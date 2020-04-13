Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - April 12, 2020

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

One thing is for certain, during times of extreme market volatility and uncertainty, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will make an appearance in the largest movers of cash merger arbitrage spreads as followed by Merger Arbitrage Limited. Following last week's bout of profit taking it might come as no surprise to readers of this weekly column that RRGB has once again topped the list. This weeks wild fluctuation however was based more on fact and reasoning than previous weeks although not directly related to the takeover approach from Vintage Capital.

During the week, Paul J.B. Murphy III, Red Robin’s President and Chief Executive Officer released a statement reviewing the company's actions during this difficult time and the announcement of the upcoming annual general meeting to be held at 8:00 a.m. MDT, on Thursday May 21, 2020. Mr. Murphy stated

We are encouraged by our continuing off-premise sales momentum, which has more than doubled over the past two weeks compared to our trends before the impact of COVID-19. This will help mitigate the decline in comparable restaurant revenues due to the closure of dine-in services at substantially all Red Robin-operated restaurants and enable us to focus on optimizing the execution of our off-premise channels both during and following the crisis.

Data by YCharts

This was a statement investors were waiting to hear and the stock price reacted accordingly. Mirroring the broader market performance during the week, the stock closed at the end of Thursday up $4.44 at $11.81, a drop of 60.24% that now leaves the simple spread at a mere 238.70%. This is against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital. As we reported previously, we expect takeover chatter to take a backseat for the near future as the company works in unison with Vintage Capital to ensure its survival. We continue to hold our position.

Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

Tallgrass Energy was also a significant gainer during the week. Despite no new deal news being announced the stock continues its volatile run. The decline in the oil price following the inability of OPEC to impose universal productions cuts does not seem to have affected the stock price. By Friday's close, the stock was up $1.76 at $18.54, a rise of 10.49%. This gives a simple spread of 21.09% against an offer price of $22.45 from Blackstone Infrastructure Partners. We finally managed to take a small position in this stock during the in accordance with our previous commentary. This deal has an expected completion date in the second quarter of the year.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

Stricter social distancing policies implemented around the globe are beginning to shows positive signs in the fight against coronavirus. At least, some experts are tentatively suggesting the flattening of the curve maybe sooner rather than later. Additional levels of unprecedented economic assistance from the U.S. authorities have finally settled the nerves of investors and help to reassure markets. However, the continuing escalation of the unemployment figures is yet to unleash its full force on the reduced spending power in the domestic U.S. economy. Despite this, the broader market, during a holiday shortened week, managed to post its best weekly performance in 45 years. The broader market in the U.S. performed well during the entire week and by the close on Thursday, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 12.20%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA), mirrored the overall performance of the broader market for the week also delivering a strong performance. Although still some way off previous highs, the MNA has recovered well and sits comfortably above the recent lows. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, the MNA was showing a gain of 3.21%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change SPY 12.20% T20 Index 5.79% VIX 10.96% Index Dispersion 13.04% MNA 3.21% Winners 20 Losers 0 Week Ending Thursday April 9, 2020 (Holiday shortened week)

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw an impressive performance this week as the winners triumphed 20 to 0 with 0 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 5.79% and the dispersion of returns was 13.04%. This number, a new all-time high is clearly above any levels ever experienced in this metric using both the 3-month medium-term and long-term look back periods. The positive performance of the portfolio was attributable to the gain in RRGB and accompanied by additional strong performances in TGE, WMGI, & FIT.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 20.63%. This is higher than last week's figure of 33.66% and reverses the widening of spreads observed over the previous week. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash.

For additional merger arbitrage discussion be sure to catch our exclusive interview with Seeking Alpha "SA Interview: Merger Arbitrage Investing With Mal Spink, CFA".

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Author's note: If you enjoy Merger Arbitrage Limited, please consider following us by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this page and hitting the "Like" button below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRGB, TGE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.