Market Volatility Bulletin: SKEW Index Suggests Risks Are Still Quite Balanced

The consumer is a large part of the US economy - putting that block on massive lockdown (literal or figurative) is going to take its toll.

CNBC - Asian Markets Monday Close

US investors (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) decided not to follow the flow of European equities (VGK, EWG, EWU) higher as Monday trade opened. The Asian markets (AAXJ, EWJ) put in a mixed showing to start the week.

Spot VIX is up about 5.25% to a reading just shy of 44 vol points.

That's a pretty wild stat, and it underscores just how important getting the right policy directives in place have to be. We also get a sense of just how at odds the goals of stabilizing the economy and using lock-down measures as a tool for controlling the virus are.

So I tend to take the view that so much of the bull market of 2009-2020 was a policy-led bull; both fiscal and monetary policymakers have come out in short order with "shock and awe" tactics that may just give risk assets the signals needed to take the rebound up to 2900-3100 on the SPU. For the life of me, I just don't see how the index makes it higher than that in the short run, but remember that markets never ask our permission.

Regardless of how valiant and sure-footed policymakers are, I agree with Joe Rich that the economy is simply not going to just bounce right back.

CNBC

I can tell you from the perspective of an American currently living in Spain, folks are getting antsy. Much of the COV-19 health issues are focused in the urban centers of Madrid and Barcelona. In the nearest town to me, Ubrique, confirmed cases as of a few days ago was "2", with no fatalities. "Poco a poco" - little by little - seems to be the saying that circulates these days.

So to provide context on this comment from a previous MVB, "50% bear market bounce" means that approximately half the gap between the prior high and the current low has been filled (~2200 through ~3400).

It's entirely possible that stocks dive again. I for one take the view that we are in fact just at the opening salvos of a new bear market, which is to say that I agree with the basic premise of goldendragon's comments. That said, volatility is practically synonymous with 'numeric degree of uncertainty'. When vols are trading high, we want to consider that our own predictions are perhaps less reliable. Risk management becomes just that much more important.

April VX futures finish off their last full trading day tomorrow. Vol products such as VXX, UVXY, and SVXY do a daily reset to ensure that the mix of VX1 and VX2 is such that the weighted blend amounts to a thirty-day period. That is to say that these products are currently heavily weighted toward the VX2 (May) at this point.

The VIX products have behaved in an orderly fashion throughout this entire crisis, which is certainly an encouragement.

The CBOE Skew index is closer to its historic lows than its highs. What that tends to mean is that SPX options traders are not pricing the vols on OTM puts a lot higher than comparable OTM calls. The risks are relatively balanced here, at least from the perspective of this indicator. Even so, the metric has pushed higher since the lows of last month.

There's a famous saying that markets move in such a way as to "maximize suffering". Up may just be the way for that to happen. I know that today is a down day in the markets, but lots of things are possible in a mid-forties vol-point market.

