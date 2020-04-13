NCR - Assessing The Downside

I remain a buyer of the shares longer-term, and would be inclined to capitalize on the inevitable volatility to buy more. Investors need to be prepared for more wild swings.

I still see material upside potential longer-term, based on my out-year projections for cash flows. However, the range of outcomes in the near-term have widened materially.

The demand environment deteriorated much faster and more sharply than I could have imagined. Earnings expectations for NCR fell 30% in short order.

Since I initiated on NCR, the stock has been on a roller-coaster ride as the global economy crashed head-on into a Coronavirus pandemic.

After I first wrote on NCR Corp (NCR) in early March, the market has collapsed, the global economy has ground to a halt, and visibility into any recovery remains almost non-existent.

NCR's share price has been appropriately volatile in this environment, reflecting the fact that this business is in transition and carries some leverage on the balance sheet. Having more than halved in value to a low of ~$10.50, the shares have subsequently doubled and are now "only" 14% below where they started.

Data by YCharts

I believe that the market, at the lows, priced in an extremely pessimistic scenario - but a possible one. However, a more likely outcome is somewhat less catastrophic, and longer-term I see the business delivering closer to my original expectations.

My work concludes that there remains significant value in NCR shares at today's prices, although some of the upside optionality has almost certainly been pushed out a year or so. Near-term downside risks are significant as well, but should prove temporary.

How Bad Can Things Get?

I didn't see this coming. I didn't expect a potential 30% impact to GDP in US and Europe, and certainly did not expect to see US jobless claims hit more than 6 million!

Trying to build such catastrophic economic impacts into earnings forecasts for any cyclical business is an almost impossible task right now - and that is why market volatility spiked, and stocks tanked. The big question that the market is wrestling with now is less about what the earnings will be, and more about whether the business will survive.

In the case of NCR, management subsequently withdrew guidance for FY2020 (quite rightly) and gave a conference call for investors outlining their contingency strategy (liquidity preservation), while providing some color to frame the potential impacts to the business.

Furthermore, NCR has since issued $400 million of new bonds (final pricing was 8.125%), and drawn down $630 million of a revolving credit facility. All of this is to bolster the cash position and liquidity "just in case".

Management provided 3 slides in their recent presentation that gave some useful color to their mix of business and potential impact:

source: corporate presentation

From this, we can try to frame a worst-case scenario for FY2020 revenues, based on the assumptions that the pandemic pressures don't subside until 2021.

I make the rudimentary assumption that management's descriptions of the expected impacts can be assigned fixed growth rates in revenues for 2020:

Near-term impacts -25.0% Minimal Impact -5.0% Slight Impact -10.0% Significant impacts in near-term -50.0%

Based on these growth rates and the mix of business management provided in the slides above, I get to a worst-case scenario for revenues in 2020 of around $5.5 billion (below the current $6 billion estimates on the street - post-earnings cuts).

How this flows through to margin is difficult to gauge, in part because NCR will have headwinds from the sharp declines offset by additional cost cuts. And then of course there is the impact of the continuing mix shift towards subscription software revenues - which could well hold up much better than the perpetual licenses.

I have modeled for flat EBITDA margins as a result - which sounds crazy. But within this I have software margins falling nearly 400bp, Services margins by 85bp and Hardware profitability lurching backwards to a loss of $100 million (they were supposed to be break-even last year). The reason margins still hold up is due to a lurch higher in recurring software and services revenues to nearly 73% of the mix.

Flowing this through the P&L, I arrive at EBITDA of $876 million, adjusted EPS of $1.38, and FCF of just $80 million (after reductions in CAPEX). My original EPS estimate for FY2020 was around $2.84, before the pandemic accelerated. My worst-case therefore represents a halving of earnings this year.

This degradation to earnings and cash flow is significant. But it is also temporary in my view, so the key is whether the business can withstand this pressure. I believe it can.

