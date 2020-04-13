This Bear Market Is Far From Over

Part one of this bear market was the mass liquidation that occurred upon confirmation that the world failed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Now, markets are rallying as case counts plateau and governments are proposing a May-June timeline for citizens to return to work. They are also rallying on the Fed balance sheet expansion of $1.77 trillion in as little as four weeks. For perspective, this is enough money to give every U.S. citizen over $5,000. It is also 2.5 times what the U.S. spent fighting World War I in today's dollars.

(Source: WolfStreet)

All evidence suggests that the money conjuring has just begun. U.S. equity market cap has fallen by $7.5 trillion, U.S. household wealth has fallen by $13 trillion, and some estimate that the virus could wipe out $5 trillion from U.S. GDP. A $6 trillion Fed balance sheet does not begin to cover the losses recently sustained.

Additionally, the insolvencies have yet to begin in earnest. Unlike the 2008 GFC, this is not a liquidity crisis in the banking sector, but a solvency crisis that starts with individuals and small businesses and works its way up to corporations. As the charts in the subsequent sections will show, a large percentage of individuals and companies could not survive several months of protracted cash flows due to overleverage or weak balance sheets.

The Fed can rebuild aggregate demand through a stronger fiscal response or clean up the balance sheets of these companies by bailing them out and providing low-cost loans. Option 2 is the 2008 playbook. I do not believe option 2 will work without exacerbating the social tensions that already existed pre-crisis. Regardless, the U.S. will experience a debt deflation until we reach full Japanification or until we hit a "hard reset" on the national economy through debt forgiveness and something akin to universal basic income.

The Average American

With reduced cash flows, the last resort of businesses to stay afloat is to lay off or furlough employees. Consumers were already in a precarious situation pre-crisis, with an average of 40% of Americans having less than $400 of cash or savings to deploy in case of an emergency according to a Federal survey. As this statistic suggests, a large majority of American consumers live paycheck to paycheck while consumption is 70% of U.S. GDP.

The U.S. has lost roughly 10% of its workforce in three weeks to jobless claims, and that's not mentioning those forced to work reduced hours or take a pay cut. Lay off 10% of the workforce with 40% already strapped for cash and the consumer is in trouble.

We see this play out in rental payments. Nearly a third of Americans could not make rental payments in the month of April. This number will only be higher in May and potentially higher in June. Amidst layoffs and pay cuts devastating the average American, velocity of money in the American economy will crash to near zero - hence deflation despite massive easing.

(Source: Daily Mail)

Even once the stay-at-home orders are lifted, I do not believe governments are considering the psychological damage caused by the virus. Though already back to work, traffic in Beijing reduces by 80% on weekends. Traffic is also down 20% on weekdays from pre-virus levels due to some of the workforce realizing they can easily work from home. Some pent-up demand will be realized once the orders are lifted. However, a residual social distancing will occur for months following the pandemic.

In summation, due to record jobless claims and the psychological effects of the virus, the U.S. economy will not spring into action once the economy reopens. The weak consumer will have ripple effects into small businesses and corporations.

Small Businesses

The chart below shows that 55% of small business would fail if business stopped completely for 1-3 months. Only 21% of small businesses can survive more than six months. Depending on the businesses, some will still experience hardship after reopening due to the aforementioned loss of weekend foot traffic. This matters because small businesses account for 47% of employment and an estimated 45% of GDP.

(Source: WSJ)

Americans are being offered a $1,200 stimulus check and small businesses are being offered a loan of up to $25,000. I do not think this fiscal response is nearly enough to contain the issue. Additionally, this money is a drop in the bucket compared to the Fed's response to the corporate sector.

Corporations

Less discretionary spending will hurt corporations at a time when corporate debt is at a record high. Because too much debt lowers a corporation's credit quality, roughly 50% of the corporate debt market is BBB, or just one level above junk. The explosion of BBB debt since 2001 can be seen in the chart below.

(Source: BlackRock blog)

The main argument in my previous article about the Corporate Debt Bubble was that the junk bond market is less than half the size of the BBB market. Therefore, the junk bond market cannot absorb a wave of BBB downgrades, especially from blue chip companies such as AT&T (NYSE:T), General Electric (NYSE:GE), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and Ford (NYSE:F). A recession would cause a wave of downgrades making the junk bond market insolvent and hurting the credit quality of all overindebted corporations.

On March 25th, Ford was downgraded to junk and the yields on junk bonds spiked. Then the Fed announced that it will buy high-yield debt and other corporate bonds as part of $2.3 trillion rescue program. After this announcement, both investment grade corporate bonds and junk bonds rallied back to near their all-time highs. Corporate America is being bailed out. In the Fed's eyes, it needs to buy the debt of these companies, despite their reckless borrowing and spending in the last decade, in order to prevent the implosion of the high-yield market and the havoc it would cause in the pension system.

Conclusion

With one third of Americans already unable to pay rent and one half of small businesses projected to fail, we will face a serious earnings and GDP recession. The $1.7 trillion question is this: does it make a difference in the stock market? Each investor will have a different answer. Here is my suggestion: deploy your cash as a percentage of whether you believe the bottom in the stock market is in. For an investor to be 100% long right now, he or she is betting on a complete de-linkage between the earnings cycle and stock market prices due to Fed stimulus. Personally, I do not believe we are close to a full recovery and a rally to new highs.

Stimulus will not fix the solvency issue. The Fed is stuck between two options. Option 1 is to Japanify the economy by directly purchasing risk assets and bailing out overindebted companies. This will lead to zombie corporations, perpetual low growth, and perpetual high debt. In terms of market returns, we would likely see a prolonged period of sub-par returns equivalent to that of Japan or Europe. Option 2 is to commit to a stronger fiscal response by sending more stimulus to individuals and small businesses. However, this risks inflation if continued for long enough.

Predicting price action at this juncture is increasingly difficult given we are in the midst of the greatest monetary experiment ever endeavored. Shorting high yield amidst an earnings recession seems like a layup until the Federal Reserve creates a rescue package to backstop the entire system. I still recommend gold and Bitcoin as hedges against a dysfunctional monetary system. I still believe there will be a better entry point for equity investors given the insolvencies to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.