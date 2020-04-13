United Parcel Service: Come For The 4%+ Yield, And Hope For The Best

Couple that with overly bullish analysts and increased competition from Amazon, and the situation is far from perfect.

In this recent bout of market weakness, many investors have probably been forced to reevaluate their choices of individual stock selections. The current environment is one of great uncertainty, and while stocks have rallied hard in the past couple of weeks, the fact remains that no one knows exactly how this pandemic will play out. That has put renewed focus for income investors on stability and safety, which brings us to United Parcel Service (UPS).

The company is a global logistics behemoth, but to my eye, its fundamentals have deteriorated in recent years. And with Amazon (AMZN) looking to supplant UPS and competitor FedEx (FDX) at their own game, along with rising debt and an enormous pension liability, I think UPS will have a hard time growing in the coming years.

Revenue growth hasn't been enough

UPS has never really struggled to grow revenue. The company's exposure to the burgeoning consumer market that seems to have an insatiable appetite for goods shipped directly to homes has served it well. But UPS is a big player in other markets, such as business-to-business, and has benefited from years of strong economic growth.

Below, we have the company's revenue in millions of dollars and the year-over-year change associated with it for the past five years.

Revenue growth has moved around some but over time, the trend is higher. You'd expect that from a company with so much exposure to the global economy; as the economy grows, so should UPS' revenues. These aren't blockbuster revenue growth numbers but UPS can be thought of as a staple provider, in the way that food manufacturers are. It is also huge, meaning growth is going to be tough to come by just because the comparable base is so large.

The problem is that this revenue growth over time hasn't necessarily translated to higher profits. Below, we have operating income in millions of dollars for the same time period as above, in addition to the associated operating margin as a percentage of revenue.

Operating margin has bounced around a fair amount, but the trend is clear, and it isn't a good story. Operating margin fell to 8% of revenue in 2016 before bouncing to 10% the next year, and then falling to just 7% last year. UPS continues to struggle with pricing given intense global competition, as well as rising labor and other costs associated with its services. One would expect rising revenue and a mostly static delivery infrastructure to produce operating leverage over time, but it just hasn't.

This has important implications for UPS' earnings growth trajectory, because it means that earnings will almost certainly grow more slowly than revenue. That, in turn, places a fairly low ceiling on earnings growth because we know UPS can grow the top line over time, but not by leaps and bounds.

A growing debt problem

That's not the only qualm I have with UPS these days, however. The company's debt load continues to grow, and its pension liability is moving ever higher as well. Below, we have both charted in millions of dollars for the past five years.

The pension and post-retirement liability has oscillated over time, but currently stands at more than $11 billion. This is money that UPS will have to pay out over time and receive zero productivity from it. This is simply a liability against future expenses the company will have to pay workers that are no longer working. Keep in mind it also has to pay workers that are actually working, so it is quite expensive indeed.

In addition, its long-term debt has risen to nearly $22 billion as of the end of last year. Borrowing has slowed in the past couple of years, but the point stands that leverage has continued to grow, even if you ignore the $11+ billion pension/post-retirement liability.

This, combined with declining operating margins, has created a situation where UPS' debt servicing ability has deteriorated significantly. Below, we have earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, over interest expense. This measure approximates operating income over interest expense, and is one way to measure debt coverage, among many.

This was 22 five years ago, but fell to just 8 last year. In other words, interest expense was just ~4.5% of EBIT five years ago (1/22), but is about three times that level today at ~12% (1/8). While UPS certainly isn't in the danger zone in terms of debt servicing, this is yet another earnings headwind for the company to overcome, because interest expense comes out of earnings.

Estimates may already be too high

Let's now turn our attention to the future, and see what analysts think the company can do from a growth perspective. Below, we have consensus estimates for revenue for this year and the following three years.

This year, revenue is expected to be flat because of reduced activity thanks to the virus outbreak. That makes sense, and while we don't know what the final tally will look like, some caution is warranted to be sure.

In what should be normalized years for 2021 through 2023, analysts have the company hitting ~5% on average each year. However, given analysts' history on forecasting this company's revenue, I think caution is warranted here as well.

This is a view of revenue consensus estimates over time, and it is quite interesting. It shows that analysts have repeatedly been overly bullish on the company's revenue estimates, which makes me think that today's estimates may follow suit.

For instance, just two years ago, this year's revenue estimate was for just over $80 billion. Before the outbreak, it was down to $77 billion. The story is the same for the out years as 2022 was in excess of $90 billion two years ago, but had already fallen to $84 billion before the virus outbreak earlier this year.

Given this history of being overly bullish and missing by billions of dollars, I think some caution is warranted in using analyst consensus estimates.

The other thing to consider is that Amazon isn't playing around when it comes to logistics. It has invested heavily and continues to do so by building out its own logistics network that is starting to rival the big, pure-play companies. It has suspended this effort temporarily to focus on other priorities during the outbreak, but over time, you can bet Amazon wants to put UPS and FedEx out of business, or at least reduce their collective relevance.

Given Amazon's incredible earning power from its AWS business, I certainly wouldn't count it out in terms of taking market share from UPS and FedEx over time for packages that aren't its own.

The bottom line

The saving grace for UPS here is that the yield is in excess of 4%, which is quite high for this stock, and that its P/E ratio is low on a historical basis. The problem is that earnings estimates have had the same problem over time that revenue estimates have in that they've been overly bullish. I won't belabor the point, but suffice it to say that analysts have consistently been wrong when forecasting EPS. Notice the downward trends in these lines, similar to the revenue discussion.

That presents a problem for the stock because analysts are once again quite bullish on UPS' future, as we can see below.

EPS will almost undoubtedly fall meaningfully this year but on a normalized basis, analysts still have UPS hitting some pretty lofty growth targets in the years to come. We know revenue is unlikely to grow more quickly than perhaps 4% or 5%, and UPS doesn't reduce the float in meaningful quantities. We also know that operating margins have deteriorated over time and as far as I'm aware, there's no catalyst on the horizon to fix that. So where is this growth coming from?

That's a question I can't answer, so I'm forced to believe that these estimates - like those for so many years in the past - are too bullish. With increased competition from Amazon - a company that will enter a business with no intention of actually trying to make money off of it - as well as UPS' own struggles with margins, I simply cannot believe we'll see high-single-digit EPS growth for the coming years.

With shares at 14 times this year's earnings, the valuation is okay, but not great. For these reasons, I certainly wouldn't buy UPS for capital appreciation at these levels.

On the other hand, the 4%+ yield is enormously high for this stock, and with a payout ratio under 60% of earnings, it is quite safe. Thus, if you're on the hunt for a solid yield that will continue to grow, UPS is for you. With 10-year sovereign yields in many parts of the world below zero, and our own in the US comfortably below 1%, a 4%+ yield looks pretty enticing.

UPS will, I think, struggle to grow in the coming years. However, the yield is safe and is quite high, so while the stock is inappropriate for growth or value investors, it is a good choice for those seeking stable income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.