Altria: A Bargain Tobacco Giant With A Great Dividend

Altria (NYSE:MO), a major tobacco company focused in the United States, has had a rough couple of years. During the last three years, Altria has lost nearly half of its market cap following pressure from the FDA and challenges with key acquisitions. As a result, Altria’s stock price has significantly dropped, has a bargain PE ratio and has a high dividend yield of over 8%. Some investors are concerned about the future of Altria and the sustainability of this dividend. However, in this article, I will analyze why I believe that Altria is at a great value and has a sustainable dividend that could make up a solid part of a long-term investor’s portfolio.

Altria: An Undervalued Stock

The total returns over the last few years for Altria have been disappointing. An investment in Altria made at the end of 2014 would have not only significantly underperformed the S&P 500, but also the S&P 500 Food, Beverage & Tobacco index and Altria’s peer groups. The total returns from December 31st, 2014 to December 31st, 2019 for Altria was 27.75%, which pales in comparison to the 73.8% return from the S&P 500 during the same time period. The cumulative returns reported here assumes that an investment in common stock and indices were made at market close on December 31st, 2014 (Source: MO 2019 10-K). These results also assume that dividends were reinvested quarterly to allow for the determination of the total returns attributed to the company or index. From the data below, it’s evident that Altria has significantly underperformed its peers during the last few years.

Source: Created by author using data from MO 2019 10-K.

But it’s not all bad news for Altria. During this period, Altria grew it’s EPS nearly 65% blowing away the EPS growth of Phillip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and is still over double the EPS growth of selected companies from Altria’s peer group (see below NYSE:KO, PEP, KMB). EPS growth was determined by comparing the adjusted EPS reported for 2019 to the adjusted EPS reported in 2014 for MO, PM, KO, PEP and KMB. With such large increases in EPS and the decline in Altria’s share price, it comes as no surprise to see that the PE Ratio has plummeted for the company. PE Ratio is one of the most commonly used metrics for determining stock valuation and was reported here using the share prices on April 6th, 2020 and the adjusted 2019 EPS. Here, we can see that Altria is trading at a PE Ratio that is far below their international counterpart and members of their peer group. This significant growth in EPS and low PE Ratio signals that Altria may indeed be a value.

Source: Created by author using data from earning reports for MO 2014 Q4, 2019 Q4; PM 2014 Q4, 2019 Q4; KO 2014 Q4, 2019 Q4; PEP 2014 Q4, 2019 Q4; KMB 2014 Q4, 2019 Q4.

A Defensible Company with Solid Finances

In order to understand if the dividend is sustainable, it’s important to understand the financial stability of Altria and the future prospects of their core business segments. A company that can maintain dividend payouts must have a competitive edge in their industry, a strong balance sheet and a sound strategy for future growth. Below, I discuss key strengths and challenges to Altria’s core business and future opportunities for the company to grow.

Defensible Industry

If there is one undeniable strength of the tobacco industry, it’s that the industry is defensible. Tobacco products have strong demand during all economic conditions, making their stocks resistant to major economic disruption. Altria is no exception, with customers showing strong brand loyalty to their Marlboro and Black & Mild products. Furthermore, tobacco stocks have a strong moat against new competing businesses. New businesses entering the tobacco industry face increasing challenges from regulatory bodies. In the United States, competing companies may not sell new tobacco products without authorization from the FDA. Additionally, high government taxes and significant litigation risks are also barriers for new tobacco companies seeking to enter the market. In summary, the strong customer loyalty and the challenges for competitors to enter the United States helps secure Altria from major disruption.

Finances

Taking a closer look at Altria’s income statement, one of the first things we notice is that it’s a high margin business. In the table below, we can see from the financial metrics that Altria has a nearly 50% gross profit margin (MO 2019 10-K). Businesses with higher margins tend to have more flexibility and ability to weather hard financial times. Furthermore, despite a decrease in the volume of cigarettes sold (more on this below), Altria has still managed to increase their revenue, albeit slightly, through price control of their nicotine products. On the surface, net income looks very concerning. However, net income dropped significantly due to a non-cash impairment charge from Altria’s investment in JUUL (more on this later). Altria also has a reasonable debt that is well covered by the free cash flow. Taken together, Altria has stable finances and is operating well within its means.

Source: Created by author using data from MO 2016 10-K and 2019 10-K

The Core Business

The core business segment revolves around the smokeable products, which have been in gradual decline. Currently, smokeable products make up 88% of Altria’s total revenue, with cigarette products holding approximately 50% of the retail share (MO 2019 10-K). The most popular brands are Marlboro for cigarettes and Black & Mild for Cigars, with both making up the majority of Altria’s cigarette and cigar sales respectively. The key concern with the smokeable division is that the business has been steadily in decline. Cigarette volumes dropped 7.3% within the last year alone, with shipment volumes decreasing by about 4.7 billion sticks per year since 2008. Despite this decline in shipment volume, Altria’s revenue from smokeables has generally been increasing due to higher cigarette prices. Although this segment of the business is in decline, the price control protects the profitability and prevents rapid deterioration of the smokeable division.

