A Tale Of 2 Stocks: Luckin Coffee And iQIYI

The timing of Wolfpack's report was more opportunistic than a coincidence. It seemed half-baked and I explain why.

If there is a lesson to be learned here, it's that when the quarterly reports consistently give shareholders what we want to see, be sceptical!

We have the confluence of both short-seller reports and self-admissions within a week and three at that.

Stocks of Chinese companies (CQQQ) (FXI) (MCHI) generally did well amid a buoyant sentiment among market players. The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), performed decently, closing up 2.4 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of e-commerce players Pinduoduo (PDD), JD.com (JD), Alibaba Group (BABA), and Vipshop (VIPS) appreciated more than the ETF itself.

Chinese video streaming site Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shot up the most, rising double-digit percentage after it announced that Japanese entertainment and electronics titan Sony Corp. (SNE) will take a 4.98 percent stake in itself for $400 million in cash. The duo intends to collaborate in animation and mobile games.

TAL Education (TAL) suffered a knee-jerk sell down in its stock following a confession that an employee "conspired with external vendors to wrongly inflate 'Light Class' sales by forging contracts and other documentations." In contrast with Luckin Coffee (LK), the affected revenue was much smaller. For the fiscal year 2020 ended February 29, 2020, "Light Class" sales accounted for only approximately 3 percent to 4 percent of TAL Education's total estimated revenues.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

I devoted the subsequent sections to sharing my thoughts on the self-confessions by Luckin Coffee, an app-driven business. I also attempt to poke some holes in the allegations put forth by Wolfpack Research on iQIYI (IQ). We will continue with the updates on the tech titans Alibaba Group (BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF), and Baidu (BIDU) in the next issue.

The Luckin Coffee's inflated numbers saga

My Chinese associates like to quote this saying "上得山多，终遇虎" which literally means those who go to the hills often would eventually 'meet' a tiger. In the context of COVID-19, if one chooses to ignore the warnings for social distancing and continue to gather in groups in close proximity, the person could eventually be infected by a spreader. In the context of investments, it's a jungle out there and inevitably we encounter some ferocious wild animals who take a bite of our pockets or even eat us alive figuratively.

For us who choose to own the stocks of Chinese companies, there's the perennial concern whether their financials are authentic and doubts fly whenever there are reports from short-sellers that appear highly convincing at first glance. To make the matter worse, once in a blue moon, we have some management having to admit to fraudulent practices in their companies.

Coincidentally or otherwise, we have the confluence of both short-seller reports and self-admissions within a week and three at that. Starbucks (SBUX) challenger in China Luckin Coffee was the first to drop a bombshell on April 2. A special committee brought to the attention of the company's board of directors that COO Jian Liu and several employees reporting to him had "engaged in certain misconduct, including fabricating certain transactions" from the second quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019 amounting to around RMB2.2 billion ($310 million).

Luckin Coffee plunged more than 80 percent on the news and continued to close lower until it was suspended on April 7. Plenty of Chinese rushed to download its app to claim a free coffee drink, long a marketing gimmick to attract new users, in a FOMO move on speculations that the company might cease operations soon given the revelation.

The app was the second most downloaded in China last week, soaring from its typical ranking of between the 70th and 100th most popular free app downloads for users of Apple's iOS operating system in China. Prognosticators of Luckin Coffee's doom have been proven right but it seems to be factors other than "the coffee is bad" as many claimed. It is unfathomable anyone would want to drink "bad coffee" even if it's free. For what it's worth, my Chinese friends told me when I asked in the past that the coffee was "far from fantastic but decent".

Luckin Coffee's business model and strategic plans sound viable if not exciting. Analysts assigned significant value to a budding tea unit and vending machine venture. For instance, the analyst team at Credit Suisse derived a value of $15 per share for its tea franchise and $13.20 per share for its retail initiatives. Combined, the two new business areas were valued higher than the core coffee unit at $26.20.

Luckin Coffee has seen its analyst rating evolved from Bullish to Very Bullish. Out of five analysts covering the stock, four of them assigned a "Very Bullish" call to it, with the consensus price target at $36.87. While the analysts must have taken the reported numbers at face value in coming up with their projections and so-called fair value, they likely believed in its growth story - the venturing into tea and merchandise, as well as overseas expansion.

