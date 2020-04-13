Entercom: Beyond 2008

While the risk is high, we are very confident that ETM will make it through and become an easy multibagger.

Even though advertising rates are down substantially, ETM should still benefit from higher traffic in all its channels.

However, after some modelling, we believe ETM should be able to survive, even if it makes a loss for a couple of quarters.

COVID-19 is getting a lot worse than we thought, and we now believe the magnitude of the downturn will surpass the 2008 financial crisis.

Since our last article on March 11, things have gotten a lot worse for Entercom Communications (ETM). COVID-19 case counts have continued to rise, quarantine has extended across more states, and the whole of the US is generally in a state of panic. ETM is trading at its lowest level since the 2008 recession, and at the rate it is falling, it could soon hit all-time lows. While we acknowledge that there is a decent chance of bankruptcy, we believe the risk-reward is very favorable at this time.

What we now know

The US has now hit 400k COVID-19 cases and there is no sign that the disease is slowing down. While countries like Italy are now starting to see their cases dip due to the enforcement of a full national lockdown, the US, in contrast, has only locked down part of the country, so while the spread is being curbed in many areas like New York, we believe that there will be outbreaks in other regions which have more relaxed measures. Therefore, we believe the US could take much longer than Italy for cases to start slowing down.

COVID-19 will have multiple detrimental effects on ETM. The most obvious is that ETM would need to cancel live events. Since many sporting events are also canceled, and since ETM has many popular sports radio channels, these channels would be impacted by the cancellations. Worst of all though, advertising revenue is going to drop substantially as the economy goes into freefall due to everyone being quarantined at home.

While the situation still remains incredibly uncertain, there are a few things that we now know.

Firstly, the magnitude of the crisis will likely be much worse than in 2008. ETM saw revenues decline by around 20% from 2007 to 2009, but we estimate that revenues could be down over 30% due to COVID-19.

In China, social media giant Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) has estimated a 15-20% decline in Q1 2020 revenues, which with some estimation translates to an estimated 30% revenue decline in February and March, a time in which most of China was shut down. Digital giant IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) talked a similar 30% decline in ad rates in their recent letter regarding COVID-19. There will likely be more clarity on the situation when other advertising titans start to report earnings in a few weeks.

Secondly, the crisis will likely be shorter than 2008. Investors need to remember that there are no structural problems with the economy at this time. The only reason why there is a recession at all is due to consumers being unable to spend money outside. As soon as COVID-19 is solved, the economy should rebound quickly.

Forecasts

With all the info we've gathered, we can generate a forecast for ETM over the next few years. Of course, the situation currently is quite unpredictable, so do take this with a grain of salt.

Recently, ETM drew down its revolver fully, so now it has around $180mil in cash available and no debt due until 2022. This means that to survive this crisis, all it needs to do is to burn less than $180mil before hitting cash flow breakeven. Note that our assumptions assume that ETM will be able to renegotiate its debt covenant terms.

When analyzing ETM in the 2008 financial crisis, we have found that for every 1% revenue drops, ETM has been able to cut corporate costs by approximately 1% and station operating expenses by around 0.5%. Therefore, we will use these assumptions in our modeling.

In our base case forecasts, revenue will be down 8% in Q1, 40% in Q2, with a gradual recovery going forward. In this forecast, ETM turns unprofitable until Q3 2021 but cash burn is less than $100mil, thus ETM will be able to survive.

For ETM to run out of cash, there would need to be a sustained period of 40%+ revenue drops or a massive drop in revenues above 60%, both of which are unlikely. Therefore, we believe ETM will have more than enough cash needed to head through this crisis.

The bright side

While advertising rates will certainly be down substantially, traffic will be up substantially. Many people will want to continue to listen to radio and podcasts while they are bored at home, and while ETM's sports channels may not have much content to cover, ETM also has many of the top news channels in the country.

ETM's website, Radio.com, will also see substantial traffic increases during this period as bored people start to browse the web. In fact, traffic for radio.com increased over 30% from Feb to Mar, according to similarweb.

Source: similarweb

COVID-19 will also likely have very little impact on political ad spend, which is expected to break records in 2020. Radio is estimated to get over $300mil in political ad dollars, or 5% of all political ad spend, according to BIA Advisory Services. This is going to help to mitigate the losses ETM will likely see in other areas.

Valuation

With the massive decline in share price, the valuation of ETM is now incredibly cheap, at around $100mil for the entire company. For reference, this is less than 1 year of FCF in a normal year.

Of course, there is a decent risk of bankruptcy, especially if revenues drop more than the 40% we're projecting, however, we believe the risk-reward at the current stock price is really good. We believe lenders won't be enthusiastic about getting ETM and will be very open to removing the problematic covenants.

Of course, there's also the matter of bailout money. In the $2 trillion stimulus package, it's quite possible that some money goes to ETM, which will again help to lower the risk of bankruptcy substantially.

Takeaway

Overall, ETM's current valuation just seems ridiculous, even with the worsening COVID-19 situation. The company is run by an owner oriented management who will likely take the correct steps to keep the company out of bankruptcy, and our own projections show that even if things get very tough, the company will most likely have enough cash to survive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.