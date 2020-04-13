ANGL: Another Way To Profit Off Fed Support

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) as an investment option. With the markets climbing back from their lows, investors may be feeling confident enough to put some new money to work. In general, I support this view, but I believe investors need to be especially selective about their positions right now. While we have heard some good news out of the COVID-19 crisis, we are not out of the woods yet, and I believe protecting capital is especially important right now.

With this in mind, I believe an opportunity exists in the "fallen angels" debt space. ANGL is a popular way to play this sub-sector within the junk bond market, and recent Fed support for this area leaves me feeling optimistic. Specifically, the Fed will begin buying these "fallen angel" bonds on the open market, as well as the ETFs that hold them. This means investors can buy in to ANGL now, with the understanding the Fed will likely be buying this fund in the weeks to come. While I see rising supply as a risk to this thesis, using history as a guide, we see this sector often performs well in such an environment.

Background

First, a little about ANGL. This is a high yield bond fund with a primary objective "to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index, which is comprised of below investment grade corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, issued in the U.S. domestic market and that were rated investment grade at the time of issuance". Currently, the fund is trading at $27.18/share and has an annual yield of 5.67%. This is my first review of ANGL, as the fund tracks an asset class I rarely invest in or recommend. However, recent stimulus measures by the Fed have piqued my interest in this fund in particular. Therefore, after considering what is going on in our macro-environment, I believe ANGL will see gains going forward, and I will explain why in detail below.

Fed To The Rescue

To begin, I want to focus on the primary reason why I believe investors would be wise to consider ANGL right now. As readers may be aware, the Fed shocked markets on Thursday (4/9) by announcing an extension of its stimulus measures to include support for bonds below the investment grade threshold. Specifically, the Fed expanded its bond buying program to include debt that was rated investment grade as of March 22, but was subsequently downgraded to no lower than BB-. These are bonds known as "fallen angels", as they have "fallen" from investment grade to junk. The exact verbiage from the Fed's press release is shown below:

The issuer was rated at least BBB-/Baa3 as of March 22, 2020, by a major nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("NRSRO"). If rated by multiple major NRSROs, the issuer must be rated at least BBB-/Baa3 by two or more NRSROs as of March 22, 2020

Source: Federal Reserve

The Fed's statement went on to specify that, in addition to buying the bonds directly, the "Facility also may purchase U.S.-listed ETFs whose investment objective is to provide broad exposure to the market for U.S. corporate bonds". With the updated guidance, this now includes ETFs whose primary investment objective is "exposure to U.S. high yield corporate bonds".

Clearly, this is a major win for the high yield sector. However, it is important to note that not all high yield bonds are treated equally here. In fairness, the market sent high yield debt of all types soaring higher last week, on the backdrop of the announcement. In fact, the market saw junk bond spreads tighten more than they have in over twenty years, as shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Clearly, investors in high yield corporate bonds were heavily rewarded at the end of last week. However, it is important to remember the specifics of the Fed announcement - the central bank will be directly buying only those bonds and ETFs that focus on recently downgraded debt. The rally across the board likely occurred because of two reasons. One, some investors may have seen this as a sign the Fed will ultimately expand its program to include additional junk bonds, and wanted to front-run that announcement. This is logical, since the Fed originally was only going to support investment grade bonds, and now has expanded on that idea. Two, investors may have missed the fine-print on the "recently downgraded" language, and bought up junk bonds across the broad believing the Fed would be supporting the sector as a whole.

Either way, I believe investors would be prudent to focus exclusively on what the Fed has intended to support right now. ANGL is the perfect ETF to play this, as it only holds those bonds downgraded from investment grade recently. The Fed will be buying up these bonds in the days to come, and its announcement also suggests it will buy ETFs with the same objective. This should put ANGL at the top of the Fed buy list, since there are a limited number of ETFs with this strategy.

Easy Money Has Been Made, But Opportunity Remains

As I noted above, I believe the outlook for ANGL is bullish in the short term. However, I must temper investor expectations here. The market moves fast and, as the news of the Fed's expanded asset buying program spread, the prices for fallen angel bonds soared. For example, consider the price action for Ford Motor Company (F) bonds, which rallied sharply, making up a substantial amount of the losses they had seen in 2020, as illustrated below:

Source: Bloomberg

And it was not just the individual bonds that surged. ANGL itself was sent markedly higher, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Further, not only did the share price move higher, but the fund's premium did as well. As an ETF, ANGL often trades very close to its par value on the open market, unlike many CEF products that often can trade at large premiums or discounts. However, as demand for ANGL spiked, its market price hit a premium of almost 2.5%, as shown below:

Source: VanEck

My point here is the market has already priced in a good deal of potential Fed action. This tells me the "easy" money has been made, in the sense that the sudden surge in price has wiped out much of the discount that had existed prior to the announcement. However, there still is room for retail investors to profit on the upside. This is because the Fed has only just started this bond buying activity, so there will be plenty of Fed demand hitting the market in the next few weeks. While we may not see a repeat of the single day surge on 4/9, investors can still get in now to "front run" the Fed. Furthermore, if we take a look at junk bond spreads we see that, while they have tightened, they are still well above their levels from the beginning of the year, as seen below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My takeaway here is that upside certainly remains. Spreads have plenty of room to tighten to stay within their short-term trading range. Further, Fed buying has only just been announced, so investors who believe this buying will send prices even higher can get in now and ride the wave up. My only point of caution is to note how the bonds have already begun to rally. As a result, investors need to set their expectations accordingly, and ensure any new positions keep their portfolio within their desired risk tolerance level.

Higher Volume A Headwind, But History Suggests Positive Returns

Up to this point, I have given a few key reasons why I am bullish on ANGL at the moment. However, it is important to consider the risks to buying in now. While Fed support and investor front-running will likely send prices for the underlying bonds higher, that is not a guarantee. One risk to this thesis is the rapidly rising supply of fallen angel bonds on the open market. As the COVID-19 crisis has severely diminished revenues and earnings from a number of different companies and sectors, a substantial amount of bonds have been downgraded as a result. While this makes sense, what is concerning is the sheer size at which this sector has grown, to over $120 billion, as seen below:

Source: Financial Times

As you can see, the sharpness of the rise is quite striking, especially when we consider how quickly it has happened. This reality could pressure the underlying prices, which would limit ANGL's total return. Further, there is a risk this trend could continue, if the worst of the crisis has not passed. If we see more and more bonds downgraded at these levels, the demand from investors and the Fed may not be enough to generate positive returns. This is something investors need to keep in mind if they want to start new positions here.

While this is absolutely a concern of mine, when we look back at historical performance of the fallen angel sector, some of my concern is alleviated. In fact, when we use history as a guide, we see fallen angel performance has actually been quite positive when fallen angel volume is high:

Source: VanEck

As the historical returns indicate, this is not a foolproof strategy, but it appears the majority of the time when supply spikes, returns do as well. A reason for this is there is a tendency for these bonds to recover in value after the downgrade to high yield.

My takeaway here is this sector has a fairly strong track record over time, and rising supply, while a risk, does not seem to impair returns as much as one might think.

Bottom-line

The Fed has begun taking unprecedented steps to support the markets right now, and investors can benefit from these actions in a number of ways. One strategy is to buy a fund like ANGL, which holds below investment grade debt, but whose bonds were once rated as investment grade. This fund should see direct support from Fed asset purchases, as the expansion in to the fallen angel category was announced last week. While there are certainly risks to this strategy, such as a worsening COVID-19 crisis and further downgrades, I believe the current tailwinds will overcome these risks. Therefore, I am considering a position in ANGL, and would recommend investors give this fund some serious consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANGL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.