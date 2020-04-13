S&P 500 Valuation: When A Margin Of Safety Trumps Economic Fundamentals

At what level does the S&P 500 start offering some value and a sufficient margin of safety to override the economic cycle fundamentals?

The S&P 500 is not currently "cheap" and does not offer a large margin of safety against current economic uncertainty.

A long-term valuation overlay is an effective layer of protection and an integral part of the investment process at EPB Macro Research.

We recently learned ignoring the economic cycle can lead to painful drawdowns that can take years to recover from.

More than a decade had passed before investors were once again humbled by the desire to reach for yield and use leverage to meet specific return targets rather than considering the relative ratio of risk and reward. In one of the quickest declines on record, the S&P 500 plunged more than 30%, leaving some highly-leveraged pockets of the market down well over 50%.

While the Federal Reserve has temporarily ridden to the rescue, announcing an alphabet soup of lending programs to support assets across the credit spectrum, investors are still clawing back the losses from one the most substantial economic fallouts in history.

While no one could have predicted the Coronavirus and the economic coma we currently find ourselves in, ignoring economic cycle risks and gross levels of overvaluation did not come without consequences. After losing 50% of your capital, you need to gain 100% just to claw back to breakeven, let alone starting to build wealth again.

Before the Coronavirus outbreak, economic growth was declining, falling from a rate of 3.2% in the middle of 2018 to just over 2% at the end of 2019.

Leading economic indicators highlighted that the US economy was in the most vulnerable position since the last recession, with jobs growth declining, corporate leverage surging, and world trade slowing.

At EPB Macro Research, we consider long-term secular economic trends, the level of recession risk, and the short-term growth rate cycle when making our economic analysis.

We add a layer of protection by considering long-term valuation risk.

Before the market crash, secular economic conditions were deteriorating, the level of recession risk was the highest of this economic cycle, and the direction of growth was empirically declining.

Moreover, the level of long-term valuation risk was extraordinary. Taken together, these conditions argued for an underweight exposure to risk assets. Investors disregarded these signals with a litany of excuses ranging from "TINA" to the Federal Reserve and more.

With economic conditions collapsing and no sign of good times in sight, despite the scheduled re-opening of the economy, we can now use our valuation methods in the other direction, looking for a time when value trumps economic fundamentals.

If secular economic conditions will continue to decline and economic growth will remain under extreme pressure for the foreseeable future, the only way we process will allow for an overweight allocation to risk assets is when there's a sufficient valuation margin of safety available to compensate for the economic uncertainly.

Below I will outline two long-term valuation methods you may consider when assessing the level of "value" in the market today with the second method inspired by famed short-seller Jim Chanos in a recent CNBC interview.

First, I have a long time frame, and thus I'm not sensitive to delayed data. In this case, I'm willing to substitute timeliness for accuracy.

As a result, I use the measures of corporate profits reported by the Bureau of Economic Analysis in the National Income and Product Accounts.

This data is far more accurate in gauging the trajectory of total profits across all corporations, reported to the IRS. These profits are not impacted by share buybacks and accounting games like in S&P 500 financial reporting.

If we track the rise in risk assets against the most accurate measure of total corporate profits, we can have a much clearer idea of the valuation profile in the market today.

Despite the hype and euphoria of a rising stock market, it's a fact that total US pre-tax corporate profits have been declining since late 2014.

Since 2012, corporate profits have been stagnant.

Using pre-tax corporate profits normalizes for tax changes over time and is a more reliable measure of profitability.

US Pre-Tax Corporate Profits From NIPA In GDP Report:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Looking back over many decades shows a clear decline in profit growth, alluded to above during the discussion of secular economic trends. Moving forward, over the next decade, profit growth is likely to be far less than this current economic cycle as population growth falters, and the level of debt rises, crimping productivity growth and productive investment.

When considering the "multiple" to place on risk assets, we must consider the expected growth rate in profits. "Low" interest rates are not a justification for higher multiples if those lower interest rates are foreshadowing more anemic rates of profit growth.

Pre-Tax Corporate Profit Growth From GDP Report: Growth By Decade

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Similar to how the "Shiller PE Ratio" uses a 10-year average, I also find value in cyclically adjusting the denominator.

