller company that doesn't have resin buying scale. The current procurement synergy target equates to ~2% of Bemis' annual revenue. I would not be surprised to see upside to this element of synergies over time.

Competitive Advantage

Amcor is well-diversified by geography and product. Furthermore, it benefits from long-term contracts with its key customers, with pass-through of input costs, limiting exposure to raw material costs and has co-locational facilities with its customers. The contractual nature of the industry also limits over-capacity.

Specifically, Amcor’s large packaging operation is more efficient than a small one as it can spread the substantial fixed operating expenses across a higher volume of sales. Lower average costs mean the company can charge lower prices, which, in turn, attracts more customers - a virtuous cycle.

In addition, with transport costs being particularly onerous for plastics once processed, geographic proximity to customers' manufacturing sites is imperative.

Amcor’s superior scale at the group level provides a sustainable cost advantage in resin procurement. With circa 50% of the manufacturing cost structure being resins, a small advantage in resin costs does make for a meaningful unit cost advantage. I believe that the scale players enjoy 10%-15% better terms than smaller players, translating to an approximate 5%-7.5% advantage in total manufacturing costs and thus improved gross margins relative to nonscale players.

Volatility in raw material input prices, largely resins, are well-managed by way of contractual pass-through to downstream customers. Amcor adjusts its pricing with all its customers regularly, meaning that volatility in raw materials prices doesn't affect long-term profitability.

Balance Sheet And Liquidity

Amcor's balance sheet exhibits strength and I see minimal risk Amcor would need to tap equity markets and dilute existing shareholders amid economic fallout. Amcor has ample liquidity to navigate any ensuing period where credit markets become icy and the refinancing of debt problematic. In FY19, Amcor had USD602 million in cash and USD2.7 billion of undrawn credit facilities, while short-term maturities stood at USD794 million

Amcor maintains substantial financial leverage but the defensive nature of packaging markets provides scope for relatively high gearing. Nonetheless, I do not consider a debt covenant breach in the face of COVID-19 economic fallout to be probable. Amcor's balance sheet retains significant headroom above internal leverage targets.

I estimate leverage to be ~2.9x at fiscal 2020 year-end, which is acceptable for a company with stable cash flow. Most importantly, I view Amcor's dividend as very safe. Ron Delia, Amcor's CEO, noted on an investor call on March 30th:

"Cash flow has been strong and consistent year after year and we have a healthy balance sheet, even a relatively conservative balance sheet when compared to other packaging companies. We are investment grade credit. We have always been committed to an investment grade and we have relatively low leverage. So a strong financial position. And then lastly we have visibility to near term drivers of shareholder returns, we have a compelling dividend, and actually the investors are finding the dividend increasingly compelling at times like these.”

Attractive Dividend Yield

Amcor offers a 5.75% dividend yield for investors for the next 12 months. In addition, the company’s $500m share buyback program provides an upside potential in share price appreciation over the next 12 months.

The company’s share price is fairly valued in terms of its EV/EBITDA of around 10x-11x which is in-line with its historical averages. That said, Amcor will be a relative outperformer among packaging stocks given 1) the company's defensive end market exposure (food, beverage, household and healthcare), and 2) its relatively low leverage and investment grade rating versus its peers (Most of Amcor's peers have non-investment grade credit ratings).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.