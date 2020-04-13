Last week was the eighth best weekly return for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and its predecessor indices in a data set dating back to 1927. It was the second best weekly return since 1974.

In the table below, I have listed the 18 weeks where the S&P 500 has gained more than 10%. The left side of the table details the best weeks in descending order by the magnitude of their gain. The right side of the table has forward returns after these historically positive weeks, measured over roughly the next 1 month, 1 quarter, half year, and full year. I then have also included forward annualized returns for the next 3, 5, and 10-year periods.

Here are some takeaways from this analysis:

Really good weeks for the stock market have tended to happen in really bad market environments. As you can see from the table above, many of the best weeks happened during the Great Depression in the early 1930s. A more contemporary analogue shows that the painful late 2008-early 2009 period for markets included three very strong weeks.

Every week on this table except one occurred during a domestic economic recession. That non-recessionary week in September 1939 followed Hitler's invasion of Poland that marked the start of World War II.

We are just three weeks removed from the fourth worst weekly return ever during the week ending March 20th. Following the historical pattern, volatility will likely remain above trend over the coming weeks as very poor contemporaneous economic and earnings data is absorbed by forward-looking markets trying to price in the inevitable recovery.

In a related article, How Bad Was Last Week in Historical Context, I covered that historically weak March 20th period, and showed that markets tend to produce positive returns, on average, over forward time periods. After very strong weeks, markets have risen, on average, over all of the forward periods illustrated in this table as well.

As we look towards the coming week, of the 17 weeks that have previously featured weekly gains of greater than 10%, ten (59%) saw positive returns over the next week.

Over the next month, 12 of 17 periods (71%) saw further gains at a very strong 8.6% average four-week return.

Note that, as the table moves from left to right, green is more common. This is consistent with my recent article "Time Makes Money", which showed that the odds of generating positive returns increase with time.

Last week was a historically strong week. It was the best week for stocks over the investment horizon of most of the community on Seeking Alpha. History suggests that we are going to continue to see volatility, but that it will recede with time. The extraordinary fiscal and monetary accommodation being rapidly deployed may help to "flatten" extreme market moves just as the economic quarantine targeted taking public health tail scenarios out of the realm of possibility. The last several weeks have seen historic drawdowns and historic rallies. Investors should be trying to add exposure into weakness, appropriately sized for their risk tolerance and personal balance sheet. This is a unique circumstance in market history, reflected in its place among both the worst and best performing weeks. The green on the far right of the first table and the rising numbers on the second table remind investors that capturing equity premia over long time intervals is a way to compound real wealth.