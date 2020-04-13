Big Tech Is The New Buffett

Technology firms may continue to pursue growth in both existing and new markets, however cloud and AI solutions are expected to be the top trends of the decade.

Rather than wait for Buffett as an indicator that stocks have reached a bottom, investors should watch for U.S. technology firms.

Technology firms are "cash-rich," in a time where cash is king and small-cap stocks are trading at large discounts.

While Berkshire's Warren Buffett sits atop a large cash hoard, he has yet to announce any purchases.

"Cash is trash." -Ray Dalio

According to Howard Marks, there are three stages of a bull market. The bull market begins during fear and undercainty in stage 1. To enter stage 2, the market will be up but the investors will showcase mixed sediment. At the top of the bull market, stage 3, excitement would take investors to increase risk and push the market to it's peak.

Investing was so good in January 2020 that one of our most famous headge fund manager, Ray Dalio, stated publicly that "cash is trash." In hindsight, it would appear that markets were trading at levels of extreme optimism, or as Marks calls it, stage 3. In short, Dalio's comments were nothing but a harbinger of things to come.

Many would agree that in 2019, the U.S. stock market was priced to perfection. There were many uncertainties that were not priced in, as investors and money managers continued to chase the market. As seen in the chart below, U.S. stocks, bonds, gold and global stock markets all rose in unison last year.

Market Returns 2019: U.S. stocks, global stocks, gold & bonds

source: YAHOO! Finance

Just a month after Dalio stated "Cash is Trash," the U.S. market peaked with the S&P reaching an all-time high of of 3393 on February 19, 2020. Since that date, stock have fallen considerably while volatility (^VIX) rose to over 80, a level not seen since the fall of 2008.

S&P 500 Volatility Index April 25, 2007 - April 24, 2009

source: YCHARTS

S&P 500 Volatility Index April 17, 2018 - April 6, 2020

source: YCHARTS

As noted in the 2-year VIX chart above, the current volatility level remains elevated at 45.24. The current level represents a continuance of higher volatility versus peak volatility reached in the 2018 drawdown.

Remembering Volatility During The Financial Crisis

During the last financial crisis, the final drawdown of the S&P 500 (during the financial crisis) occurred in March 2009. Note the volatility levels here were down from the low 80s (as seen in late 2008), yet remained elevated (near 50) when the final "flush" occurred.

S&P 500 Index & Volatility April 25, 2007 - April 24, 2009

source: YCHARTS

On March 6, 2009, the S&P 500 touched 666.79 for the lowest "financial crisis" intra-day low, while the lowest market close was 676.53 on Monday March 9, 2009.

S&P 500 Index & Volatility March 9, 2009 - March 24, 2009

source: YCHARTS

After the market reached the March 2009 lows, the VIX retreated over the next year to normalization. In line with the VIX withdrawl, the S&P 500 slowly rose over the next year.

S&P 500 Index & Volatility April 25, 2008 - April 24, 2010

source: YCHARTS

From an historical lesson of the recent past, investors may take what they want from it to position themselves moving foward. The important note here is that while the VIX remains elevated in the 40s, market risk remains very, very high.

Today's Market

On the close of April 6, 2020, the S&P 500 rose just over 7% to close down 21.5% from it's all-time high. While a 7% move may feel good, it's truly just a function of extreme volatility.

Volatility Index versus S&P 500 2020 YTD (April 6, 2020)

source: YCHARTS

Warren Buffett As A Leading Indicator

On October 16, 2008, Warren Buffett's famous Op-Ed "Buy American, I am," was published. Buffett wrote:

A simple rule dictates my buying: Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. And most certainly, fear is now widespread, gripping even seasoned investors."

On this day in 2008, the S&P 500 closed up 4.25% on the day, up 9.31% from the session low and -34.6% for the year. The VIX closed down 2.4% to 67.61.

Buffett also stated:

Let me be clear on one point: I can’t predict the short-term movements of the stock market. I haven’t the faintest idea as to whether stocks will be higher or lower a month — or a year — from now. What is likely, however, is that the market will move higher, perhaps substantially so, well before either sentiment or the economy turns up. So if you wait for the robins, spring will be over.

This Op-Ed was a game-changer for me. I still remember feeling Buffett's optimism at a time of most extreme pessimism. The world seemed to be ending, yet Buffett was calm and collected.