Their plan sounds feasible and unlike other sectors in China (e.g. food delivery, ride-sharing, electric vehicles, etc) which face stiff domestic competition, Luckin Coffee is essentially on its own, apart from Starbucks China. My point is that while its actual growth has been revealed to be sorely lackluster (after discounting the fraudulent revenue), it is a legitimate business. It has, after all, attracted big names like Blackrock, the world's largest asset manager, and GIC, the sovereign fund of Singapore.

China's biggest car rental firm Car Inc. (OTC:CRCRF) (OTC:CRRYY) (not to be confused with Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)) plunged following Luckin Coffee's downfall. The former's board chairman is the same as the latter - Lu Zhengyao - and shareholders feared Car Inc. could have suffered from similar shenanigan or be implicated.

Adding to concerns, it was widely reported that Liu Jian, the chief operating officer at Luckin Coffee who's been identified as the culprit for the fraudulent activities, worked at Car Inc. between 2008 and 2018 before he joined Luckin Coffee in May 2018. Despite the scandal, online travel agency Trip.com (TCOM) was reportedly in talks to acquire Car Inc. according to local media (in Chinese). Trip.com supposedly planned to consolidate the business of Car Inc. with eHi Car Services (EHIC), the car rental arm of Trip.com which completed its privatization exercise in April 2019.

It seemed like an opportune time for the online travel agency to diversify amid the challenges brought about by COVID-19, buying the leader in the field at a huge discount to the previously traded price. However, Trip.com issued a denial on Friday, claiming the merger speculations as "fake news". Nevertheless, the initial hype over a possible deal lends credence to the fact that Car Inc. had a functional and genuine business, valuation aside.

Similarly, if the Luckin Coffee executive was not ambitious, it's possible Luckin Coffee grows in a viable slow and steady manner, with a corresponding share price movement. That's alright in my opinion as it will attract a different group of shareholders. Unfortunately, it's all academic now. I once criticized e-commerce player Pinduoduo for having a similar strategy as Luckin Coffee but not having the numbers to show for it. As we now know, its beauty is skin deep.

Comparing Pinduoduo's inconsistent performance with Luckin Coffee - the former's Q3 2019 non-GAAP operating loss ballooned to a record high despite previously showing three quarters of consistent reduction - I regrettably wrote:

"The beverage retailer is also well-known to spend heavily on customer acquisition moves. However, Luckin Coffee is better able to reduce its operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues from products. More importantly, it could do so on a consistent trend, providing market observers with a better certainty on what to expect from quarter to quarter. This is critical for any listed company if it wants low volatility in its stock. Imploring shareholders to think long-term constantly just doesn't work when the market is conditioned to react to quarterly performances."

Source: Luckin Coffee Q3 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Alas, Luckin Coffee's numbers were too good to be true and apparently gamed to near perfection. If there is a lesson to be learned here, it's that when the quarterly reports consistently give shareholders what we want to see, before we pop the champagne, we need to ask ourselves: Is this a fraud in the making? Are there any red herrings?

In the same vein, would this inconsistency of Pinduoduo's quarterly financial performance proves the management has not been in the kitchen with the books if they have any culinary skills at all?

Short-selling outfit Wolfpack Research locked its fangs on iQIYI

Hot on the heels of Luckin Coffee's confession, famed short-selling outfit Muddy Waters declared he's short iQIYI (IQ) in a Tweet on Tuesday, claiming that the video-streaming company "fraudulently and materially overstates its users, revenues, acquisition consideration, and value of its 'barter' content." The accusation was ostensibly based on a critical report prepared by Wolfpack Research with assistance from Muddy Waters.

As part of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I will briefly touch on the key points and my rebuttal or doubts. For readers interested in my detailed write-up on this topic, please "Follow" me and watch out for the publication of the article.

Wolfpack Research's track record is lackluster

Wolfpack estimated that iQIYI inflated its 2019 revenue by approximately RMB 8-13 billion, or 27 percent to 44 percent by overstating its user numbers by approximately 42 percent to 60 percent. Before exploring further, I checked out who's behind Wolfpack and their past targets. Incidentally, they issued a report on news and video aggregator Qutoutiao (QTT) on December 10, 2019, exclaiming that 74 percent of its 2018 sales are 'fake'.

