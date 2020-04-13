CoreSite: A Robust Business Model That Cares For Shareholders

There are risks of a decrease in IT spending and high churn rate impacting total number of leases as from March 2020 but the company has a robust business model to address these concerns.

It has a smaller number of data centers but in view of the operational risks posed by COVID-19, this is considered an advantage.

CoreSite Realty Inc. (COR) just like other specialized REITs in its category is engaged in the business of construction and operation of data centers.

However, what distinguishes it from the others, especially the big ones, is the fact that its business model is more geared towards providing value-added, connectivity-focused solutions in its current markets rather than horizontal expansion in uncharted territories.

This business model has achieved an impressive year-over-year FFO (Funds from Operations) and this is what matters to investors. However, this key metric, after rising steadily as from the year 2010 appears to be peaking up.

Obviously, this is a matter of concern for shareholders who want to know the reasons for this. Also, for potential investors, that business model which seems to give more importance to returning back cash in the form of dividends rather than investing in growth in the same way as the larger competitors like Equinix (EQIX) is intriguing.

By performing a competitive analysis and looking at revenue growth as well as churn rate, I will show that this business model is sustainable and on track to deliver again. I will also consider the financials including debt and the specific risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figure 1: COR Rental revenues and FFO figures in millions of USD on yearly basis

Source: Chart prepared from data from SeekingAlpha

Churn rate

One of the inputs which determine FFO is rental revenue, which in turn is impacted by churn rate. The latter is the rate at which customers stop doing business with a company. The figure is obtained as the percentage of subscribers who discontinue their subscriptions to the total number of subscribers in service. Normally, companies aim for a lower customer churn.

Now, the reasons provided by management for decrease in rental revenue in the earnings transcripts are a higher churn rate (11.1%) compared to the historical 7.5%. Also, this does not appear to be an exceptional occurrence as the company provides a churn rate of 9.0%-11.0% as guidance for 2020.

Customer churn for the first six months of 2019 was still looking to be in the lower 5% range (shown in red in figure 2). However, this all deteriorated in the second half of the year, meaning a churn rate of 17% in the second half of 2019.

Figure 2: Leases signed from 2015 to 2019 plus those signed until 6/30/2019 in red

Source: Investor presentation slides for Q3-2019 and Q4-2019

There are basically two reasons for this. Firstly, some customers no longer needed the high bandwidth (high performance) connectivity which the company provides and secondly some enterprise customers which rented individual cabinets in the data center now subscribing to cheaper public cloud providers like Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Microsoft (MSFT).

The resulting churn rate would have been a cause for concern had it not been for the fact that COR itself houses the equipment of public cloud providers, the likes of which its collocation customers have switched to.

In fact, COR derives more than one fifth of its revenues from public cloud providers and this is on an increasing trend.

Also, despite that high churn rate experienced in 2019, the company has still managed to generate enough revenues to pay the same high distributions to shareholders. I examine the reason for this by looking at its business model.

Robust business model

COR concentrates its portfolio in some of the largest U.S. metropolitan regions where the demand for data center services is the highest and at the same time providing superior interconnections (connectivity).

By focusing on these developed markets where customers have higher IT budgets, it has compensated for the higher churn rate in the year 2019 through a higher number of new leases, 519 and at the same time increasing the amount of space rented.

This translates into (253,664 - 174,834) that is 45% more new leases (called NRSF) than in 2018 and (USD 48 million - USD 33 million) that is 50% more GAAP annualized rent in 2019.

Figure 3: New leases

Source: COR Annual Report ending December 2019

As a result, there was an increase of operating revenue of 5%, from USD 544 million in 2018 to USD 573 in 2019.

Moreover, there is another reason which explains the increase in revenue and these are higher gains from interconnections (connection of a customer server to another one through a network). In fact interconnection revenues consist of two components, the first being the volume of traffic charges as a result of customer equipment exchanging data with other equipment within and across data centers.

