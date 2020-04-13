Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.: A Greedy Recovery Play On A West-Coast, Grocery-Anchored Strip Mall REIT

ROIC exclusively operates on the west coast, which has already "flattened the curve," meaning they are likely to be one of the first geographies to re-open.

Paired with a temporary dividend cut, ROIC can survive with on 60% rents for a long time. They have no significant debt maturities until 2023.

My rough estimate is that 60% of their rents are still paying due to their concentration on grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential"businesses.

ROIC's strip malls didn't close and 96% of them are anchored by a grocery store. However, they seem to trade like indoor malls, some of which are 100% closed.

I am interested in beaten-down stocks that would benefit the most when states re-open their economies. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) owns grocery-store anchored strip-malls whose base rents are, by my estimate, around 70% "essential" and can remain open. Furthermore, ROIC's geographic location of exclusively West Coast operations are, in my view, going to be among the first to re-open.

Strip Malls vs. Indoor Fashion Malls

I view ROIC as a stock that, during the sharp and swift stock market correction, has incorrectly fallen in tandem with other mall stocks. From peak to trough, ROIC fell from $19.18 to $5.84 - roughly a 70% fall. This is similar to the percentage that larger mall operators like Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) fell.

But I argue that their business models are only cosmetically similar - that strip malls, and especially ROIC's grocery-anchored strip malls, are in far better shape.

Indoor fashion malls like Simon Property or Taubman Centers (TCO) are completely closed. ROIC's strip malls didn't (and can't) close. Indeed if you have bought anything local recently - at a grocery store or hardware store for example - it's likely that you were at a strip mall. With indoor malls shut, strip malls are now the destination for local commerce.

ROIC's long-time strategy (i.e. before COVID-19) has been to anchor with grocery stores instead of department stores, and the numbers prove it. 96% of ROIC's malls are anchored by grocery stores. Grocery stores are not only in business, but thriving right now.

The top 5 tenants at ROIC by revenue are: Safeway, Kroger, JP Morgan, Rite Aid, and SaveMart. These are all essential, open, and many are thriving. In contrast, the top 5 tenants at Simon Property are Gap, L Brands, Ascena, PVH, and Tapestry. These are all clothing and fashion brands. They are all non-essential and closed.

Even when malls re-open, I think tenants at strip malls may see a faster rebound than indoor malls. Strip malls are built around efficiency: you get out of your car, walk a few steps to the store, then leave. Indoor malls are built around browsing and social connections. In the world of COVID-19 and social distancing, I perceive the value of strip malls is going up, while the value of indoor malls are going down.

To me, ROIC is the baby thrown out with the bathwater of the large indoor mall operators.

Most Tenants Are Essential

Below, I've copied a chart of the composition of ROIC's base rents; I've underlined in red the portions of the portfolio that I believe are "essential." A rough scan of the essential parts of the chart show that approximately 70% of their revenues are essential.

In the pie chart above, I estimate rent during the lock-down as follows:

~ 50% to be really essential, and paying rent: grocery stores, pharmacies, bank branches, home improvement stores, and so forth.

~ 30% to be non-essential. There's a complicated legal issue about how much these stores may owe in rent, if any, but for conservatism I assume they pay no rent.

~ 20% are restaurants, and current restrictions require these to be take-out only. However, restaurants in strip malls naturally skew towards take-out restaurants anyway. But, restaurants are likely suffering heavily and I'll assume that these are only paying half rent.

So in total, I assume that around 60% of rents are paid during the lock-down.

As a side note, a portion of the unpaid rent is likely to be deferred rather than gone forever. However, that gets into individual leases and likely complicated litigation; and thus I am assuming that the payments are not re-paid.

There is also the issue of security deposits or pre-paid rent, which may protect ROIC from taking damage; but again this is a complicated issue and I will assume that does not happen.

What Do ROIC's Finances Look Like During the Lock-Down?

In my view, at a 40% deduction in rent, ROIC can last a long time. Look at their 2019 earnings: they earned $295 million in revenues for the entire year. If their revenue drops by 40%, they would lose $117 million of revenues, assuming their expenses did not change. In 2019, they paid $91 million in dividends, which could be cut to zero. In other words, ROIC can fund a whole years' worth of rent reductions by cutting $91 million in dividends, and then borrowing $28 million from their credit line (which had, at the end of the year, $591 million in availability).

In addition, their existing debt has no real debt maturities until 2023, their debt is currently rated as investment grade, and their properties are un-mortgaged. This means they haven't even accessed a pretty simple source of cash - mortgaging out their mall properties. I think ROIC survives even a fairly lengthy period of lock-downs.

When will ROIC's Lock-Downs End?

I believe that the West Coast has "flattened the curve" and will be among the first states to re-open. I actually found ROIC because I was searching for companies whose revenues are primarily or exclusively on the West Coast.

There are many different articles that talk about the West Coast states flattening the curve; you will see the top national health experts lauding the viruses control on those states. In total, Washington, Oregon and California are seeing about 80 deaths per day, while the rest of the country is seeing around 1900 deaths per day. That is despite California and Washington being respectively the 1st and 13th largest states in the country.

You can see this graphically on the website 91-divoc as of 4/10/2020. The West Coast states are on the "lower right" of the curve indicating their growth rates are among the slowest in the country.

With President Trump talking about re-opening the country in May, my bet is that the West Coast, which to-date has done a good job controlling the virus, will open up first.

Summary

ROIC is a stock that seems primed to rebound sharply.

ROIC's stock has dropped in-line with larger mall operators that own indoor malls that are completely closed and whose top tenants are fashion companies. ROIC on the other hand, has outdoor strip-malls that are open, and whose tenants, like grocery stores, provide daily necessities.

My analysis suggests that 70% of ROIC's revenues are considered essential businesses, but that some of those businesses won't be able to pay rent even though they are allowed to open. I estimate ROIC will see a 40% drop in year over year revenues each month they are locked down. But because so much of their revenue gets returned to shareholders as a dividend, I think they can offset most of the revenue losses with a temporary dividend cut. In my view, the current outlook for those closed, indoor malls is far more dire even though they've suffered similar declines in share prices.

The most recent comments by President Trump suggest that the first areas to re-open their economy will start on May 1st. West Coast states, despite being a population center, are responsible for only about 80 deaths per day compared to the rest of the nation around 1900. Therefore, I think the West Coast will be among the states to re-open in early May.

If this analysis is correct, ROIC is presently undervalued due to its relatively robust client base of grocery stores and pharmacies. If the West Coast re-opens, as I anticipate, in May - then you should also see a sharp rebound in their revenues ... and stock price.