Source: Created by author using data from MO 2010 10-K, 2013 10-K, 2016 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Oral tobacco products are an expanding division that makes up the next largest segment of Altria’s business. Currently, Oral tobacco products make up approximately 9.5% of Altria’s revenue with the key products being Copenhagen and Skoal (MO 2019 10-K). Contrary to the smokeable division, oral tobacco product volumes had generally been growing since 2011. Revenue has also been steadily increasing and will likely have a 3-5% growth for the next few years. Another key distinction with the oral tobacco products is that they have the potential to be safer for consumers than traditional smokeable tobacco products. In October 2019, the FDA approved the first snus product as a safer modified risk tobacco product. Currently, Altria is expected to submit a report to the FDA showing that their nicotine pouches are safer than cigarettes. If successful, this would help Altria develop a line of potentially safer and more sustainable products to continue to grow revenue.

Source: Created by author using data from MO 2011 10-K , 2014 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K.

It's also worth noting that Altria has a wine segment. By far the smallest segment within Altria, Ste. Michelle produces domestic wines for restaurants, wholesale clubs, supermarkets, wine shops and other distributors. This segment is subject to significant competition from larger, more well-established companies. This has led to focus on developing a high quality, premium wine products. Wine currently makes up almost 3% of Altria’s total revenue, and there has been very little change in wine volumes or revenue compared to five years ago.

Strategic Investments

Altria has also invested in a number of innovative products to drive future growth. The most exciting of their innovative products is the heat-not-burn IQOS product. IQOS is a product owned by Phillip Morris International that has grown in popularity worldwide. IQOS has approval for sales in the United States and is marketed through Altria in Atlanta, Georgia and Richmond, Virginia with plans to expand the product. Furthermore, IQOS is currently under review by the FDA to be marketed as the safer modified risk tobacco product. Overall, there is certainly cause for optimism with the initial success of IQOS, both in terms of opportunities to increase earnings and provide a safer product.

Altria’s investment with Cronos (NYSE:OTC:CRON) is also promising. In North America alone, Canada and eleven states have legalized recreational marijuana. Amidst this increase in demand for marijuana, Altria invested $1.8 billion for a 45% equity in Cronos. Cronos’s results thus far have been underwhelming, with supply issues leading to mediocre financial results. However, Cronos has increased their revenue by over 700% within the last two years, expanded products to the United States and has a strong balance sheet due to Altria’s investment. Marijuana is a relatively young industry, but hopefully Cronos (and Altria) will be better positioned through this partnership to emerge as leaders in the industry.

No discussion about Altria would be complete without mentioning JUUL. Altria purchased a 35% share in JUUL for $12.8 billion. Since then, JUUL has faced numerous challenges that has resulted in Altria writing off $8.6 billion of that initial investment in a non-cash impairment charge. JUUL faces numerous challenges including a degrading company image, increased regulatory restrictions and litigations resulting from the youth vaping pandemic. It’s difficult to be optimistic about this company when accounting for the reckless marketing done by JUUL, poor financial decisions and probes by the Federal Trade Commission. However, I believe that the current share price is already treating JUUL as if this investment is being entirely written off.

Future Outlook for the Company

Altria needs to address certain key challenges in order to help secure the future of their business and the sustainability of their dividend. The first major challenge to Altria is their declining smokeable division. Cigarette volumes, which makes up the majority of Altria’s core business, peaked in the mid-1960s in the United States and has been decreasing since then. Although cigarette demand is resistant to price increases, future price hikes are expected to continue to erode cigarette consumption and eventually future revenue growth. Altria will need to continue to develop new segments to gradually replace their declining core business. The second major risk to Altria involves their liabilities due to their investment in JUUL. As of February 20th, 2020, there were 23 pending class action lawsuits against JUUL and/or Altria regarding e-vapor products (Source: MO 2019 10-K). Furthermore, the Federal Trade Commission is now suing Altria over its investment in JUUL. The result of these litigations and the JUUL investment could have a significant effect on Altria's ability to distribute their dividend. In summary, the decline of the core business and additional risks brought on by the acquisition of JUUL represent significant challenges for Altria’s future.

Part of Altria’s long-term strategy to address some of these challenges revolves around harm reduction. As tobacco products are currently the leading preventable cause of cancer, the company faces challenges from both a regulatory and societal perspective. This has placed pressure on consumers, politicians and leaders to restrict tobacco use. Although it seems unlikely that these products will be outright banned, the company’s strategy to move to safer products will likely help to establish the company’s sustainability. Furthermore, it’s likely that even the smokeable division will generate solid earnings for years to come. Demand for cigarettes are unlikely to stop in the foreseeable future and revenues from these products are ingrained into the United States, with tobacco generating over 19 billion dollars in taxes during 2017. The resilience of Altria’s core business and future directions the company is taking, especially with harm reduction, makes me optimistic for the future of Altria.

Final Thoughts

The tobacco industry has a long history of returning value to investors, but recently the industry has floundered. In particular, Altria has had its stock price drop over 40% since the summer of 2017. This drop was in part due to declining demand of tobacco products, regulatory pressure and strategic investments. However, the company managed to increase its EPS, drive revenue and has a strong income statement. Furthermore, Altria’s core business is not rapidly deteriorating and new ventures, especially with IQOS and Cronos, provide opportunities for the company to expand. Finally, Altria is a dividend king with plans to grow the dividend 4-6% annually. Taken together, I believe that Altria is in a position to sustain the dividend rewarding investors who purchase this dividend king. Below I summarize what aspects of the company I’m personally optimistic and pessimistic about. Altria most certainly does carry risks, but at the current value and dividend yield I’m very excited to continue to add Altria to my portfolio.

Source: Created by author.

