Woolworths: A Lofty Valuation Provides A Miniscule Upside Potential

Woolworths (OTCPK:WOLWF) is one of the largest supermarket operators in Australia. It benefits from the duopolistic industry structure in Australia. In addition, its leading market position and scale resulted in a low cost of doing business, high bargaining power, and a vast store network offering convenience to customers. I expect these attributes to enable Woolworths to continue to maintain market share and protect operating margins.

COVID-19 outbreaks around the globe have introduced considerable economic uncertainty. The effects on the Australian economy and domestic consumer spending are difficult to gauge, but I expect demand for most of Woolworths' consumer goods to be robust in this environment. Woolworths' supply chain has not been disrupted by the virus, although management is staying vigilant.

Woolworths has strong competitive advantages, characterized by an extensive store network, serviced by an efficient supply-chain operation coupled with significant buying power. However, Woolworths operates in the very competitive supermarket and discount department store segments of the retail sector. Management is investing in lower prices to drive foot traffic and increase the size of the basket. Therefore, volume growth is vital for maximizing supply-chain efficiencies.

Investors seeking stocks with relatively predictable near-term earnings might be drawn to consumer staples like Woolworths or Coles (OTC:CLEGY). However, shares in Woolworths are priced for perfection (Forward P/E of 25x) and trade at a significant premium to its peers.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Despite Woolworths’ attractive business profile and its market position in Australia and New Zealand, shares are trading at a significant premium to peers, including its arch-rival Coles. Woolworths’ valuation reflects the market's unwarranted optimism towards Woolworths' growth and margin expansion. I believe Coles is a relatively better bet to outperform the market over the next 12-18 months.

Current P/E Forward P/E Dividend Yield (%) ROE% Woolworths 30.6x 25.0x 2.9% 15.9% Coles 19.7x 22.3x 4.5% 33.5%

Business Overview

Woolworths is Australia's largest major retailer, operating supermarkets and discount department stores. It has an enviable sales and earnings record. Market capitalization is around AUD 50 billion, with annual sales of around AUD 60 billion.

It is Australia’s #1 food retailer with more than 3,200 stores, including more than 1,000 supermarkets under the Woolworths and Countdown banners. It also operates BWS and Dan Murphy’s liquor stores. In addition, Woolworths sells gasoline directly and in association with Caltex, to which it also supplies groceries wholesale. Woolworths’ 180-odd general merchandise discount stores operate under the Big W name. Woolworths also operates upwards of 300 hotels.

Competitive Advantages

Woolworths has strong competitive advantages stemming from its cost advantages underpinned by its significant scale. As of 2019, the Street forecasts that Woolworths has a 35% market share with roughly 25% more sales and stores than the second-largest supermarket in Australia, Coles, which commands a 29% market share. In recent years, Woolworths has maintained an average EBIT margin of 4.6% in Australian food compared with Coles' 3.9%, whilst also managing to expand market share. Woolworths' growing market share and superior operating margin over Coles and other competitors is attributable to sustainability of its earnings and also provides Woolworths with extra protection to defend its market dominance and the ability to out-compete on price-cutting.

Woolworths' dominant scale allows it to leverage distribution, administration, and marketing costs in a way that smaller competitors cannot. From this alone, I estimate Woolworths to have an operating margin advantage over its closest competitor.

Aside from Coles, Woolworths also has superior bargaining power due to its higher sales volumes over its competitors, and is able to negotiate lower prices and better terms with its supplier. As a result of their (Woolworths and Coles) combined 65% market share - which they have held steady despite Aldi's growth - consumer packaged goods firms require both Woolworths and Coles as distribution channels to penetrate the Australian market comprehensively. A significant shift in their bargaining power is unlikely to occur over the next decade.

In addition, higher private-label penetration presents an opportunity for Woolworths to improve its sales mix to higher-margin products and broaden its offering to price-sensitive customers for whom it competes with Aldi. Private-brand penetration in Australia significantly lags key European markets, with Australia at around 20% compared with the U.K., for example, at over 40%.

Balance Sheet

Woolworths is in reasonable financial health with solid gearing metrics. FY2019 net debt/EBITDA was 0.5x and interest coverage was 31x (EBITDA/interest). On a lease-adjusted basis, net debt/EBITDAR stood at 2.8x, and EBITDAR/net interest plus rent was 2.7x. Woolworths generates large cash flow with significant negative working capital. Cash flow comfortably finances capital expenditure. The balance sheet is robust, and significant acquisitions are generally bolt-on and debt-funded.

Risks

Key risks involve increased competition in the Australian retail landscape and reduced consumer spending. The change in ownership of Australia's largest retailer, Coles, in 2007, was the catalyst for increased price competition by both groups to win market share, while the entry of Amazon Australia (NASDAQ:AMZN) could raise the competitive bar in the future. The aggressive expansion of low-cost discounter Aldi has altered and further segmented the grocery sector and increased competitive pressure. A reduction in the rate of growth in consumer spending would affect revenue growth and could affect operating margins. Increased frugality and heightened deflationary pressures would crimp top-line sales growth, and relatively high fixed-cost leverage would affect margin.

However, Woolworths is well-positioned to withstand cyclically weak consumer spending. Woolworths is a defensive stock, with food and liquor generating the vast majority of group revenue and profit. Its strong balance sheet also allows the company to withstand any downturn in the economy relatively better than its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.