Gap's Pain Might Not Have Arrived Yet

Gap (GPS), along with most other retailers, has seen its stock price tumble in the wake of indefinite store closures and e-commerce not being able to float revenues. The retailer does not have as large a presence after spinning off Old Navy, leaving the Gap group consisting of Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City. With falling revenues, Gap's cash on hand might not be enough to see it through the crisis, with an equally high payables and debt due in 12 months.

Store Closures

In February 2019, Gap announced a restructuring plan that included the closure of approximately 230 stores throughout 2019 and 2020, although timing was not given. The company expects, however, for a majority of these store closures to occur during FY2020 with pre-tax costs between $250mm and $300mm primarily in cash-related expenses. As of February 2020, only $61mm had been incurred. Annualized revenue declines are estimated to be around $625mm with pre-tax savings of ~$90mm. These store closures were already planned prior to the coronavirus outbreak and had assumed revenue declines solely as part of the restructuring. Gap has increased the duration of closures due to the virus and announced the furlough of a majority of its North American workforce. Further temporary store closures throughout the length of the outbreak and higher declines in 2020 revenues are expected as the company has withdrawn 2020 guidance.

Financials and Upcoming Obligations

Source: Gap 10-K

Gap's 2019 revenues fell slightly YoY, although net income fell $652mm due to the acquisition of Janie and Jack and the impacts of the implemented restructuring plan. Dividends remained the same, although have been cut for 2020 to preserve cash flow. ~$564mm had been returned to shareholders in 2019, but has frozen for 2020 with the current pause of buybacks and dividends. Gap needs as much free cash as possible in order to meet all of its short-term payment obligations as well as cover coronavirus-related expenses and benefits to employees.

On Gap's balance sheet, almost half of total current assets are inventory, with just $1,364mm in cash and equivalents. Cash and equivalents have increased $283mm YoY, while current payables and the incurrences of operating lease liabilities (related to the restructuring) are up $1,011mm. Long-term debt still sits at $1,249mm, but this debt is due 04/12/2021, giving Gap one year to generate cash to pay off.

Source: Gap 10-K

Gap's upcoming short-term contractual obligations are $8,509mm due by 2023. $1,250mm debt is due in 12 months, and $5,045mm in operating leases (excluding contingent rent) and purchase obligations (inventory and merchandise) are due within one year. Gap's cash on hand is not enough to cover this, putting stress on its liquidity. The company has already drawn on its $500mm revolving credit line due 2023, giving a small boost to its current liquidity.

Source: Gap 10-K

Gap's working capital even with $500mm in credit drawn is still below 2019's amount. The company has enough assets to cover its current liabilities but has outstanding obligations and payments that will impact liquidity in both the short and long term.

Source: Gap 10-K

Estimates

Gap's 2020 outlook, which has since been withdrawn, had estimated diluted EPS between $1.23 and $1.35. Average consensus estimates fall at $0.87 on ~$14.3bn in revenue. Future forecasts to earnings are not expected to recover to 2019 levels within the next three years. With future revenue estimates all coming in below $15.7bn (~$1bn+ than FY2019), Gap's earnings will suffer, as estimated, and share prices would potentially not have as much upside without an earnings recovery. The company's planned restructuring to occur primarily during 2020, combined with the store closures related to coronavirus, will do double damage to Gap this fiscal year, leaving little chance for full recovery in the short term.

Conclusion

Gap's current liquidity, boosted slightly by a drawn $500mm in credit, is threatened by $8,509mm in contractual obligations due by 2023, including $5,045mm in leases and purchase obligations and the maturity of its previously outstanding $1,250mm 10-year senior note. Gap's working capital has decreased during 2019, further hurting its liquidity position, and the combination of store closures will damage revenues more than Gap had previously estimated. With over two-thirds of assets non-current, Gap might have serious liquidity crunches in the coming three fiscal years with revenues not expected to peak above $15.7bn. Shares are currently slightly above book value, and long-term recovery looks bleak considering the concentration of short-term obligations and shrinking working capital.