The chart below shows the ratio of the S&P 500 to the 10-year average of pre-tax corporate profits from the NIPA. The ratio is adjusted to normalize for a standard "multiple."

Based on this measure of stock prices to true corporate profits, stocks were very highly valued before the crash, only exceeded by the 2000 dot-com bubble.

Based on this measure, the multiple has compressed from roughly 19 to about 15.5 at the end of March.

S&P 500 / 10-Year Corporate Profit Average:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

A high valuation for risk assets does not mean stocks are a lousy investment altogether. Still, with highly accurate data, we can make some reasonable assumptions about the future and arrive at a conclusion as to whether it's appropriate to have an overweight allocation to an asset with above-average risk.

If we take the ratio of stock prices to the 10-year trailing average of pre-tax corporate profits, we have a unique variation of the Shiller PE or CAPE ratio but with true profits rather than reported or adjusted profits.

A scatter plot of this valuation measure against 10-year forward returns for the S&P 500 is a reasonable starting point for risk-reward expectations.

Before the market crash, this measure of valuation pinned stocks, broadly, trading in the range of 17-19, about a 25% premium to the 14.2 average multiple from 1960-2007.

History suggested that in this range, the average return over the next ten years was about 1.3%/year. The best performance from this valuation as a starting point was about 7.5% annualized, while the worst was an annual loss of 3% for 10 years.

Stocks were expensive.

Equity Market Valuation Vs. 10-Year Forward Returns:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The chart below shows pre-tax corporate profits (black) and the 10-year average (in blue). While the growth rate in the 10-year average has been declining, even in the depths of the 2008 recession, the year-over-year growth rate held at roughly 2%.

US Corporate Profits W/ 10-Year Average:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

At 2,700 on the S&P 500, the market is not "cheap," even considering normal economic circumstances, let alone a sharp economic contraction and lasting uncertainty.

The second methodology, outlined by Jim Chanos in his recent CNBC interview, yields similar results.

Mr. Chanos alluded to a broad valuation technique he uses in which he values the market using the cyclical high in earnings as that represents the peak earnings power, a level that you'd expect the market to revisit after the economic headwinds ease.

The chart below shows the current S&P 500 EPS estimates (red) and the 10-year max EPS estimate (black).

Cyclical Peak In EPS Estimates:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As the chart shows, the current EPS estimates have trailed off to about $152, but this analysis will use the peak (~$175) until a new high is established.

When valuing the market relative to the cyclical peak in EPS, Mr. Chanos cited that recessions typically come with an average multiple of about 8x-12x.

When running the analysis, I found this to be true.

Looking at the last nine recessions shows an average recessionary multiple to be around 10x with the min and max registering 6.8x and 14.7x, respectively.

It would, therefore, be uncommon to see this recession bottom at a monthly closing level of 14.8x. Uncommon, but not impossible.

S&P 500 Multiple Relative To Cycle Peak EPS Estimates:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

If we use the low print in the S&P 500, we can see that the market did trade as low as 12.6x, which is still on the high-end of the average recession.

S&P 500 Multiple Relative To Cycle Peak EPS Estimates:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Interestingly, these two valuations techniques arrive at similar conclusions. When the market traded down to 2,200, we started to see the first glimmer of a discount to the average market multiple, but not yet a discount relative to the prior nine recessionary periods.

You may consider using these techniques as part of your analysis.

Without confidence in sustained economic improvement, we must wait for a discount in order to override the economic fundamentals. The bigger the discount, the greater the margin of safety.

There's no question that pockets of value exist in the market today, and more so several weeks ago, but on a broad index level, the market is trading at a premium to the long-run average multiple, recessions notwithstanding.

Dividing the S&P 500 level by the ~$175 peak EPS estimates can give you a back of the envelope "multiple" relative to the cyclical peak in earnings power.

These valuations methods are used in conjunction with our multiple time horizons of economic cycle analysis to establish our overweight and underweight positions relative to a balanced portfolio approach.

This analysis has allowed EPB Macro Research to hold an overweight position in Treasury bonds for the past several years, resulting in positive performance for the month of March and year-to-date gains of nearly 4% compared to the -12% return for the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY (UNDERWEIGHT ALLOCATION). I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.