With the recent actions, NCR should have $1.5 billion of cash at the end of the year, despite the carnage. Net Debt/ EBITDA stands at 3.4x, well below covenant thresholds of 4.75x. EBITDA interest coverage hits a low of 3.6x, which is still manageable so long as this year is a one-off - which is my view. As such, I feel comfortable that the business can withstand the worst potential pressures of 2020.

In terms of valuation, I would argue that in such a pessimistic scenario, NCR could trade as low as 8-10x earnings, which points to $11-14 as a worst case - just above the recent lows.

More interesting though is what happens after 2020. I have assumed a sharp rebound, though not back to 2019 levels. In fact, I have the company returning to 2019 revenue levels only in 2023 in this bear-case. FCF hovers around the $300-350 million mark (lower than in my base-case assumptions), held back in part by the ongoing software transition. And yet, my DCF and terminal multiple analysis still points to a fair value in 2021/ 2022 of ~$25-30.

So even if we assume the worst in 2020, so long as the company can recover and the thesis can get back on track, there is still upside to the shares. In fact, I see double-digit compounded returns for the next 5 years in such a case.

Thesis reviewed

Of course the key tenets of the original investment thesis need to hold for me to have confidence to continue buying the shares at this level.

Recall that the thesis was essentially predicated on the following:

The new management team are highly regarded and have an excellent record of creating value for shareholders. They have made sweeping changes at NCR for the better, notably in their efforts to upgrade the culture of the organisation. Note that management have been buying shares through March. Growing mix of recurring software and services revenues. Today these higher margin revenue streams account for 66% of the mix, with management targeting 80% longer-term. Acquisitions will be focused on software and recurring revenue streams, all of which will shift the margin mix higher at NCR. Management were targeting $300-400 million of acquisitions a year, and in my original models this could have a highly accretive impact on the business's margins and subsequent valuation of the shares. Payments revenues from the acquisition of JetPay represent a source of potential revenue and margin upside, as yet unrecognized in street numbers. Hardware losses will be eradicated, with the business operating at break-even or better going forward.

In my view the current environment does impact some elements of the thesis, but only by pushing them out a few years. Specifically, the last 3 points are unlikely to be realized until beyond 2021. Acquisitions are quite rightly on hold through 2020, and I suspect in my worst-case scenario we might not see the appetite for deals return until 2023. The payments business may well be hit hard by the pandemic, though eCommerce flows should remain strong. And hardware profitability will be impacted by volumes and logistics this year.

Still, I see no reason why the company cannot capitalize on these opportunities once we emerge from the pandemic.

On the acquisitions, or lack thereof, I have not included any in my valuation work or base model. Acquisitions purely represented upside optionality.

A New Base

I have taken a hatchet to my model, and have arrived at what I believe to be a reasonable scenario for 2020 and beyond.

For 2020, I now have revenues of around $6 billion, EBITDA of $987 million, EPS of $1.87, and FCF of $113 million. Net Debt/ EBITDA ends the year at 3.0x, with cash at $1.6 billion.

Beyond 2020, I have revenues growing to $7.9 billion in FY2024, EBITDA to $1.3 billion, EPS to $3.14, and FCF to $560 million.

My DCF analysis using a 9% WACC and a 0-3% long-term growth rate in FCF results in a 2021 fair value of $30-52. Using a terminal FCF yield of 6-8% with a 10% discount rate, I get to a target of $29-39.

I feel comfortable therefore with upside to $30-50 in the next 2 years or so. That's 50-150% upside from today's price of ~$20. Downside in my base case is limited from here.

Conclusion

While we navigate today's uncertainty, I believe NCR now faces a much wider range of possible outcomes in the near-term. We could see downside to the shares back to recent lows, and we could see upside to $25-30 - all very much depending on how the pandemic progresses across the globe, and of course how sentiment behaves in the market.

However, my longer-term view of the value opportunity remains unchanged. Indeed, I see upside to $40-50 longer-term once the thesis gets back on track. While my base-case model has been revised down sharply in the near-term, it does rebound sharply in the following 4 years.

Long-term investors should continue buying NCR using the volatility in the shares to their advantage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.