HighPoint Resources: 2022 Debt Maturity Will Be Challenging

This is too low to support its debt burden, and its October 2022 bond maturity looks like a significant challenge.

However, HighPoint's production is likely to fall below 25,000 BOEPD by the end of the year.

With the oil price crash, HighPoint has halted development activity. This will allow it to generate positive cash flow in 2020.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) is a company that was looking for high-$50s or better WTI oil in 2020 to allow it to keep production close to 40,000 BOEPD, help pay down part of its credit facility debt, and then put itself into a decent position to help refinance its 2022 notes.

Instead, low oil prices are expected to result in a substantial drop in production in 2020 as HighPoint halts its development activity. HighPoint's hedges should allow it to pay down some of its credit facility debt, but its 2022 notes are likely to pose a major problem as its 2020 exit rate production is projected to be significantly lower than what it needs to support its total debt.

Production Outlook

HighPoint's 2020 production is expected to drop a lot from the roughly 38,000 BOEPD it recorded in Q4 2019. Part of this is due to HighPoint's sale of non-operated assets producing approximately 2,000 BOEPD combined for $27 million. As well, it reported that production with its Section 17 Hereford wells was negatively affected by sand obstructions after a November shut-in caused by a regional power outage.

Source: HighPoint Resources

Finally, HighPoint already was going with a below maintenance capex budget before the March oil price crash and, now, has halted development activity beyond completing the wells it was already working on.

I estimate that HighPoint will now average approximately 26,700 BOEPD in production in 2020 now, with around $110 million in capital expenditures, down from the approximately 29,450 BOEPD that it originally guided for with a $210 million capex budget. This is around a 25% decrease from Q4 2019 production levels, pro forma for its non-operated asset sales. HighPoint's 2020 exit rate production is expected to be in the low-to-mid 20,000s BOEPD if it continues to pause development activity.

2020 Outlook At $35 WTI Oil

At $35 WTI oil in 2020 (around current strip prices), HighPoint is now expected to generate around $204 million in oil and gas revenue with its projected production levels. Although strip for the remainder of 2020 is around $31, the $46 average for Q1 2020 brings the full-year average up to around $35.

HighPoint appears to be over 100% hedged on its 2020 oil production after the estimated effect of its halt in development activities. As those hedges are swaps in the high-$50s, HighPoint's hedges may add $135 million in value in 2020.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 5,381,250 $31.00 $167 Natural Gas 14,941,125 $1.25 $19 NGLs 1,878,563 $9.50 $18 Hedge Value $135 Total $339

HighPoint is thus projected to end up with $61 million in positive cash flow in 2020 at $35 WTI oil due to its strong hedge position and limited capex budget. This assumes $110 million in capital expenditures for the whole year (it estimated $85 million for Q1 2020 before).

$ Million $ Million Lease Operating Expenses $36 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $14 Production Taxes $11 Unused Commitments $18 Cash G&A $35 Interest Expense $54 Capital Expenditures $110 Total $278

This positive cash flow and the proceeds from its asset sales may allow HighPoint to reduce its credit facility debt to around $52 million by the end of 2020. This will also depend on working capital changes though, as HighPoint had an $89 million working capital deficit at the end of 2019.

Debt Questions

The decreased production levels exiting 2020 (estimated at around 23,500 BOEPD) will make it hard for HighPoint to get its leverage down low enough to refinance its 2022 notes. At $50 WTI oil in 2021 and 2020 exit rate production levels, HighPoint's debt (including its working capital deficit) is estimated at around 4.5x EBITDAX. At $55 WTI oil, HighPoint's estimated leverage would still be around 4.1x EBITDAX.

While its maintenance capex requirements should go down considerably due to its lower production levels and lower base decline rate, maintenance capex could still be around $140 million for 2021. This would probably result in a bit of cash burn if HighPoint tried to maintain production at $50 or $55 WTI oil.

Thus, even in a situation where WTI averaged $50 or $55 in 2021, HighPoint would probably find it quite difficult for HighPoint to refinance its October 2022 note maturity. I also believe that a $50+ average for WTI in 2021 is fairly unlikely. WTI futures for 2021 were only in the low-$50s in January/February 2021. There is now massive demand destruction caused by the coronavirus, and the proposed supply cuts are less than the estimated demand drop. Oil inventories are likely to rise significantly, which will take well into 2021 to work off. An expectation for 2022 WTI prices to average $50+ seems reasonable, but HighPoint will have then incurred more cash burn in 2021 already if it attempts to maintain production.

HighPoint's 2022 note was yielding around 9% to 10% to maturity in late 2019 and early 2020, but is now trading at 60 cents on the dollar (yielding 31% to maturity), indicating that there is a fairly high expectation that it does not get repaid.

If more than $100 million of its 2022 notes ($350 million current balance) are outstanding by July 16, 2022, HighPoint's credit facility maturity date springs forward to then.

Other Risks

HighPoint's 2022 debt maturity and its inability to maintain production levels without cash burn at $50 to $55 oil are its main risks. There are also some minor risks due to the Colorado regulatory environment. Colorado has been moving towards more stringent regulations on oil and gas drilling for a while, especially for wells located near populated areas. Local authorities have been given more say about the regulations though, and given that HighPoint's acreage is located in rural areas of Weld County (which relies on oil and gas for its economy), it should have little risk as long as Colorado doesn't seek to impose draconian statewide rules.

Conclusion

At high-$50s or better WTI oil in 2020, there appeared to be a reasonable path for HighPoint to put itself in a position to eventually refinance its 2022 notes. However, the oil price crash has put HighPoint in a very tough position. It has halted development activity (which makes sense, given the commodity price outlook) and should be able to generate a decent amount of positive cash flow in 2020. However, HighPoint's estimated exit rate production may drop to around 23,500 BOEPD, which is too low to support over $750 million in debt (including its working capital deficit). It will be hard for HighPoint to increase its production substantially again without cash burn due to its relatively high interest costs. The $350 million October 2022 debt maturity is thus a major challenge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.