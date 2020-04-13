Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF: A Bet On V-Shape Recovery

High yield means high risk. SRET has underperformed the S&P 500 by ~40% since the outbreak of COVID-19.

SRET provides an exposure to 30 of the highest-yielding REITs in the world.

REITs have been one of the worst-performing asset classes since the outbreak of COVID-19. They have been extremely sensitive to the social distancing measures (including the duration of these measures) as exemplified by the following two charts:

In the first chart, you can see how the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) underperformed the S&P 500 - when the pessimism stemming from the COVID-19 was the highest (from March 1 to March 31, 2020).

Then, in the next chart, you can see how VNQ has actually outperformed S&P 500 - when the optimism started to prevail (from April 1 until today, April 11).

VNQ's (i.e. REIT) beta above > 1 could be explained by the following conditions as outlined in one of my previous articles:

Indebtedness - REITs tend to carry more debt on their balance sheets that increases the underlying financial risk.

- REITs tend to carry more debt on their balance sheets that increases the underlying financial risk. Unpopular asset class - usually, REITs are put into satellite portfolios, which are used for making tactical allocations. Once the market suffers larger drawdowns, and margin calls kick in, the positions from the satellite portfolios are usually sold off first.

- usually, REITs are put into satellite portfolios, which are used for making tactical allocations. Once the market suffers larger drawdowns, and margin calls kick in, the positions from the satellite portfolios are usually sold off first. Liquidity premium - Whenever there is a period of a flight-to-safety, and institutional investors reallocate their capital into high-quality stocks and investment-grade bonds, the liquidity gets sucked out of other, more riskier asset classes.

- Whenever there is a period of a flight-to-safety, and institutional investors reallocate their capital into high-quality stocks and investment-grade bonds, the liquidity gets sucked out of other, more riskier asset classes. Sector idiosyncrasies - The COVID-19 crisis has completely slaughtered such sectors as retail, lodging and offices. All these three sectors are notable constituents of the broader REIT market. For example, many lodging REITs have fallen by more than 80% since the emergence of COVID-19.

Just to expand a bit on the sector idiosyncrasies, I have classified the sector into "aggressive" and "defensive" ones from the perspective of COVID-19 and its mid-/long-term consequences.

Defensive - Data centers, infrastructure, self storage, and healthcare (except senior housing).

Aggressive - Office, retail, diversified, lodging, timber, industrial, specialty, and residential.

There are many exceptions in these categories, but, in general, the aggressive ones have suffered a lot more since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The three most obvious reasons for this are the imposed social distancing measures (e.g., work from home - vacant offices), underlying lease structure (e.g., not fixed/contracted for lodging), and high financial leverage that limits the access to a sufficient liquidity.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) provides an exposure to 30 of the highest-yielding REITs in the world. Essentially, SRET is a high-beta investment that profits from a fast recovery.

The two charts above make the same comparison what I made earlier in the article. Clearly, they support the argument of SRET being a high risk/reward bet. We can see this by looking at SRET's exposure.

The Top 3 sectors account for ~80% of the whole index. And indeed, they are rather risky.

Mortgage REITs have become an epicenter of the crisis. Typically, mREITs carry a significant amount of leverage with debt to equity around 10x. This leverage magnifies the losses in case there are some drawdowns. The COVID-19 pushed the mREITs past their leverage limits (i.e. covenants), forcing them to sell bonds right when the market was the weakest. Hotels/lodging REITs have also drastically suffered. The social distancing measures have led to decreased or in some instances even 0% occupancy rates. While the OpEx and CapEx can be adjusted accordingly, the debt service imposes way bigger challenges. The hotel REITs have entered into a survival model that is obviously reflected in their market caps. Retail REITs have been taken to the woodshed as well. There was a "brick-and-mortar" apocalypse before the COVID-19, and putting the social distancing measures on top of it, has damaged the sector even further.

The embedded riskiness of SRET is perfectly illustrated in the chart below.

SRET's dividend yield has surged from ~6% to ~16%.

However, the ~16% will not be sustainable. The recent dividend payment in April was already 65% below the preceding one.

If we apply the same dividend payment of $0.065 per share, the yield what we get lands at ~10%. This is still considerably above the pre-virus period, but attractive enough for an income-seeking investor.

Now, let's have a look at how the mREIT Executives Shed Light on Recent Market Volatility in one of the most recent NAREIT discussions.

The key driver for increased optimism among mREIT investors is that the Fed added agency CMBS to its agency MBS purchases. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) authorized Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to provide urgently needed liquidity to MBS investors.

Here are some of the reflections from two CEOs who run mREITs (in an anonymized manner according to NAREIT):

Pricing for agency paper has improved considerably in no small part due to Fed intervention... reflecting sheer exhaustion of selling volumes as levered players finish selling everything they need to meet margin calls, or otherwise have capitulated to their lending counterparties... This is allowing the market to function more normally. It looks like the cash pressure on mREITs has been relieved because a lot of people have been able to sell...

The mREIT market has indeed started to show some signs of recovery, and if the COVID-19 abates as expected, the bounce in mREITs and thus in SRET could be extremely profitable.

The Bottom Line

SRET is highly correlated to the COVID-19 with beta considerably above the broader REIT and/or S&P 500 indices. Broadly speaking, SRET offers two things: #1 tremendous capital gains (losses) if the economy experiences a V-shape (L-shape) recovery, and #2 a very juicy current income that is highly dependent on duration and consequences of the COVID-19.

So, SRET is a clear buy if you believe in a fast recovery and wish to receive a notable stream of monthly income. Personally, I consider SRET a perfect bet in my satellite portfolio (i.e. small share of the portfolio, which is used for a significant option-like investment).

