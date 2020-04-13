Cadence Design Systems: Another Opportunity To Buy Solid Recurring Revenue

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) has been a high flying company in simulation systems, delivering beats in the past few quarters. In 4Q19, Cadence reported revenue of $599.56M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.54, both of which were ahead of market estimates.

Initially in February, markets believed the virus could be contained in China which was likely why we saw the U.S. broad market indexes reaching all time highs. That situation quickly turned when infections spread all across the globe. Many quality names were indiscriminately sold off, with many registering declines of more than 30% in just a month's time. Now that the dust is beginning to settle, I think it is a good time to revisit Cadence.

4Q19 results wrap-up

4Q19 total revenue of ~$600M was up 5.2%, of which product revenue contributed to $565M, increasing 5.7% yoy.

Functional verification (hardware) accounted to 24% of total revenue in 4Q19, up from 20% in 3Q19. Hardware segment had a record year, owing to major expansion at multiple customers, leading to the addition of 19 new Z1 and 11 new X1 customers, over the 2019. This includes a global marquee semi customer who has placed one of the largest hardware orders ever for Cadence.

Digital IC Design and Signoff revenue grew ~9% yoy in 4Q19 while it grew in the low teens in FY19 due to persistent and strong adoption by customers demanding for solutions offering best-in-class, performance, power, area, and time to market capabilities.

Design IP was also a highlight, growing 16% yoy, primarily due to strong showing of Tensilica and other products in audio, imaging and computer vision. Cadence has a strong presence in audios like earbuds and smart speakers.

Improvement in gross margin by 1.1% in 4Q19 and 60bps for FY19 was helped by its entry into systems solver space which carry a profitability profile similar to its core EDA tools.

The Five Major Waves Driving Adoption

According to the upbeat earnings call for 4Q19, the management is very optimistic regarding the future potential, highlighting the 5 major waves that will drive demand. They are AI/Machine learning, 5G, hyperscaling, autonomous driving, and digital transformation on an industry level. They have mentioned that their biggest customer has been quietly building up silicon capabilities and are moving into systems analysis which will be an important driver in the future for Cadence.

Organic growth drivers

Their self-developed system solvers, including Clarity 3D Solver, Celsius Thermal, an EM fuel solver simulator and an electro-thermal co-simulation software, have been highly successful over the past year. The two solvers, Clarity 3D solver and Celsius Thermal is currently addressing ~$700M TAM and the company hopes to grow the TAM to beyond $5B. They have 20 customers onboard and over 90 under evaluation.

Improving margin outlook

1Q20 operating margin is guided to be about 30% which is slightly lower than the 31% in 4Q19 and 32% in FY19. This mainly to do with the increased headcount as they are chasing customers and TAM.

FY20 operating margin is guided to be 32%-33% which is likely to express an improvement in the back half of 2020. I believe the upside will likely be driven by its expanding solvers which carry a good profitability profile.

Impact from the virus

While company guidance was given in mid February ahead of the market decline and the pandemic, I believe that they can still achieve their targets as the majority of their revenue is recurring, I see impact to cash flow as minimal, and as long as it is a temporary shock, deals will probably return to normal and we should have a smooth recovery.

That said, in FY19, 44% of revenue came from Americas, while 10% and 20% came from China and other Asia respectively. EMEA was 18% and Japan accounted for 8% of revenue. From this perspective, I would say more than half of the revenue is at stake because Americas and EMEA should be the last few regions to recover from the pandemic versus the earlier scenario where we thought China/Asia were to be the drag. This was probably why the stock was hit quite hard in this sell-off.

Also, Cadence is more exposed to larger enterprises which is a favorable factor as exposure to SMB would mean that they would be more adversely affected during this pandemic.

My view is that there will be temporary adverse impacts from travel bans even domestically in the U.S. This will affect deal-making in the short-term but this is something which will eventually recover.

Valuation

Given the strong rebound of late, the market has caught onto the pluses of owning Cadence - solid, recurring revenue. However, the stock is still relatively cheaper than most of the past year and fundamentals are still very solid.

Track the daily increase for flattening of the curve

At this juncture, there is nothing more important than the recovery from the virus. The log chart below is starting to show some early signs of a plateau.

Source: John Hopkins University

Global coordinated stimulus to further provide backstop

Central banks and governments across the world have been stepping on stimulus packages which range from providing markets with ample liquidity to outright wage pledges and flight ticket purchases. Overall, these measures will greatly improve the economic situation once pent-up demand occurs.

