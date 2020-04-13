USO: Do Not Be Fooled By Liquidity, Low Oil Prices Are Here To Stay

Introduction

Since the start of the year, the oil price is down nearly 70% and many analysts have been questioning if the black gold has found its lows at $20 a barrel. It is mostly certain that the oil shock on its own would have sent the world into a mild recession, but the uncertainty over COVID-19 in addition to the global lockdown will severely impact global GDP in the first half of this year. Based on different computation, it is fair to say that nearly 15% of global GDP in advanced countries will be lost this year and most certainly in 2021.

To the difference of the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, the COVID-19 crisis is a supply shock that will spill over demand in the coming months; the closure of most of the small & medium size businesses is expected to send unemployment rates to uncharted territories in most of the economies, sending consumption to depressed levels. Hence, this leaves us to the following fundamental question: what is the price of oil in a shutdown economy?

OPEC+ meeting update

In order to respond to the plunge in oil prices (a barrel at $20 does not benefit to any nation or companies), OPEC held an 'extraordinary' meeting on Thursday (April 9th) with non-OPEC producers (referred as OPEC+) to discuss a global coordinated cut. The outcome was mostly priced in by market participants, with an initial cut of 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June. The production cut will then taper to 8 million bpd for the rest of the year and then to 6 million bpd in 2021. Half of the cut will come from OPEC's biggest players - Saudi and Russia - and the other 5 million from non-OPEC members.

The market's positive reaction was very short lived; figure 1 (left frame) shows the dynamics of the front-month futures contract since the beginning of April, the little spike post meeting was quickly followed by a significant drop in the black gold. This is clearly indicating that a 10-million cut is far from being enough; major companies have estimated that the oil demand in April will drop by 20 to 35 million barrels per day (figure 1, right frame). The problem is that it was unrealistic to expect such a cut from OPEC+ countries. Some of the production cut will have to come from the US and it is difficult for Washington to force US to cut oil production without ending in legal battles. Therefore, it is hard to believe that Russia and Saudi will cut more of their production (hence losing a lot of market share for the months to come) to the benefit of US shale oil companies. As a result, the downward pressure on oil prices will remain elevated in the near to medium term.

Figure 1

Source: Bloomberg

Uncertainty on the duration of the lockdowns

With oil currently trading at its lowest level in nearly 20 years, it is very tempting to step in and buy the dip in hopes that oil producers will reach a more sustainable deal. However, an optimistic scenario for oil prices requires significant progression on the COVID-19 crisis. We do not actually know the exact duration of most of the lockdowns as government officials have been very poor in communicating with the public. It is fair to say that the more the economy remains closed, the lower the oil price. Figure 2 (left frame) shows three different scenarios that estimate the end of the lockdown for the US, UK and major European economies. It is clear that a mid to end April is far too early as many countries have not reached the peak of the infection curve stage of development (figure 2, right frame), and that a lockdown ending in May (early to end of month depending on the country) seems more reasonable for now.

Is the market currently pricing in a SARS-like lockdown with economies actually reopening in June? We do not think so. Even though this scenario is highly unlikely, you cannot assign a probability of zero. We actually think that the economy will reopen partially starting next month in most of the European economies with government implementing a social distancing policy. This implies that a lot of places will remain shut at first (big gatherings, football games, museums) and that businesses such as restaurants will operate at half capacity. The risk is that the so-called 'partial' unemployment will then switch to permanent therefore impacting the demand for oil prices for months. How much oil is needed in an economy with countries experiencing a 20 to 30-percent unemployment rate?

Figure 2

Source: RR, JP Morgan

The probability of a V-shaped recovery in both economic fundamentals and asset prices is very low considering the long-term effects of COVID-19. Participants may get excited on a little trend in oil, but we think that any rebound will be short lived, and we expect oil to remain at depressed levels until producers decide to take a more radical response. The recession has not even started in most of the countries and some investors are already buying the recovery in all asset classes. During the 2008 crisis, the US stock market reached its low in March 2009, 15 months after the US entered a recession. Figure 3 (left frame) shows the 3-year change in oil prices (WTI front month futures) with the annual change in US unemployment; it is highly unlikely that the oil price will rally if the unemployment rate starts to surge. In addition, we saw that oil performs very poorly in periods of elevated price volatility. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that in the past 30 years, oil has averaged -105bps in monthly returns when the VIX was trading above 20. Hence, as we expect volatility to remain high in the coming months, oil investors should remain vigilant.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR Calculations

Growth was already slowing prior COVID-19

The trend in oil price was already negative before COVID-19 as global growth has been slowing down in the past two years; global GDP growth peaked in the last quarter of 2017 and US growth peaked in Q4 2018. Figure 4 (left frame) shows the dynamic of the global manufacturing PMI with the 10Y US yield in the past cycle. Even though equities 'ignored' the global slowdown, US long-term yields have been trending lower for the past 15 months now and dropped significantly in the past few months as investors were rushing to safe havens amid uncertainty over the virus. Figure 4 (right frame) shows the price of oil overlaid with the Baltic Dry Index, which can also be used as a real time gauge of the global economic activity. WTI front month futures contract was down $20 between Q4 2018 and Q4 2019 to $55 a barrel due to the weakening of the global economy before plunging to $20 this year.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Drivers of USO

The USO is an exchange-traded security that is designed to track the price of WTI (US light sweet crude). Even though the price of oil has been influenced by many factors over time (especially supply and demand as we saw recently), the strength of the US dollar in the past 8 years has been one of the major factors behind oil weakness. Figure 5 (left frame) shows the relationship between USO and the USD index in the past 10 years; the dollar rally we observed in the second half of 2014 (also referred as the 'Obama USD rally') crashed the value of USO and oil has never really recovered since then. If we regress the changes in USO on changes in USD index using weekly data since January 2010, we find that a 1-percent change in the USD index is associated with a -0.84% change in the value of USO. The coefficient is economically and highly statistically significant at a 1-percent level (t-stat of -4.84). Hence, we will need to see a weakening USD in order to see positive momentum in oil prices.

The second factor we like to watch is the direction of US real yields. Figure 5 (right frame) shows the USO times series overlaid with the US real rates in the past few years. Lower real yields simply imply that the US economy is slowing down, and therefore should be associated with lower oil prices. As US yields are expected to remain low for now, the probability that USO experiences a pronounced rally is low (very low).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Eventually oil inventories also represent an important factor behind the dynamics of oil prices. Figure 6 (left frame) shows the comparative inventory (CI), defined (according to Art Berman) as the difference between the weekly ending stocks of crude oil plus a select group of refined products and the 5-year average of the same weekly times series. Figure 6 (right frame) shows that the rise in the comparative inventory in 2014-2015 had a significant negative impact on USO. Hence, the 'little cut' in oil production (relative to the amount needed, estimated at 30mil barrels) will create a surge in the comparative inventory in the coming weeks, raising downward pressure on USO.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, EIA

USO outlook

Even though it is hard to define the 'fair' value of oil when most of the world is in total shutdown, we do not see oil rising very far in the coming weeks due to the high uncertainty concerning the duration of the lockdown. In addition, OPEC+ will have to agree to cut more production in order to see a significant impact on the price of black gold in the medium term, which is far from being done.

While equities could continue to recover strongly in the short run in hopes that the trillions of dollars injected in the system will be enough to save the economy from collapsing, oil prices will remain depressed for now. In addition, we think that the US dollar will remain strong in the near to medium term, which will deprive oil from rising too much.

We are already positioned very defensively, hence shorting oil at current levels will just increase our 'hedge' exposure, but we will consider shorting USO if we see a sudden little rally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDJPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.