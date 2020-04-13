CrowdStrike: Too Far, Too Fast

The forecasts for revenue deceleration by FY22 makes the stock expensive on any further rallies.

After strong FQ4 results and a market rally over the last couple of weeks, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) has already rebounded to the previous virus outbreak levels. The solid guidance for FY21 still doesn't justify the current fully diluted market value. My investment thesis would've given a bullish reading on the stock in the $30s, but CrowdStrike isn't a buy back near $60 again.

Good Quarter

After rosy quarterly results or even bad results, one needs to check valuation reality. In the case of CrowdStrike, an analyst raised their price target a meager $3 after the strong guidance for FY21. The Jefferies analyst only hiked his price target on the stock to $55, or $3 below the current price after the big rally off the $32 low.

For Q4, the cloud security specialist reported revenues of $152 million, $14 million above consensus estimates. Guidance was just as impressive at $729 million for the current year, up impressively from a consensus of $680 million. The problem is the market cap already up at $12.3 billion based on 212.5 million shares outstanding for the year.

CrowdStrike appears to benefit from the work-from-home wave rushing over the country. Their work helps with endpoint protection and detection on cloud platforms such as Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Based on evidence, cloud demand is soaring from virtualization businesses seeing higher demand and social media engagement surging.

CrowdStrike is increasingly becoming the security cloud platform and partner of choice. A remote workforce has more security needs when conducting business outside of the walls of a corporation allowing for easier security breaches.

All financial metrics are generally positive. The company generates 77% gross margins on a revenues base that is mostly subscriptions. The annual recurring revenues started 92% during the year and CrowdStrike generated free cash flow of $51 million while the company continues to invest in the business.

Bad Value Again

The market is already pricing in years of substantial growth to justify the stock at this market cap. Even the most bullish analyst has FY22 revenues at slightly above $1.0 billion for a growth rate of 38% at the high end.

CrowdStrike already trades at 12x the most aggressive FY22 revenue estimates. No indication exists that the cybersecurity specialist can maintain the current growth rates or even stay above 30% revenue growth once the company reaches the $1 billion sales threshold.

In addition, some of the short term revenue boost appears from customers forgotten in the Broadcom (AVGO) integration of the enterprise security assets from Symantec, now NortonLifeLock (NLOK). The management team didn't provide details on the business potentially gained from Symantec or the portion of the guidance boost in relation to these customers. The clear sign is that channel partners are looking towards CrowdStrike to replace business Broadcom isn't interested in pursuing.

Broadcom closed the Symantec deal back in November. The revenue boost likely contributes to higher revenues this year and consequently causes and even bigger revenue growth deceleration in FY22.

As the stock traded above $60 prior to the global shutdown from virus outbreak, the average analyst had turned more bearish on the stock. The quick rebound has caught the analyst community off guard as investors should brace for analysts like Jefferies to actually downgrade the stock to a Sell when trading above their target price.

The stock is virtually already back to the pre-virus breakdown while the market is still down 20%. All while, the market is likely giving CrowdStrike to much credit for benefitting from the WFM trend as the guidance boost includes revenue coughed up by Symantec.

While a lot of investors like to get stuck focusing on the current value of a stock, one way to gauge whether returns are likely is to view the valuation based on price targets. To get a 20% return, CrowdStrike needs to surge to $70 while a 30% return requires a rally to $76.

At $76, the stock would trade with an EV/S multiple of 21x. Looking forward to FY22 revenues of $950 million, the EV/S multiple remains relatively high at 16x.

The importance here is that a 30% gain places the stock is the valuation stratosphere while the general stock needs to rally 30% to return to previous highs.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CrowdStrike is in a great position for the long-term trends towards cloud applications and their position as a leader in cloud security. Unfortunately, the valuation just doesn't support buying the stock here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.