Ethanol Demand Continues To Collapse, But Production Margins Are Stabilizing

The price rebound occurred even as U.S. ethanol production and blending volumes declined by another 16-20% week-on-week during a season that is usually marked by higher volumes.

Ethanol producers continued to face extreme headwinds last week as ethanol prices continued their march downward, sliding another 11% between Monday and Friday. To put matters in perspective, Friday's price of $0.71/gallon was just over 50% below the lowest price recorded during the depths of the Great Recession. The reason for ethanol's rapid decline is the similar collapse to the price of gasoline that has occurred as the U.S. social distancing response to the COVID-19 pandemic has expanded throughout the country (see figure). Ethanol displaces gasoline demand and competes directly against that fuel on price as a result.

Data by YCharts

The corn ethanol crush spread, which is calculated as a function of the relationship between corn and ethanol prices, is rapidly approaching the deeply-negative values that were last, and really only, seen during the 2012 Midwest drought (see figure). The crush spread has been on a long glide slope since late 2016 and entered the pandemic already near zero, so recent widespread social distancing and the resulting ethanol demand destruction could not have occurred at a worse time for the ethanol sector.

Actual production margins in the sector are higher than the crush spread, albeit still negative, due to the unique nature of the pandemic's response on energy consumption. The crush spread fails to account for the price of a second important input to the corn ethanol production process, natural gas. The prices of both natural gas and corn have declined in 2020 YTD (see figure), the former due to reduced industrial activity and the latter due to high planting expectations and reduced demand from the ethanol sector. While these declines have been unremarkable compared to the decline that has impacted the price of gasoline, they have still provided a partial buffer to ethanol production margins.

Data by YCharts

These margins, as calculated by Iowa State University for a hypothetical dry-grind corn ethanol facility in Iowa, have yet to reach the daily lows that were reported in the immediate aftermath of the 2012 drought as a result (see figure). Facilities in Iowa have historically benefited from an advantageous corn cost basis, so negative production margins in that state usually translates to still worse margins for facilities located in other states. That said, conditions for the sector would have been still worse had the U.S. experienced a severe cold snap in March rather than the mild temperatures that actually existed.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

Ethanol margins have also been recently supported by the widespread shuttering of ethanol production capacity. The U.S. production volume declined by another 20% last week compared to the previous week and is currently 32% below the 5-year average volume for the same time of the year (see figure). The sector is finally responding to low margins following years of overproduction.

Source: EIA (2020).

There are also possible early signs of the strong margin rebound that I am expecting to occur by 2021. Weekly ethanol blending has declined by still more than ethanol production has and is fully 44% below its own 5-year average volume for this time of the year (see figure). A larger decline to demand than to supply would normally weigh on ethanol margins, especially at a time when stocks are at all-time highs. The price of ethanol is actually rising relative to that of gasoline, however: ethanol's average price premium on an energy-equivalent basis last week of almost 100% compares to the 10% premium that existed in late February (see second figure).

Source: EIA (2020).

Dotted red line denotes price parity on an energy-equivalent basis. Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

While the premium does have a tendency to spike when gasoline prices decline rapidly (e.g., late 2014 and early 2016), it is also driven by the federal government's biofuels blending mandate, which requires refiners to blend specific volumes of ethanol with gasoline each year. 2020's ethanol blending volume has fallen alongside gasoline demand but, due to the specific timing of the mandate's rulemaking process, it is highly probable that 2021's blending volume will be closer to that of 2019, regardless of what happens to gasoline demand.

The 2021 mandate received an additional boost last week. A federal appellate court denied a request by merchant refiners for a rehearing of the court's earlier ruling that the federal government had allocated too many "hardship waivers" to the refining sector. The Trump administration had already declined to appeal the court's earlier decision, so this latest judicial decision makes it almost certain that refiners will be unable to minimize their future blending obligations (and, by extension, demand for ethanol) under the mandate.

This legal development contributed to a mini-rally in the share prices of ethanol producers last week (see figure). The share prices of Aemetis (AMTX), The Andersons (ANDE), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), REX American Resources (REX), and Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) all gained ground; only the unit price of ethanol logistics MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP), which derives its earnings from throughput volumes, turned negative on the week. (It is probable that the MLP also experienced investor profit-taking following a major rally in late March.)

Data by YCharts

A second sign of the coming rebound is recent strength in the prices of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], in particular to the price of the D6 category that corn ethanol qualifies for. D6 RIN prices have more than doubled since mid-March (see figure), which should support demand for ethanol given that RINs are only created when a corresponding gallon of biofuel is produced. While this may be surprising given what is currently happening to gasoline and ethanol demand, it should be remembered that RINs can be carried over into the next year, effectively shifting demand from 2021 to 2020.

Source: EcoEngineers (2020).

The ethanol sector's prospects continue to be tied to those of gasoline in the months ahead. A double-dip to gasoline demand, as is possible, would have a similar impact on ethanol demand, especially if it occurred earlier in 2020. Ethanol investors will want to keep a close eye on the persistence of social distancing measures in the U.S. as a result, as these are driving the gasoline and ethanol demand destruction. While a short-term reopening of the economy would unlikely be sufficient to improve margins much due to the country's high ethanol stocks, a permanent reopening would likely mean an early rebound to demand and margins.

That said, the recurring pattern of reopenings and closures that some epidemiologists are forecasting could instead mean a retesting of share price lows. The latter scenario would make ethanol producers' balance sheets all the more important for investors to consider, as Green Plains, Inc. and especially Pacific Ethanol embarked on debt-fueled expansions in recent years that could hinder their operations in an extended demand destruction scenario.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.