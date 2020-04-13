Stitch Fix: Will Need An Operational Efficiency

There is a path to profitable growth by tapping into deep category expansion and client activation in the domestic market. Both remain overlooked as of Q2.

Overview

We expect Stitch Fix (SFIX) to face tough macro and company-specific issues in 2020, such as the COVID-19 outbreak and a questionable UK expansion. As a result, we see a possibility for an operational efficiency implementation in the near term.

Challenges Ahead

In the Q2 earnings call, Stitch Fix announced that it lowered its revenue guidance for the full year to $1.81 billion - $1.84 billion. This represents a 15% - 16% YoY growth, which is a hefty ~1,300 bps decline from the previous year. There was an atmosphere of conservatism in the call, which is understandable given the challenging macro situation. Moreover, we see the possibility of an operational efficiency plan due to the escalating concern driven by the combination of macro and company-specific challenges in the near term:

UK operations that will put further pressure on the bottom line. Negative impacts on the demand and supply side due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stitch Fix launched its service in the UK in May 2019. Despite the Brexit situation at the time that could present uncertainties, the company decided to invest $12 million to launch its service there. That amount represents approximately 16% of its previous-year Operating Cash Flow/OCF. In the most recent earnings call, we have learned how the UK has fallen short of expectations so far:

First, our UK revenue has been lower than anticipated as we adapt our offering to the market and because of the macroeconomic climate tied to Brexit, which has sustained longer than we had expected.

Though this was a small setback for a company that has generated some ~$70+ million of OCF annually in recent times, it was avoidable. In our view, the UK move is questionable due to the high cost and unforeseen operational complexities for a business like Stitch Fix. In addition to the $12 million deployed last year, Stitch Fix plans to invest another $25 million - $35 million in the UK this year. Moreover, this is expected to increase to $100 million - $110 million to account for stock-based compensations. This will put further pressure on the operating margin, which has declined by ~800 bps since 2016.

Alternatively, there are lower-hanging growth opportunities the company could pursue to drive growth. Client re-activations, for instance, is an area that the CEO acknowledges to be overlooked as we learned in the earnings call, despite being listed as the primary growth strategy in the company's 10-K:

That being said, yes, that's an area that I think is really interesting for us. I think there's both people who engaged with Stitch Fix a long time ago and haven't engaged recently. There's also this category of clients who have signed up, shared a lot with us about who they are, but haven't yet gotten a Fix that is also a potential audience. And so, I think those are, as we think about, where do we take Shop Your Looks and direct buy and what are the kind of next lowest hanging fruit that are interesting opportunities, those two are definitely significant components there.

Client activation would have improved retention, which could drive margin expansion and Free Cash Flow/FCF growth. In 2019, FCF declined by 24% YoY while operating margin declined by 300 bps YoY. Moreover, the 1% operating margin is still far behind the long-term target of 10% - 12%.

On the other hand, we foresee a significant headwind in both demand and supply sides due to the escalating COVID-19 situation in the US. The stay-at-home orders increasingly seen across more states will shift the overall spending to food and groceries from things like personalized clothing. The supply side would also be affected. More recently, two of Stitch Fix's distribution centers were closed due to the public health orders in California and Pennsylvania. Following this, it is likely that another round of cost-cutting measures which will involve layoffs, marketing spending cutback, and scaling back of expansions and activities, will follow.

Upsides

While the UK is an interesting market from the macro and consumer behavior standpoints, we believe that there are less riskier growth opportunities in the domestic market. Last year alone, Stitch Fix launched some initiatives to drive growth. Among them, Direct Buy and Kids category have shown promises. In the Q2 earnings call, the company mentioned that it was pleased with the Kids category's early traction. Direct Buy also recently made it out of the beta phase. Furthermore, there is an upside growth potential in the Plus category, which represents a ~$20 billion TAM and still made up less than 10% of the Women's category.

Valuation

Some macro concerns have put pressure on the stock so far. It started 2020 with a P/S of 1.5 but is currently trading at ~0.69 P/S after the Q2 earnings call and the subsequent closing of its two distribution centers on March 20th. Under the unpredictable macro situation ahead, we are of the view that the company will need further operational efficiency. Following the closing of its two distribution centers in the US, there is also a possibility of scaling back the UK operation temporarily.

(ETSY, WMT, AMZN, SFIX comparison. source: stockrow)

Therefore, there is a possibility for lower guidance and a shift towards efficiency in Q3. Based on our observation, there is a premium for a retail stock with a reasonable operating profitability. Tech-oriented retail companies like Amazon (AMZN) or Etsy (ETSY) ideally trade at a higher premium than a brick-and-mortar giant like Walmart (WMT). At ~0.65 P/S, Walmart trades close to its actual revenue. Such a multiple reflects the kind of market saturation associated with retail brick-and-mortar operations, which is visible in its low ~1.86% YoY growth and ~6% EBITDA margin.

(source: stockrow)

On the other hand, Stitch Fix is still a technology stock given its disruptive business model, growth rate, and data-driven approach to growth. At 0.69 P/S, Stitch Fix is currently valued like Walmart despite the similar potential to Etsy. Etsy trades at a ~5.6 P/S despite being half as big as Stitch Fix in terms of revenue. Etsy's ~67% gross margin and ~17% EBITDA margin, however, dwarf those of Stitch Fix. With that in mind, the best-case scenario for the stock is to trade somewhere in the midpoint of 1.3 - 1.6 P/S range towards the end of 2020, which is slightly lower than where it was in January. With ~$1.8 billion expected revenue and ~101 million shares, it is possible to reach the best-case target price of ~$25. At the moment, we will stay neutral until Q3 or news of any operating margin-enhancement move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.