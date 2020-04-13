EPR Properties: The Preferred Convertible Shares Are Attractive

A bankruptcy, though, would only have a short to intermediate impact as many leases would likely be assumed or renegotiated, partially mitigating the financial impact on the company.

EPR Properties (EPR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in what the company calls experiential properties. The company’s real estate investments are concentrated in movie theaters but also extend to activity/entertainment centers (notably Topgolf locations), child care centers, ski resorts, and waterparks with a smattering of other properties such as fitness centers, hotels, and private schools.

EPR Properties’ common shares are subject to some specific risks and uncertainties despite the significant decline in valuation as coronavirus concerns have closed many entertainment properties. The company’s largest tenant, AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), has hired debt restructuring consultants and, more recently, bankruptcy attorneys which has been interpreted as a clear prelude to bankruptcy. The loss of rental revenues and operating income could pressure the common dividend going forward based on a loss of funds from operations.

However, our interest lies not in the common shares but in the company’s cumulative convertible preferred shares, specifically, the EPR Properties 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred (EPR.PE). The preferred shares are attractive in our view despite the short to intermediate risks facing the company provided investors are sufficiently aware of those risks to make a decision about their level of risk tolerance.

The Convertible Preferred Shares

The EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred shares are, as the name succinctly implies, cumulative convertible preferred shares with a fixed yield of 9.0% per annum ($2.25) on the liquidation preference value of $25.00 per share. The preferred shares being issued by a real estate investment trust, the dividends are not eligible for the tax benefits associated with qualified dividends.

The preferred shares can be converted into common shares of EPR Properties at any time at the holder’s option at a ratio of 0.4512 common shares per preferred share. The preferred shares are not redeemable but, in the even the common stock price exceeds 150% of the initial conversion price ($55.41) for 20 of any 30 consecutive trading days, the company has the right to force conversion of the preferred shares into common shares.

It’s worth noting that the common shares were only a few dollars away from meeting the forced conversion condition during much of 2019.

Potential Tenant Bankruptcies

The key concern surrounding EPR Properties is the company’s exposure to entertainment properties which have been significantly impacted by coronavirus related closures. Indeed, the company’s largest individual tenant, AMC Entertainment, is the subject of recent bankruptcy speculation in the face of losses from the closure of theaters and a heavy debt load. AMC Entertainment has already stated that the company has suspended making rent payments; in the event of an eventual bankruptcy filing, the accrued rents would become a likely worthless unsecured claim.

In the most recent year, AMC Entertainment accounted for $123.8 million of EPR’s revenues – 17.6% of total revenues – while Topgolf and Regal Entertainment comprised an additional 11.2% and 10.8%, respectively. The 17.6% of total revenues represented by AMC Entertainment was 39% of the company’s theater property specific revenues which in turn represent 45% of total revenues.

Clearly, a bankruptcy filing by AMC Entertainment would likely have a material impact on EPR Properties’ dividend distributions and common shares. However, when it comes to the preferred shares, we’re somewhat more sanguine about the potential impact for a few reasons.

First, while a bankruptcy of AMC Entertainment would certainly impact EPR’s financial position, especially in the short term, our stress tests lead us to believe a bankruptcy would not critically impair either the preferred dividends or the company’s financial condition over the long term. The $123.8 million in rental revenues is less than the company’s $154.6 million in income from continuing operations reported for the last year before considering additional income from discontinued operations, gains or less on dispositions, and equity earnings in joint ventures. The loss of the revenue alone would not itself push the company into an operating deficit. EPR would also incur, were all of those leases cancelled in bankruptcy and none of the theater properties subsequently leased either to AMC Entertainment’s reorganized successor or a competitor, the associated operating costs since the majority of the leases are triple net leases which place insurance, operating/maintenance, and real estate tax expenses on the leaseholder. The cumulative effect of increased expenses assumed on the properties and lost rental revenues may well push the company into an operating loss, however temporarily, but even in this case the deficit should not be so large as to place the company as a whole at risk. A large part of the company’s operating expenses being comprised of depreciation, a modest loss would also not impair the company’s cash flows to such a degree that debt payment would become an immediate issue although it may slow investment. Indeed, EPR does not have any debt maturities until 2023, allowing sufficient time to address any issues related to an AMC bankruptcy.

