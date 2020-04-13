Like Eating Cereal, Kellogg's Not That Exciting

Management is still working on turning around the business but is a long-term plan.

We see shares are fairly priced at this point and don’t see meaningful capital appreciation from expanding multiples.

An investment in Kellogg’s (K) should be interesting for defensive investors looking for stable dividend yield. The company has a good dividend history and has increased its dividend at a CAGR of 4% for the past 5 years. They also return capital to shareholders via stock buybacks, shrinking its share count by 1% on average but recently Kellogg’s have been reinvesting back into the business, which has put a hold on share repurchases.

For investors looking for capital appreciation, the opportunity might not be so bright. At a recent price of $63, Kellogg is trading slightly below their peer group averages, and with their lack of growth in the past years, there is no incentive for the market to assign a higher multiple to Kellogg’s business.

Management is still working on turning around the business but is a long-term plan. We think recent market volatility could give us the opportunity to start a position at a better price.

Quick Overview

Kellogg is a global consumer-package goods company known for its cereal and snacks business. They are one of the leading cereal producers, only behind General Mills (GIS). Cereal brands owned by Kellogg’s include Corn Flakes, Fruit Loops, Frosted Flakes, Special K, Raisin Bran, and Rice Krispies being the most popular ones. This segment has seen some decline over the past years, as consumers began changing their diet trends from low fat, low-calorie choices to high protein alternatives.

Kellogg’s is also a global producer of snacks, such as crackers, savory snacks, cereal bars, toaster pastries, and granola bars. Popular brands in Kellogg’s portfolio include brands such as Cheez-it, Pringles, RXBAR and many more.

To a lesser degree, they also own some strong brands in the frozen food category such as Eggo, in frozen pancakes and Morningstar Farms, which produces and markets frozen vegan protein alternatives.

It is important to note that as a total percentage of sales, snacks lead the company with 49% of total revenues in 2019, 37% of total sales account for cereals and then frozen, noodles and other categories account for the rest 14%.

Recent trends

The management focus of late has been on stabilizing the cereal business. They realized that even if the cereal category in on a secular decline, growth in their emerging markets with expansion in their snacks category and even expanding their frozen portfolio, with Morningstar Farms in the North American market, could drive organic growth in the low single digits. Just by growing the top-line single digits, they could leverage their operations, which would result in margin expansion:

Unidentified Participant And a very quick clarification on just something else you guys have talked about. You've talked about your long-term goal for Developed Markets cereal being stable. And correct me if I'm wrong on that. Stable can mean a lot of different things. If we come back in -- and then over the next 10 years, the CAGR of that business is minus 1%., are you happy with that? Steven A. Cahillane We would be happy if we could grow Developed Markets cereal by 1% to 2%. Then you could say we'd be happy with that. We would be unhappy if it declines minus 1% or minus 2%, but we can live with it, I think, is probably the best way to think about the way the math works. – Investor Day 2018

Here is a quick recap on the long-term view of current management and where they see Kellogg in the future:

But it looks something like this because we're investing to get to our long-term algorithm of 1% to 3% top-line growth, mid-single-digit OP growth, which drives 6% to 8% EPS growth and, ultimately, gets to total shareholder returns that can be double digits. - Investor Day 2018

So where does Kellogg stand today?

We believe they are making good progress on their goals. Mind you, this is a multi-year process, so it's going to take time before they see their investments in marketing and a new cost structure to play out.

For their fiscal 2019, the company did manage to grow its top-line by 1.9% organically. Their organic growth rate in sales was due exclusively to a pricing/mix increase across all their geographic locations but offset by a decrease in volume in their North American segment of -1.8%.

This growth rate adjusts for the divestiture of their cookies business that was sold for $1.3B to Ferrero Group in their Q3 2019. This division was generating revenues of approximately $900M and operating profits of $75M during 2018, essentially selling the unit for an EV/Sales multiple of 1.4x. With the proceeds from the sale, the company spent $1B to pay down debt, deleveraging and strengthening their balance sheet.

Their Cereal category is still facing some challenges, decreasing organically by 3.9% in their North American region, but moderating from recent declines in their European and Latin American regions. Their bright spots come from their snacks and frozen segment which is growing by low-single digits.

On their profitability front, gross margins are still depressed. Their initiatives to restructure the business through their Project K and most recently the realignment of their North American operations is still not bearing fruit. However, we believe these pressures are temporary in nature, and we see the company returning to more normalized margins in the mid-thirties range from last year’s gross margin of 32.6%.

Reverse Factoring?

Something we would suggest investors keep an eye for is Kellogg’s Accounts Payable Program. There is a fine line between distinguishing reverse factoring as a form of financial debt or working capital management. Found on page 45 of their annual report the company discloses the following:

Source: annual report

These accounts payable program explains their reduction in their cash conversion cycle and the expansion of their accounts payable as a percent of total revenues:

Source: company filings

Moody’s rates Kellogg’s corporate credit as Baa2 which is still considered a prime rating, therefore we see no substantial risk in their balance sheet, but with the disruption to the supply chain due to the Coronavirus, it would be interesting to see how their accounts payable changes over time.

Market expectations

To perform a reverse DCF analysis, we first need to get the consensus view about sales growth and operating margins:

Source: unhedged.com, valueline.com

In the table above we find that the consensus view is for sales to grow to $13.7B by 2022 from the $13.6B in 2019. We also find that Value line analysts see revenue growing to $14.5B between 2022-2024. That would imply an average growth rate of 2.9% per year. We also note an expansion of operating margins to 13.3% by 2022 as well.

Following the consensus view, we built our reverse DCF model reflecting such growth rates. For the cost of capital, we use a WACC of 6%, reflecting the drop in yields in the 10-year treasury notes to 0.74% and an equity risk premium of 7.2%, taking into account that Kellogg does significant business outside the U.S. The tax rate is set at 21%. Doing so, we get the following result:

Source: author estimates

Our reverse DCF model shows us that embedded in the current price of $62, the market is discounting 10 years of future expected cash flows. That means that by buying shares in Kellogg at a price of $62, we are paying for 10 years of future growth compounding at 2.9%. Those expectations are probably too optimistic, considering Kellogg has seen a revenue CAGR of 0.8% for the last ten years.

Valuation

Source: seekingalpha.com

From a comparable analysis, we find that Kellogg is trading slightly below their peer averages on a P/E, EBITDA, and sales forward multiples.

The company has an above-average dividend yield and a lower leverage ratio as well, which should bode well for income-seeking investors. There is also room for profitability improvement, which we believe management in on the right tracts to deliver. Higher margins would accelerate EPS growth.

Still, we think shares are fairly priced at this point and don’t see meaningful capital appreciation from expanding multiples. A price lower than $50 would pique our interest though, as that would imply markets expecting zero growth from the company, which would be a low probability scenario.

Overall, Kellogg should provide some safety to income investors. The company is still working on reinvigorating their top-line growth and progress is starting to show. Also, once they accelerate their revenues, margins should begin to expand as a result of some economies of scale.

For investors looking at capital appreciation, Kellogg might not be the stock to own at these prices. With markets being really volatile as of late, there could be an opportunity to start a position at a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.