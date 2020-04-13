Viper Energy: Best To Wait On The Sidelines For Now

Since there are still many uncertainties regarding the timing and extent of any recovery, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Along with similar reductions across all of their counterparties, they will certainly see their royalty income fall significantly. Their counterparties' financial positions will determine the extent that drilling resumes.

Given the rather uncommon nature of Viper Energy whose assets are mineral rights, analyzing the capital expenditure and financial position of their counterparties is important.

Introduction

The share price of Viper Energy (VNOM) has taken a very large plunge so far during 2020, as collapsing oil prices darken their outlook and thus distributions. Given their uncommon and rather unique situation, I believe that analyzing the capital expenditure and financial position of their relevant counterparties can provide insights into their future.

Background

Unlike the vast majority of companies in the oil and gas industry, they derive their income from royalties attached to oil and gas production on their acreage. Whilst this brings the benefit of virtually zero capital expenditure and minimal operating costs, it makes them reliant on third parties to physically produce oil and gas, a risk highlighted in their SEC filings:

“Substantially all of our assets are mineral interests from which we derive royalty income. For the year ended December 31, 2019, we received approximately 57% and 16% of our royalty revenue from Diamondback and Concho Resources, Inc., respectively. The failure of Diamondback or Concho Resources, Inc. to adequately or efficiently perform operations or an operator’s failure to act in ways that are in our best interests could reduce production and revenues. Any development and production activities on our properties are subject to our operators’ reasonable discretion. The level, success and timing of drilling and development activities on our properties, and whether the operators elect to drill any additional wells on our acreage, depends on a number of factors that will be largely outside of our control, including:” “…commodity prices; the timing and amount of capital expenditures by our operators, which could be significantly more than anticipated; the ability of our operators to access capital; the operators’ expertise, operating efficiency and financial resource...”

-Viper Energy’s 2019 10-K SEC Filing.

Relevant Counterparties

Due to the current oil price crash, it becomes very important to examine their exposure to different companies from whom they are reliant upon for producing oil and gas on their acreage. The graph included below displays their exposure based on their near-term inventory. It can quickly be seen that their largest exposure is to Diamondback Energy (FANG), which comes as little surprise given they are a subsidiary of said company.

Image Source: Viper Energy February 2020 Presentation.

Capital Expenditure And Financial Position Of Relevant Counterparties

Due to their reliance on third parties the capital expenditure and financial position decisions of their relevant counterparties are very important. The table included below provides an overview of the solvency of these companies, where available. Even though the results for a collective 20% of their exposure remains unknown, insights can still be drawn from the remaining 80% as it represents a very large sample size.

Image Source: Author

Even though the exact breakdown of where each company is reducing their capital expenditure remains uncertain, given the weighted average decrease is a massive 38.13%, they will certainly see a significant impact. To provide an example, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has stated that the Permian Basin, where Viper Energy has their acreage, will see the largest share of their capital expenditure reductions that total a large 30%. Even more critically, Diamondback Energy on whom they rely upon for 66% of their near-term inventory specializes in the Permian Basin and is reducing their capital expenditure by a staggering 40%.

Given the very fast decline rate of shale wells, this will certainly impact oil and gas production on their acreage and thus their royalty income. Whilst this makes their situation look rather grim, it is important to remember that the industry is currently going through a very severe downturn. This means considering the financial position of their counterparties is even more important, as this will largely determine whether they survive and begin drilling more aggressively when conditions recover.

Whilst considering the gearing and current ratios of a company does not provide a complete analysis of their financial position, it still provides a valuable snapshot and adequate insights. To provide an example, considering SM Energy (SM) has a gearing ratio of 49.85% and a current ratio of only 0.54, it would be very unlikely that any other financial metrics would indicate that they have a strong financial position. Several months ago, I published an article that analysed their financial position in greater detail and supported this conclusion, for my equivalent analyses of Concho Resources (CXO) and Exxon Mobil please see the following articles (1) and (2).

Overall it appears as though their counterparties carry a safe level of leverage with a weighted average gearing ratio of 26.24%, which indicates that they should have the financial strength to resume drilling more aggressively when conditions improve. Nonetheless it is still not ideal that their collective current ratio is only 0.64 and thus indicates their liquidity may be weak. Although given their broadly safe leverage, it would be reasonable to expect that the vast majority of them should be capable of securing financing to remain a going concern. Since the majority of their exposure is to their parent company, their financial position will be analysed in greater detail.

Financial Position Of Diamondback Energy

The graph included below summarize their financial position over the last three years.

Image Source: Author

Overall their financial position is rather mixed, with a combination of safe leverage and rather weak liquidity. Their modest gearing ratio of 26.81% and strong interest coverage of 7.13 indicate that they entered this downturn with a safe level of debt that was easily serviceable, which is further confirmed by both their net debt to EBITDA and operating cash flow. Whereas their current ratio of only 0.61 is quite concerning and indicates that their liquidity is rather weak, especially since their cash balance sat at only $108m at the end of 2019.

This means that they are reliant on their credit facility to remain a going concern, which thankfully still retains undrawn commitments of $1.987b, which should be adequate to ensure they remain a going concern providing conditions recover within the next one to two years. If it were not for this credit facility and their extensive hedges, their situation would be completely the opposite with their ability to remain a going concern called into question, which naturally would have spelled significant trouble for Viper Energy.

Since their debt and leverage was at safe levels entering this turbulent downturn, even if their net debt increases by an amount equal to the entirety of their undrawn credit facility, their gearing ratio would reach approximately 39%. Whilst this is far from low leverage, it certainly is not cripplingly high, meaning they would be capable of continuing to operate and thus pay royalties to Viper Energy. Although if oil and gas prices stayed subdued, possibly due to a slow economic recovery from this coronavirus-inspired recession, then their future growth would likely be significantly impacted. Once again it should be remembered that all of these numbers are excluding both their Viper Energy and Rattler Midstream (RTLR) subsidiaries that are consolidated into their financial statements.

Conclusion

It seems likely that their parent, Diamondback Energy, will survive and continue operating well into the future and thus continue providing their royalty income. Whilst this sounds promising on the surface, there is a very real risk that oil and gas prices and thus production stay subdued if the global economy has a slow recovery. When all of these factors are combined, I believe that investors should demand a very large margin of safety for any investment since there are still many uncertainties and thus I feel that a neutral rating is appropriate.