The second one is upgrade charges where customer upgrade to a higher bandwidth and therefore lower latency connection. In this respect, one of the company's competitive advantage is its superior connectivity which it provides through its OCX (Open Cloud Exchange) platform. Also, the margins from interconnections charged to customers are higher because of the relatively higher revenue compared to the amount invested in networking equipment.

Figure 4: Data center revenue by segment

Source: COR Annual Report

Having a high performance connectivity is crucial for attracting enterprise having hybrid IT infrastructure (having applications running both on physical servers and the cloud). The company rightly realizes the fact that "companies just moving their entire workload to the cloud to benefit from lower costs" is not something which will just happen overnight. This will take time and the company wants to capitalize on this fact by providing high performance connectivity to its enterprise customers. It estimates that interconnection revenue will grow by 9.6% in 2020 compared to 8.7% in 2019.

Moreover, even with a high churn rate of 11% foreseen in 2020, the resultant quantity of space rented will still be on the high side. As a result, the operating revenues forecasts for the year 2020 are in the USD 600 to 610 million range, and this guidance shows the confidence the company has in its ability to fill any space which gets vacated in its data centers.

Finally, data center REITs being specialized REITs, they are faced with a specific risk category: operational risks which can adversely impact the good functioning of the data center services.

Risks (Operational, IT spending cuts and market concentration)

Given that COVID-19 is highly contagious, there is the possibility of staff being infected due to the fact that not all data center operations can be carried out remotely (through remote-hands).

Physical access to site, installation of servers in cabinets, connection of wires, which were once mundane tasks have suddenly become a bit more complicated. Moreover, during pre-COVID days, security personnel would only have to check credentials before providing access to the data center but now, temperatures of personnel have to be checked as well. Also, cleaning has to be done more often with sanitizers to ensure surfaces are ridden away from the virus.

In this respect, the company has taken some proactive measures as can be found on CoreSite COVID-19 Response.

Also, I like the fact that COR has the highest uptime in the industry at a value of 99.999999% compared to the industry average of only 99.999%. This means that COR's redundancy (backup) systems and maintenance plans are the best and therefore, it is more immune to incidents, one of which can be employees contracting the disease.

Figure 5: Number of Data centers sites for Core Site (COR), QTS Realty (QTS), Equinix (EQIX) and Cyrus One (CONE)

Source: Datacenters.com

The company only has 23 data centers located only in the US and therefore, compared to data centers REITs which have a global footprint with hundreds of data centers like Equinix, things can become more complex given the different confinement and social distancing measures around the world.

Second, there is likely to be a spending cut in IT because of the coronavirus which the IDC estimates at -2.7% for March 2020. Now, since IT budget reductions tend to impact hardware more than software, companies are likely to buy less equipment for their data center collocations.

Figure 6: % IT spending growth 2020

Source: IDC Worldwide Black Book Live Edition, March 2020

Third, there is the revenue concentration which is worth noting more for the longer term. In this respect, the revenue which was derived from the first customer which was an enterprise customer and which was at 6.5% of the total revenue has now increased to 12.7 %. However, given that the first customer is now a public cloud customer and therefore, with deeper pockets, I am not too worried.

Figure 7: customer diversification - rent earned from 1st ten customers

Source: Annual Report

None of the above risks are perceived as blocking as COR will just have to incur some additional administrative costs to make sure additional precautionary measures are in place.

I now take look at the competition to show COR's strength.

Competitive position, return on capital and debt

The company has often had fingers pointed at its revenue growth (5%) which is seen as inferior compared to its competitors. However, if we consider the net income margin profit, COR is much superior.

The company is highly efficient at converting sales into actual profit and it is profitability which actually matters. It makes little sense, according to me, to generate higher revenue growth when most of it gets eaten away as higher expenses and resulting in single digits profit ratios.

Figure 8: Comparing COR with the competition

Source: SeekingAlpha

Now, the reason for this high profitability is the Return on Total capital which measures the profit earned by a company using both its debt and equity capital. At a high of 5% compared to its nearest competitor which is Equinix at only 3.3%, this shows that COR is creating value for its shareholders.

