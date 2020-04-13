Coupa Software: Volatile But Compelling For The Long Term

Prepared by Stephanie, analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Coupa Software (COUP) is a leading provider of business spend management, or BSM, solutions. This is a highly competitive space, and so far, we have only traded this name in the past. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, but most notably its cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. The goal of Coupa Software's platform is to allow companies to have greater visibility into and control over how they spend money. In these trying times, this goal is perhaps at the forefront of most company managements' minds. How best to spend our cash is a question being asked by Boards all across the globe, by executives of companies big and small. From a stock perspective, it has been great for swing trading, but we think from an investing standpoint, it is compelling for an entry under $125. Let us discuss.

Has made it to profitability

The company has been delivering strong performance. Unlike a lot of companies in this space, Coupa is turning a profit, which is growing, on an adjusted basis, each year. In the recently reported Q4, total revenues were $111.5 million, an increase of 49% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $98.6 million, an increase of 49% compared to the same period last year. That is sizable, and something we really are impressed with. We are also impressed with earnings and cash flow growth.

On a GAAP basis, the company lost money. The operating loss was $15.9 million, compared to a loss of $14.7 million for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $13.3 million, more than five times the operating income of $2.4 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss was $24.1 million, compared to a net loss of $16.6 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per share was $0.38 compared to a net loss of $0.28 for the same period last year. That was something the bears might latch onto, and it is on paper, problematic in that we want to see all operational metrics move in a favorable direction. However, on a more comparable adjusted basis, net income was $15.0 million, compared to net income of $3.4 million for the same period last year. This translated to net income per share of $0.21, compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.05 for the same period last year.

Finally, we want to be clear that cash flow continues to grow. We note that operating cash flows and free cash flows were positive $22.3 million and $20.2 million, respectively, when the quarter ended.

The company beat on the top and bottom line versus consensus estimates, and surpassed its own estimates on margins and overall results. As we look ahead things look strong, despite the temporary global COVID-19 issue. We do not believe that there will be a massive impact, because the company sees a strong outlook for the present quarter.

The Q1 outlook, which contains the heart of the COVID-19 crisis domestically, will see revenue of $111.5-112.5 million with $101.5-102.5 million in subscription revenue and an upside EPS of $0.06-0.08. This is a very narrow range which means the company is confident there will not be virus-related headwinds.

The guidance for the year 2021 is impressive and we think that the company will continue its history of beating and raising estimates for both the top and bottom line expectations. The revenue is seen at $488-$490 million, a massive growth from 2020. This is what really matters in this space, the revenue growth. That is what the Street looks at. The bears may latch onto EPS being lower than 2020. With 2020 EPS coming in at $0.52, the bears may argue that the outlook for EPS will be $0.30-0.33.

The stock is selling off. Our rationale here is perhaps the Street wanted a larger beat and raise. We do note the company will be about break-even in Q4 on free cash flow which could be viewed as bearish, but this is a clear growth name as the revenues show. The guidance for growth notes the impact of the virus, the recent Yapta acquisition, and the global reduction in travel.

Large addressable market in which Coupa is gaining share

Even with such high growth, Coupa is motoring ahead. The company has provided a path to achieve $1 billion in annual revenues. Coupa also estimates that they have a total addressable market larger than $55 billion. Its most recent twelve months' revenue is $390 million, which as you can see is a tiny slice of the addressable market. This means that Coupa has a very long growth path potential ahead of it:

Source: Investor Presentation

Coupa has been growing its network effects and switching costs, but also adding more and more companies to the platform so that total spend under management has grown massively:

Source: Investor presentation (linked above)

This is impressive. You see it has a very user-friendly platform and the company focuses on continuous innovation. This has led to Coupa becoming a leader in the procurement software space. Coupa is working with 1,000 businesses and over 4 million suppliers.

This growth compounds on itself because as more companies use Coupa's platform, suppliers are able to sell to a larger customer base which attracts more suppliers. As more suppliers join Coupa's platform, existing companies experience wider selections, while the platform becomes better for potential companies. It is a win-win situation. The operating growth is also clear:

Source: Growth metric calculations and graphics by BAD BEAT Investing analyst Stephanie, relative to the information technology sector

This is stellar growth, and why the Street assigns a high valuation to the name (i.e. 400X FWD EPS). Investors are buying for future growth in market share and revenues. The market also assigns a premium as there are expectations that growth will outpace everyone's bullish estimates. It works until it doesn't. Right now, we think it continues, and this makes it compelling for the long-term, but wait for a good price (we suggest <$125), and understand there are risks.

Not without risk

The shares trade at a premium. One that is basically sky-high. With such a sky-high valuation, the entire risk is execution. We believe that the company, despite beating guidance and raising expectations consistently, might see selling in the future if there is an in-line report or one that misses. So, the execution risk is real. Will Coupa be able to execute beyond these assumptions in the long run? If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth or operating margins, the stock might experience a major pullback. The virus issues have not really weighed in, and could even be a boost to getting new business as Coupa can help companies understand the impact of their spending. But competition is real.

The market for business spend management software is highly competitive, with relatively low barriers to entry for some software or service organizations. The biggest threats come from Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and SAP AG (SAP). Because Coupa is a relatively new company with a limited operating history, the target customers may prefer to purchase software that is critical to their business from one of the larger, more established competitors. So far, Coupa has done a good job of dispelling these fears. But the big players that are longstanding have established relationships with many customers. Some customers may be hesitant to switch vendors or to adopt cloud-based software and prefer to maintain their existing relationships with their legacy software vendors. Loyalty is real in business, a lesson all of our followers should understand.

These competitors, such as Oracle and SAP, are larger and have greater name recognition, much longer operating histories, larger marketing budgets and significantly greater resources than Coupa. Such legacy vendors are expanding their cloud-based software through acquisitions and organic development. Legacy vendors may also seek to partner with other leading cloud providers which can impact Coupa.

One other item to consider is that custom-built software vendors exist too as do vendors of specific applications, some of which offer cloud-based solutions. With the introduction of new technologies and market entrants, we expect this competition to intensify in the future, so be mindful.

Overall, it is about execution. If Coupa's platform does not become more accepted relative to all of its competitors', or if these competitors are successful in bringing their products or services to market earlier, then revenues could easily be adversely affected. We also have to point out that more competition could lead to pricing wars which hurt margins. As software and cloud-based tech becomes more widespread and the industry really moves more toward subscriptions, the variability and length of the sales cycle can change, and likely get longer. This could harm revenues, or result in delays, and as such, the company can miss expectations.

Final thoughts

Coupa stock is overpriced like so many other tech and cloud plays. Growth is pretty solid, and there is no denying it. However, it is valued this way on the future expectations for growth, not this year, but years out. We expect the stock to resume its run higher when the market stabilizes. We think the stock will pull back again and you will get a chance to buy at a better price for the long term. After bouncing back from the March lows, many traders are taking profits. Wait for a price that you like, and consider a position.

