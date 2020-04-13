KeyCorp: There Are Legitimate Headwinds But The Bank Is Properly Positioned

I am long KeyCorp, and I have no plans to reduce my position in the near future.

However, KeyCorp has great long-term business prospects, and its management team has the bank properly positioned for the future.

KeyCorp's stock has been a major disappointment so far in 2020 and investors should expect more of the same for the next few quarters.

KeyCorp's (KEY) stock performance has been lackluster for a significant period of time, and it has been pretty much the same story so far in 2020. To this point, KEY shares have underperformed the broader market by ~30 percentage points over the first 3+ months of the current year.

Data by YCharts

Poor investor sentiment for the financial sector (and I should note for good reason) has wreaked serious havoc on KeyCorp's stock price, along with many other financial institutions, but I believe that this bank is worthy of investment dollars at today's price. Yes, it will likely take time for KeyCorp's story to play out given the current headwinds but that does not mean that investors should jump ship.

There Are Legitimate Near-Term Headwinds

It would be a major understatement to say that the financial sector has felt the pain of the COVID-19 impact.

Source: Yardeni Research

And, of course, the Fed's recent interest rate decisions are not helping either - i.e., the low interest rate environment has already negatively impacted the bank's bottom-line.

Source: CNBC

Most importantly, the fallout from a slowdown in economic activity, obviously, has a significant impact on the banks, so the downward trending stock prices should come as no surprise. To put this into context, Goldman Sachs expects major cutbacks in consumer activity almost across the board through at least April 2020 (I believe that this downturn will be a lot longer).

Source: Goldman Sachs

Financials are directly impacted by the type of slowdown that the U.S. is currently experiencing. The actions taken by KeyCorp's management team (discussed below) will not eliminate the risks related to the slowdown or the low interest rate environment, but, in my opinion, they will help mitigate the potential financial impact. The loss of economic activity will likely be a short-term headwind, in my opinion, but the low interest rate environment will be coming into play for an extended period of time. I do, however, believe that KeyCorp is in a great position to see a quick recovery once the current short-term headwinds fade away.

Tough Environment But The Bank Is Properly Positioned

KeyCorp's operating results in 2019 were nothing to write home about, but the bank has been taking proactive steps to mitigate some of the risks related to a downturn.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2019

As shown, management previously took steps to diversify the bank's business portfolio and improve its balance sheet. Moreover, the bank is in a stronger position when it comes to its asset-liability management profile, which should also help KeyCorp weather potential storms (i.e., what the U.S. is dealing with now).

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2019

This bank is well capitalized and has a balance sheet that will allow for it to maintain during this period of uncertainty. Additionally, it's important to also note that U.S. economic activity is expected to recover after the Q2 bloodbath with a sharp snap-back in GDP predicted for Q3 2020.

Source: Goldman Sachs

As such, KeyCorp will likely report disappointing results and provide terrible forward guidance (if any guidance is given) in the coming weeks, but I believe that worthy of investment dollars, especially at current levels.

Valuation

KeyCorp's stock is attractively valued based on the bank's own historical metrics.

Data by YCharts

As shown, KEY shares are trading at the lower end of the range. Moreover, the bank is trading at a discount when compared to its peers based on two key metrics.

Data by YCharts

Given KeyCorp's above-average dividend (~6%) and attractive valuation, I believe that KEY shares are a long-term buy at today's price.

Risks

Regulatory concerns always need to be factored in when evaluating large financial institutions and this includes KeyCorp. I believe that the regulatory environment is actually improving, but this could change in short order.

The Federal Reserve and rates are a concern right now, but investors need to also consider the macro environment. A deteriorating economy would eventually negatively impact the banking sector. Currently, there are some headwinds, but, in my opinion, a recession is not in the cards in the near future.

Bottom Line

KeyCorp's stock is down for good reasons. The financial sector has fallen out of favor, but, in my opinion, this is not a legitimate reason to sell your KEY shares. Instead, I believe that the disappointing stock performance over the last year is more of a positive than a negative, of course, if you are willing (and able) to hold onto your shares for longer than the next year because this bank has a strong earnings profile and great long-term business prospects.

I believe that KeyCorp's stock will be a market-beater over the next 18-24 months, so investors with a time horizon longer than the next few quarters should treat any significant pullbacks, especially if they are caused by broader market concerns, as long-term buying opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.