Also, at such a high figure (5%), even if a large chunk of profits are returned to shareholders through high dividends, the capital when re-invested again, generates a higher rate of return.

Some will argue that this comes at a higher debt level. However, despite a debt to equity level of 780, that is five times that of Equinix, the balance sheet remains strong. The company has got rid of all short term debt maturities by extending its 2020 and 2021 term loan maturities (USD 350 million) to 2025. It also extended the maturity date of its senior unsecured term loan (USD 150 million) to 2024.

Liquidity levels are at USD 386 million in order to fund year 2020 data center expansion plans.

I next use the P/FFO metrics in figure 8 to get an idea of the valuation.

Valuations and dividend safety

First, compared to Equinix on a P/FFO basis, the stock price still has a long way to appreciate (USD 160-170).

Also, as can be seen, in figure 9, analysts have predominantly been negative on the stock. However, they have been proved wrong, especially Bank of America (BAC) analysts who double downgraded COR to underperform with a target price of USD 100. The stock, on the other hand, is currently at a price of USD 120 and has consistently delivered on dividends.

Figure 9: History of analyst’s guidance for COR

Source: Finviz.com

These downgrades, which have been proved to be largely unjustified are additional reasons, which, according to me, explain the fact that the stock is not at a higher level.

Moreover, taking into consideration the latest upgrade guidance by Citigroup, the stock is on a rising trend. I consider a target price range of USD 135-145 to be appropriate.

Had it not been for the present juncture with the possibility of some decrease in IT spend by companies and some supply chain disruptions potentially impacting the company's ability to acquire some of the new leases as planned in the first part of the year, I would have raised the target price.

Now, even at a payout ratio of 95%, the dividends are covered by the FFO. This is a company which has increased its dividend 5 times for the last 5 successive years for an average annual increase of over 30%.

Figure 10: Dividend Payout ratio

Source: SeekingAlpha

A payout ratio of greater than 100% suggests a company is paying out more in dividends than its earnings can support, which is widely viewed as an unsustainable move and this is not the case for COR.

Moreover, there is another recent development, namely the "local zones", which is likely to increase revenues.

Additional revenue from AWS local Zones

COR already works with public cloud providers like Amazon to provide faster connectivity to customers located in its data centers through a service called "Direct Connect". Now, AWS, which is Amazon's cloud business subsidiary has recently outlined that it will deliver edge computing services to customers, including enterprises, startups and consumers.

The local zone capacity which consists of cabinets with AWS cloud infrastructure will be housed in the premises of collocation providers in the Los Angeles region where COR is already present.

Figure 11: AWS local zone

Source: AWS local zones obtained on Forbes

Therefore, as Amazon expands its local Zones, collocation providers like COR will likely benefit.

Key Takeaways

Investors may expect some downside in the stock price at the end of the month as the churn rate which increased significantly during the second half of 2019 (shown in red in figure 2) continues at a level higher than the normal 7.5% rate due to some customers ending their leases. However, the company had already identified those cases and this is the reason that I did not flag them as a risk.

As elaborated in the valuations part, I envisage a stock price in the USD 135-145 range.

Moreover, that exceptional ability to win new customers and growing at a rate of 5% despite encountering a high churn rate of over 10% is simply astonishing. In addition, interconnection revenues are rising, benefiting from multi-cloud adoption.

At the same time, COR is making its shareholders happy through 4% yields when banks cannot provide more than 1% on savings.

Those high rate of returns on capital, using both equity and debt is rewarding the company with higher profitability metrics.

There are operational risks but the company is better prepared as its systems have the best uptime figures.

Another important point to consider, as I elaborated in my investment thesis on Switch (SWCH), is that data center stocks in general are a good investment and delivered an honorable performance during the last recession. Also, demand for data center space has been driven by the rise of social networking, cloud services, mobile devices, online gaming and e-retailers, areas which not only have been spared by social distancing, but actually benefited from it.

Finally, those unprecedented stimulus by the government are strong positives which should help the technology sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.