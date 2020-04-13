UGA: Diesel Fuel Demand Is Threatening To Eclipse Gasoline Demand

The U.S. refining sector is experiencing an unprecedented operating environment. The strangest aspect of this has not been the massive gasoline demand destruction that has occurred in recent weeks, although that has certainly been notable. Stranger still has been the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. transportation fuel mix. Specifically, distillate fuel oil (e.g., diesel fuel) is on the cusp of becoming America's most important transportation fuel, and it can be expected to remain in the top spot so long as widespread social distancing measures remain in force across the country.

U.S. gasoline demand has been in free-fall since mid-March. The three weeks through April 3 saw week-on-week reductions to consumption volumes of 0.9 MMbbl, 2.2 MMbbl, and 1.6 MMbbl, respectively. Demand at the beginning of April was almost 50% lower than in the same week of 2019 (see figure). Demand for distillate fuel oil, on other hand, of which diesel fuel is the most important form, has actually increased slightly in recent weeks. The consumption volume for distillate fuel oil in the first week of April actually increased on a YoY basis. Most importantly, distillate fuel oil demand in the first week of April was less than 1.3 MMbbl smaller than that of gasoline demand. Given that social distancing measures have only become both more widespread and more strictly enforced since then, I will not be surprised if gasoline demand falls below distillate fuel oil demand in the coming weeks.

Weekly refined fuels demand. Source:EIA (2020).

To understand just how bizarre this situation is, consider that, since at least 1991, U.S. gasoline demand has been on average 134% greater than distillate fuel oil demand. Prior to recent weeks, the closest that distillate fuel oil consumption had ever come to that of gasoline demand was when the latter exceeded the former by "only" 42% - and then for only a single week.

This new dynamic is already having important impacts on the U.S. refining sector. Storage is quickly becoming constrained as refiners have rushed to deal with the oversupply situation by storing their gasoline until after the end of social distancing. U.S. stocks of gasoline, which are normally in a sharp seasonal decline by now, are instead near an all-time high at 257 MMbbl (see figure). Current U.S. gasoline stocks are 10% lower now than they were at the same point of 2019. Even this does not fully reflect the situation given that U.S. stocks of crude (aka future gasoline and other refined fuels) are also 1% higher on a YoY basis at 1,119 MMbbl. Indeed, storage has become so constrained that refiners have been reducing throughput since last month and even idling entire facilities.

Data by YCharts

Distillate fuel oil stocks, by contrast, are approaching decade lows. The volume in early April was already 4% lower than in the same week of 2019 even though refinery shutterings had yet to take hold. U.S. distillate fuel oil production can be expected to decline as refineries are shuttered, causing stocks of the same fuel to be reduced still further. (This decline will only relieve a little pressure on storage capacity since the YoY increase to gasoline stocks has been more than 5x greater than the YoY decrease to diesel fuel stocks on a volumetric basis). Crude input volumes at U.S. refineries have only fallen by 15% YoY even as U.S. gasoline demand has fallen by 48% over the same period. More refineries will therefore need to be shuttered in the coming weeks, especially as stocks reach the upper limit permitted by storage capacity.

It is worth noting that the above situation represents only 2-3 weeks of most Americans living under stay-at-home orders. The changed gasoline-distillate fuel oil dynamic will potentially become even more extreme the longer that widespread U.S. social distancing remains in effect. Governors in major states such as California and New York have recently cast doubt on predictions that social distancing measures will be relaxed later this spring. It will be at least several weeks before gasoline demand recovers as a result. While it would require a sustained shutdown of most of the country's refining capacity to create a widespread shortage of distillate fuel oil - the U.S. had approximately one month's worth of supply at the beginning of April - regional disruptions could occur as coastal refineries located near high-population states find themselves bearing the brunt of gasoline demand destruction.

That this product mix situation exists can be attributed to two important characteristics of fuel refining. The first is that gasoline and distillate fuel oil are two very different products, not only in their combustion characteristics (there is a reason that Volkswagen was able to make its famous commercial about fueling a sedan with diesel fuel) but also in how they are produced. The two fuels have different molecular weights (distillate fuels are the "heavier" of the two) and are separated via the refinery's distillation tower at different temperature points as a result. Contrary to a popular lay belief, most U.s. refineries cannot increase the yield of distillates at the expense of the gasoline yield just by turning a few knobs. Rather, specialized (and expensive) oligomerization equipment must first be installed, and even then options are fairly limited.

Second, America's historical emphasis on gasoline over diesel fuel has meant that even its higher-complexity refineries have achieved this status via the installation of FCC and other units that allow for heavier intermediate refining products to be cracked into lighter products such as gasoline; there has been comparatively less demand over the years for equipment that converts these heavier intermediates to distillates via hydrocracking instead. This has been especially true in recent years as U.S. gasoline demand has grown slightly faster than that of distillate fuel oil (see figure). Even if a distillate fuel oil shortage was to develop, existing refineries would not be able to quickly respond by converting the entire barrel of crude to distillates. (It is possible in theory to accomplish this by gasifying the crude to syngas and then using the Fischer-Tropsch synthesis process to convert the syngas to synthetic diesel fuel, but such a process would be cost-prohibitive under any but the longest-term shortage scenario.)

Data by YCharts

That said, there is one quasi-refining process that is capable of converting feed mostly to a fuel that meets the ASTM D975 spec for diesel fuel: lipids hydroprocessing. "Renewable diesel" (aka "hydrotreated vegetable oil", HVO, or "hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids", HEFA) is produced from animal fats and vegetable oils rather than from crude. These feedstocks, which start with a comparable carbon number to distillate fuel oil, are reacted with hydrogen, often using the same type of hydroprocessing equipment that is commonly found at petroleum refineries. The resulting biobased distillate fuel is the primary product of its respective pathway instead of a secondary product, as is the case for petroleum-derived diesel fuel.

Refiners such as Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), HollyFrontier (HFC), and Phillips 66 (PSX) had previously announced plans to build renewable diesel facilities in order to meet surging demand under California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard. Likewise, the Valero Energy (VLO) and Darling Ingredients (DAR) joint venture Diamond Green Diesel had embarked on a massive expansion of its existing renewable diesel production facility long before the first COVID-19 infection occurred. Exxon Mobil (XOM) has taken a different tack by focusing on microalgae production, but this would be for the ultimate purpose of making renewable diesel or the closely-related biodiesel. The vast increase in U.S. renewable diesel production capacity that was already underway before the pandemic is unlikely to be seriously disrupted by the collapse in fuel prices as a result (although this could change if those refineries that are investing in capacity find themselves needing to drastically reduce their capital expenditures).

The share prices of Delek US Holdings (DK), HollyFrontier, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, and Valero Energy have all outperformed the S&P 500 index over the last four weeks (see figure); only CVR Energy (CVI) and PBF Energy (PBF), the latter experiencing liquidity issues, have failed to do so. This rally assumes that U.S. gasoline demand will experience a V-shaped demand recovery when social distancing measures are relaxed (presumably, according to the bull thesis, when the current White House guidelines end on April 30). Investors should recognize that recent weeks have caused an incredible distortion to the refined fuels sector, though, that will have important implications for the refining operating environment if it persists.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK, VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.