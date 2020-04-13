MPLX: This MLP's Crash Isn't Justified

The company has continued to perform admirably. I'm looking forward to the positive FCF the company expects to achieve by 2021.

MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) is a large $13 billion MLP midstream company that was founded in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) to focus on the midstream sector. Since then, the company has grown to be almost as large as its sponsoring company. However, the company has had a difficult time as a result of the oil crash, pushing its dividend yield to >20%. As we’ll see throughout this article, that crash isn’t justified and the company is a strong investment at this time.

MPLX's Recent Accomplishments

MPLX has continued to have significant accomplishments in-line with its stated portfolio objectives.

MPLX had quarterly EBITDA (4Q 2019) of a massive $1.3 billion or $5.1 billion for the year when you account for the company’s acquisition of Andeavor Logistics. That was a massive acquisition, and arguably poorly timed given the current environment. However, it’s hard to deny that the company hasn’t earned significant adjusted EBITDA relative to its market capitalization.

More importantly, the company has continued to comfortably pay its dividend, which the crash has pushed towards more than 20%, while maintaining a strong financial picture. The company generated $4.1 billion in net cash and returned $2.8 billion to unit holders, leaving $1.3 billion. While that wasn’t enough to cover all of the company’s capital spending, it’s working to rapidly alleviate this.

Overall, on top of accomplishing its goals and integrating its acquisitions, the company is working towards substantially improving its financial position in terms of needing to borrow money. The company expects that reducing growth capital, combined with improvements in the company’s EBITDA and DCF, should allow the company to gain positive FCF by next year.

That’s significant. How many companies can support a dividend of more than 20%, grow capital, and have additional capital left over. The company has provided an indication that it’s interested in unit repurchases - what better time to repurchase shares than when you’re earning a more than 20% yield.

MPLX Portfolio Growth

At the same time. MPLX, while lowering its growth capital spending, MPLX is focused on significantly improving its overall portfolio.

The company is continuing to focus primarily on its logistics and storage segments along with some focus on its gathering and processing assets. The company has a number of assets coming online over the next few years as a result of its significant growth capital spending along with its significant 2019-2020 growth capital spending finally paying off for investors.

Storage is an incredibly exciting business to be involved in. Demand for storage is increasing significantly. It's an exciting counter-cyclical business to be when oil prices drop dramatically, because demand for storing oil increases significantly, which helps to protect the company. That protection helps the company to sustain its dividend.

The company is expecting mid-teens returns on its projects. From 2019-2021, the company is planning to have invested more than $5 billion. At a mid single-digit return that’s almost $800 million, which means more than half a billion dollars in additional DCF for shareholders. For a company with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion, that’s the potential for significant growth in shareholder returns.

MPLX Financial Strength

Overall, this growth is supporting the company’s impressive financial strength and financial portfolio.

The above shows the company’s overall financial portfolio. The company has an incredibly manageable 4.1x leverage ratio, with almost $4.5 billion in remaining financial capacity it can utilize for its investments. The company’s significant EBITDA would allow the company several billion dollars in leverage expansion, however, with the company expected to be FCF positive in 2021, it’s not necessary.

However, there is a concern worth paying attention to here. The company, partially as a result of its recent acquisition, has more than $20 billion in debt. The company has the FCF to continue paying its dividend, however, fears from various credit providers could make it harder for the company to roll over its debt. However, what’s key here is the company can keep paying off its dividends and manage its expenses.

MPLX Risks

MPLX has two significant risks worth paying attention to.

The first is the company’s significant debt load means that the company needs to continue rolling over debt. While the company has the financial strength to manage its debt load, there is the risk that creditors are less interested in buying the company’s debt. In the worst case, that could mean that the company has to accept higher interest rates for debt.

The company’s other potential risk is that oil prices remain lower for a long time. That could make it more difficult for the company to rollover contracts which could hurt the stability of its current income. That could also make it more difficult for the company to rollover its debt. We feel that this scenario is fairly unlikely, however, it’s a risk worth paying attention to.

Conclusion

The current crash isn’t justified for MPLX. The company’s dividend has been pushed to more than 20%, however, the company is improving its financial position so that it’ll have positive FCF by 2020. That means that by this time, not only will the company be able to cover what’s a very substantial dividend for investors, but it’ll also be able to cover growth capital and have cash left over.

MPLX is expecting mid-teen returns on its growth capital investments that should enable the company’s recent events to pay off handsomely in terms of recent DCF spending. The company has maintained its incredibly strong financial strength, however, its $20 billion of debt is concerning. There is some risk, however, despite this, the current crash isn’t justified and the company is a solid investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.