JPMorgan Earnings Preview: Stock Price Discounts Too Much Pessimism

Using longer-term averages, JPM grew EPS 12% from 2010 through 2019 while revenue grew 1%. Use those averages to value the stock.

On average, JPM has repurchased 5% of its shares on an annualized basis the last eight quarters.

The current consensus is for EPS to decline 35% this year on a 2% decline in revenue.

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), the banking giant that weathered the 2008 Mortgage Crisis better than any other institution, is scheduled to report its Q1 '20 financial results tomorrow morning before the opening bell.

JPMorgan is the banking sector bellwether, thus investors get an important read into all sectors relevant to banking today, including the consumer business (mortgages and credit cards, not to mention home equity), commercial lending and leasing (which will give us a good read into Energy and Transports), the capital markets, and maybe most importantly the stimulus packages.

Jamie Dimon is back to work after his health issues and has penned his letter for the annual report noting that the Covid-19-inspired economic slowdown will likely be as bad as 2008.

Here is the monthly chart of JPM that I thought readers might enjoy first before getting into the details of what might come tomorrow before the open:

The technical software is Worden Gold.

As readers can see, the stock of JPMorgan has pulled back to the monthly trendline and held that critical level.

For Seeking Alpha readers and investors, I'd use that trendline as your line in the sand.

Street consensus for Q1 '20 and beyond

Wall Street consensus is expecting $1.84 in EPS for Q1 '20 on $26.7 billion in revenue for a y/y decline in EPS of 31% on a 2% y/y increase in revenue.

For full-year 2020, the Street is expecting $7.27 in EPS on $113 bl in revenue for y/y declines of -32% and -2% respectively.

JPM has been retiring or repurchasing roughly 5% of its shares (annualized) every quarter for the last two years, although given the current environment and sentiment around share repurchases, it will be interesting to see how much was bought by the bank this quarter.

y/y exp gro 2022 EPS est $10.35 13% 2021 EPS est $9.14 26% 2020 EPS est $7.27 -32% 2019 EPS actual $10.27 +19% 2022 rev est $121.0 5% 2021 rev est $115.7 bl 2% 2020 rev est $113.2 bl -2% 2019 - rev actual $115.5 +9%

Source: IBES by Refinitiv estimates

Summary/Conclusion

The goal of today's preview is not to write "War & Peace," but give readers a sense of what is coming for the banking industry and for JPM in particular.

Sell-side estimates value JPMorgan from $115 to $125 per share, putting the current price at a discount of 15% to 25% from its fair value, but we don't know yet what the tangential effects of Covid-19 will be and how fast the US economy reopens.

The fortunate aspect to JPMorgan and the banking industry is that the sector was in a good condition coming into the complete shutdown of the US economy, thus while credit issues could be a lingering in the next 12-18 months, the good operators (the banks that is) should rebound smartly once the US economy returns to a somewhat normal operating state.

It will be interesting to hear what JPM's energy and industrial and transport sector exposure looks like tomorrow.

Trading at 15x very depressed earnings this year, and a 20% premium to book value, JPM isn't cheap, but I do think it will be fine once the economy reaccelerates.

Looking at the 2020-2022 current consensus estimates (and note that these will change), the expectation is that JPMorgan will grow both EPS and revenue just 2% over the next three years. That's too low given the history of 2010-2020.

JPMorgan is a top-5 position within client accounts, and if it wasn't the size it was already, I'd be buying more for clients in the $90-100 range.

Longer-term, looking three years out, JPMorgan should continue to be a leader.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.