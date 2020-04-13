The Bond Markets Are Saying Royal Caribbean Is Still On Thin Ice

Summary

Royal Caribbean (RCL) has rallied off its lows of close to $19 per share and bulls are pumping the stock. The bond market doesn’t share the same enthusiasm and given the headwinds, the rally in the equity should be taken with caution. After net debt, the equity value is negative and is worth shorting.

A Look at the balance sheet

RCL needs to generate free cash flow to firm (FCFF) as soon as possible due to the high amount of debt on its balance sheet. If we look at the most recent 10-K, we can see that RCL only had $234.7 MM in cash available while current liabilities that need to paid in cash soon was is about $4.4 B. Cruise liners typically fund their working capital needs through both commercial paper and deferred revenue or customer deposits. As can be seen, as of the 10-K, the majority of the customer deposits have been spent, hence the low amount of cash on the balance sheet.

On 23 Mar, RCL announced that its revolver was increased to $2.2 B and on 27 March that it had fully drawn on its revolver. The bulls harken that the liquidity problems have been solved. The problem is that liquidity problems haven’t been solved at all. The $2.2 B is additional debt that needs to be repaid in the next few years with an interest rate of LIBOR + 2.25% for the first 180 days and LIBOR + 2.75% in the next 265 days. This translates to about an additional $76.56 MM in interest payments on the outstanding revolver annually. Furthermore, the $2.2 B plus the $234.7 MM in cash is barely over half of the current liabilities excluding deferred revenue. It’s obvious that there needs to be a source of cash very quickly.

Balance Sheet from Recent 10-K

Long term debt is usually employed to pay for CapEx or the cruise liners that need to be purchased. This creates a perfect storm under the current Covid-19 situation. Without ships sailing, RCL isn’t earning cash receipts from customers in the form of additional deposits or onboard purchases. Debiting deferred revenue and debiting revenue at time of sailing does not result in any additional cash for RCL given that the majority of cash has already been received.

Given the liquidity issues and high debt burden, the picture starts to look a bit dicey for equity investors.

A downward fall in bond prices

Long term equity investors usually look for Free Cash Flow to Firm (FCFF) growth beyond the FCFF needed to cover interest payments and continuing CapEx; however, equity investors should look to the bond markets to determine the amount of risk the bond holders are pricing in.

Public Debt Issues and Maturities

As can been seen, the bond prices are dropping far below par. As an example, bonds due on 2022 have fallen to levels close to the low set before the increase in the revolver. The same pattern is being seen with all the bond issues.

Bond Price Maturing in 2022

Proponents of RCL will state that the RCL’s debt will be fine due to the federal reserve’s bond purchasing program – primary market corporate credit facility (PMCCF). The problem lies in the current bond ratings which were downgraded to below investment grade with a continued negative watch. Because RCL’s bonds are not investment grade, they are not eligible for the PMCCF because the “facility is open to investment grade companies”.

The bond markets are increasingly hesitant on the risk profile of RCL and is a good indicator that the equity values may hold a lot less value than the current PPS indicates. The question is, is it worth shorting? So far, the bond markets are saying “we’re worried about our principal” – so “yes”.

The Cost to Insure is Going Up

The credit default swaps (CDSs) tell a very interesting story. Usually, the CDS prices on the longer dated maturities are more expensive than on the shorter dated - contango. As can be seen, with RCL’s CDSs, there is a backwardation indicating acute liquidity problems that have not been solved.

Term Based CDS Spread for RCL

Another major issue to note is the high cost to insure. The CDSs bid/ask is at 19.7% and 26.4% respectively. So far, the cost to insure is roughly 23% to insure. Companies with strong balance sheets that have been affected by COVID-19 such as DIS cost 18 bps or 0.18% to insure. What is also noticeable is that the CDSs have risen to higher levels than before the revolver increase announcement. The insurance market is steadily more wary of insuring RCL’s bonds.

1 Year CDS for RCL

Is There Any Residual Equity Value?

To determine the value per share, a crude valuation was performed using a perpetual growth approach. The unlevered FCFF in 2019 was used as the base year of $189.4 MM. The WACC was computed to be 8.40% with the cost of debt assumed to be the BB effective yield given that RCL will have to continue to roll over debt given the lack of FCFF to pay down the debt. The risk free rate was the 10 year treasury. The beta was obtained through Barrons. The equity risk premium was the COVID-19 equity risk premium calculated by Aswath Damodaran. The net debt was increased by $2.2 B from the latest 10-K to account for the revolver drawdown.

Source: Author's own work

Assuming the 2019 unlevered free cash flow as mentioned earlier, a simple DCF was computed with varying growth rates to determine the enterprise values. Once calculated, the amount of debt was subtracted to yield an expected equity value. Dividing by the number of shares outstanding yields the value per share. As can be seen, the only scenario in which the equity has any residual value is when the growth rate exceed 8% in perpetuity, which seems impossible given that global GDP growth rate is around 2-3%. The average Growth rate of RCL has been around 4-5%. At a return to “normal” operating conditions and normal growth rates, RCL’s shares have no value.

Source: Author's own work

If you have any issues with the valuation performed, you can also input your own numbers in the spreadsheet uploaded to: 2020.04.07 - Crude RCL Valuation.xlsx

Conclusion

The bond markets are signaling caution and the cost to insure RCL’s bonds are going up. With the highly levered balance sheet and no cruises launching until at least 11 May, the almost relief rally-esque movement in RCL’s stock is unwarranted. There have been no positive catalysts that have hit the markets regarding RCL yet. Given everything so far, RCL’s shares are still a short with the probability of more capital needing to be raised.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.