In addition, none of EPR’s outstanding mortgage notes are attributable to theater properties so the company is not exposed to default on such loans in the event of a bankruptcy.Second, even in the event of a bankruptcy filing by AMC Entertainment, it’s unlikely all of the theater leases would be discharged in the bankruptcy proceeding with none being assumed by (or renegotiated with) the reorganized entity or a competitor. AMC Entertainment’s business is not especially attractive from an investment standpoint due to thin operating margins (among other reasons) but the company’s critical challenge is a debt load wholly disproportionate to AMC’s ability to generate free cash flow in the face of excessive capital expenditures. A reorganized AMC Entertainment could be a viable business – assuming, of course, that the company continued to have theaters to operate. In this context, even if all the theater leases were renegotiated for, say, half the current rental rates (which would be quite surprising), the net rental revenue impact to EPR would be on the order of $62 million. A more likely result would be the discharge of some leases and the assumption/renegotiation of others as marginally lower rental rates, but whatever the exact mix, a $62 million reduction in rental revenues, all other factors being equal, would not fatally wound EPR. The common dividend and common share valuation would almost certainly be impacted but, in our view, any impact on the preferred shares would be largely limited to a slight discount (for a higher yield) and/or the devaluation of the convertibility feature with no impact on the preferred dividends.

In the event the company did incur losses on the higher end of expectations, with many unleased properties returning to the books (which may result in asset impairment writedowns), it's also possible that the company may run into debt covenant issues. Our stress tests suggest that this would not be the case although it cannot be definitively ruled out depending on ultimate outcomes.

Granted, this is a very generalized assessment of the prospective impact on EPR of a bankruptcy filing by AMC Entertainment based on our stress tests. In the event we were attempting to assess the impact on the company’s common dividend and common shares, our assessment would be far more detailed, delving into the specific projected financial impact. However, such a detailed analysis is not required in considering the position of the preferred shares since the critical question itself is more general – specifically, the risk to the company as a whole – which can be answered sufficiently with a more general analysis.

This is not to simply dismiss the risk or suggest that one should ignore any potential impact of a bankruptcy filing by AMC Entertainment. Indeed, these should be considered but moreso in the broader context of the degree of risk of adverse developments one is willing to accept with respect to the preferred shares.

Of course, to be fair, this generalized perspective also implies the underlying assumption of all else being equal although, in the current circumstances, all else is not quite equal. Other though less discrete risk factors exist, including the company’s rather high allocation of mortgage loans to ski resorts. More generally, it’s not unreasonable to expect other mortgage note borrowers or property tenants to experience financial stress, at least in the short term, should coronavirus related closures extend longer than present expectations. In some cases, seasonal properties, particularly waterparks, which would not yet be open in any case, may limit the ultimate impact should coronavirus conditions improve by late May. On the other hand, in the event coronavirus closures persist into the summer and impact these seasonal properties, the overall impact could be worse than present market expectations.

The latter risks, though, are generally applicable across the investment universe and, although the market appears to be pricing in expectations of a reopening of the economy sooner rather than later, any reversal in this view would impact the market as a whole, not just EPR Properties. Still, given the potential externalities specific to EPR properties, the preferred shares are a higher risk proposition than other income oriented senior and subordinated notes and preferred shares we've recommended in other articles.

Conclusion

The EPR Properties Preferred Series E shares are not as attractive as they were during the middle to the end of last month when we acquired our positions due to the rapid rebound in valuations. However, given our view that the company’s financial position is sufficiently strong to withstand the short to intermediate term impact of coronavirus closures and the more intermediate term impact of a potential major tenant bankruptcy, the cumulative 9.0% dividend (9.8% effective yield at the current quotation) on the preferred shares remains reasonably attractive despite the higher associated risk factors. In addition, should events prove less dire than current market expectations, the conversion feature may provide an additional boost to overall long term returns.

The preferred shares will almost certainly remain volatile and that volatility may present more attractive opportunities to purchase preferred shares. A tolerance for the risks and volatility is also necessary; indeed, investors should be cognizant of the risks surrounding the company, including the potential bankruptcy of AMC Entertainment, but take these considerations in the context of the company’s overall financial condition and, specifically, as they relate to the preferred stock rather than the common stock when assessing the preferred shares. In addition, given high recent volatility in valuations, prospective investors should be aware of the applicable bid/ask spread as the attractiveness of the preferred shares decreases as effective yield declines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our positions are subject to change at any time.