Buffett was right, he couldn't predict the short-term. The market tanked further post-October 16, 2008, down 29.5% further from the Buffett Op-Ed closing price, which occurred five long months later.

Investors now understand the huge gains Buffett made here. While he took some lumps on his holdings over the next several months, he was correct. One line that stood out to me in his piece was:

..most major companies will be setting new profit records 5, 10 and 20 years from now."

Volatility Index & S&P 500 10-Year Return Post "Buy American. I am."

(October 15, 2008 - October 12, 2018)

source: YCHARTS

Investors are wise to have learned from Warren Buffett, who was a leading indicator for economic recovery. He was early to buy stocks, however he was successful in creating long-term gains by putting his cash to work.

Speaking of cash, Buffett now sits atop a large cash hoard, yet he has yet to announce any purchases. His cash is estimated to be around $120 billion or more, also he's recently trimmed down airline positions that would naturally increase his cash levels.

As of now, the downturn has reached volatility levels above 80, yet Buffett has been silent. Perhaps he will buy stocks, or an entire company, yet if history is any lesson, a Buffett investment could mean we're close to a bottom.

Leading U.S. Technology Firms Are Cash-Rich

While $120 billion sounds like a lot, leading technology companies have has a cash-rich problem to an even higher level. Just seven technology firms have over $300 billion in net cash between them.

These companies are down on average 20.6% from their 52-week highs, with an average YTD return of -6.1%. Technolgy ETFs are down 19.2% from their 52-week highs, on average, with the secdtor returning -9.4% YTD.

Cash-Rich S&P 500 Technology Companies YTD Returns April 6, 2020

The seven technology firms listed above are Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (OTCPK:MFST), Facebook (FB), Cisco (CSCO), NVIDIA (NVDA) and Paypal (PYPL).

Together these publicly-traded tech companies command a market capitalization of $3.8T, with the $300B representing 8% of their aggregate market capitalization.

Cash Rich S&P 500 Technology Companies: Net Cash

source: Investor's Business Daily

While Warren Buffett remains the lion of the business investor community, the seven companies command approximately 60% more net cash than Berkshire Hathaway.

Instead of waiting for Warren, investors will likely receive a new leading indicator of economic recovery with at least one buyout coming form one of these firms.

Big Tech Growth Prospects

According to Deloitte's "2020 Technology Industry Outlook," the undeniable trend for technology this decade is cloud adoption. The report outlines how hybrid-cloud infrastructure management, multi-cloud solutions, cloud security, artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI) and edge computing trends emphasize the importance of strategic technology partnerships.

Regarding M&A, Deloitte's report states:

Increasingly, they’re (tech firms) employing this strategy to expand into new markets and build their consumer bases."

According to Deloitte's report "M&A Trends 2020," 12% of firms responded they will be seeking deals to help acquire new (to the firm) technology this year. When prompted the question regarding deal flow in the event of an economic slowdown, 31% of firms stated that they would seek undervalued assets.

Regading last years prospects, Deloitte's report "The state of the deal, M&A report 2019,"

For a number of years, corporations have been on a buying spree when it comes to acquiring underlying technology, but the price of tech is on the rise. Based on the latest survey results, there may be a pivot away from purchasing a company simply for its technology. Instead, in the next 12 months, corporate respondents note an increased focus on buying a company in order to expand within existing geographic markets or expand/diversify products or services."

Combining the trends of M&A and the technology outlook of 2020, investors would note that strategic partnerships and deal flow are expected in both cloud and AI, as well as to fund business expansion and entry into new products and services.

With the continuance of high market volatility and uncertainty regarding the global economic fallout from COVID-19, investors may assume that the cash-rich big tech firms would nw approve such a move when an opportunity becomes too good to pass up.

Many types of business will be running short on cash with demand destruction and limited business financing options that naturally occur during recessionary, "risk-off" periods. As such, strong businesses in high-growth areas may see reduced cash flow and lower market valuations.

It would be pure speculation to assume what specific targets these big technology companies would pursue, however these technology titans would certainly buy growth so long as the price is right. While Buffett may prove to be an early indicator for the next expansionary business cycle, it may also prove wise to keep an eye on big technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.