Qutoutiao took more than two weeks to rebut Wolfpack but the stock had already begun to rebound days earlier. It subsequently continued on its uptrend and at the peak in February, the stock had more than doubled the price level when the report was released. Of course, the share price sunk since late-February but it's very much due to the global sell down than anything the analysts from Wolfpack accused them of.

Looking further back, Wolfpack's attack on SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) also did not see much success. Since the short report was released on September 25, 2019, the share price of SMART Global Holdings appreciated nearly 40 percent before slumping from the beginning of this year. Again, I doubt the decline was attributed to smoking guns exposed in Wolfpack's report given the long time lag.

Anytime there is a short-seller report, even when the accusations could be refuted, there are probably some points raised that ought to be investigated further. Warren Buffett famously wrote in his annual letter to shareholders in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), "In the world of business, bad news often surfaces serially: you see a cockroach in your kitchen; as the days go by, you meet his relatives."

In iQIYI's case, I found the timing of Wolfpack's report too opportunistic than a coincidence. It could even be half-baked, rushed out to take advantage of the Luckin Coffee fiasco and ongoing anti-Chinese sentiment amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Wolfpack's track record doesn't lend much credibility to its content. However, since veteran short-seller Carson Block of Muddy Waters was willing to stake his reputation on the thinly-staffed "research firm", it warrants our attention.

I do not have the resources of these outfits but I will try to poke some holes in the report based on what I know to start the discussions. I will also share what my Chinese friends said about the debacle. This is not the first time I have endeavored to question short-seller reports.

I did it for Momo (MOMO) when Spruce Capital attacked the video-streaming provider for overpaying the Tantan acquisition, a discrepancy in its reported MAU growth and Momo's reputation of being a (sex) cam site. Interested readers are welcome to check the article out for my thought-process regarding selected claims. Ben Axler, the founder of Spruce Capital, took the time to comment on the article.

Less-than-solid allegations against iQIYI

Wolfpack fired off the series of accusations with the header "1. IQ Overstates its User Numbers" and the audacious claim that "our research uncovered data from three independent sources showing that IQ overstates its DAU numbers by 42% to 60%." The researchers stated that two Chinese advertising companies provided them with data from iQIYI's back-end system.

Whether Wolfpack indeed had access to the data, we wouldn't know. However, the researchers admitted themselves that their projections for the DAU of September were based on "4 days of DAU data from the same week". Is such sampling reasonable? What if the researchers took the worst four days of the month? Is the projection fair? These are questions that deserve further investigations before we condemn iQIYI as another fraud.

The researchers also referenced the authoritative QuestMobile's special report titled "China Mobile Internet Amid COVID-19 Plague" which stated that the average mobile DAUs were only 126.2 million during the first 10 days of the 2020 Chinese New Year, against a much larger number mentioned by the CEO.

The discrepancy appears to be simply because the numbers cited by QuestMobile were for mobile devices, not all independent devices which include desktops, laptops, and televisions. Hence, the mobile DAU as reported by QuestMobile would be just a fraction of iQIYI's overall DAU.

The third supporting argument by Wolfpack for the DAU discrepancy was based on the "Heat Index" maps ironically created none other than iQIYI itself and made publicly available on its website. The researchers questioned why there should be a consistent pattern of provinces/zones ranked in the top 10 for most viewers" for areas with "low populations such as Macau, Hainan, Tibet, and Inner Mongolia."

Source: Wolfpack Research

Seeking Alpha Premium member feanors made an excellent proposition that the index could be derived based on the popularity (per capita) of a province, rather than the absolute number of viewers. For instance, X number of users watching a particular show versus the total number of active users in the locale. Places with a much smaller population such as in Tibet and Hainan would then see the light of the day in such heat maps.

It wouldn't be meaningful if the most populated provinces hog the leader board all the time. Therefore, I think what feanors said made great sense. Finally, the programs chosen for the study, "Old Boy" and "Hot Blood Dance Crew" were aired in 2018. It's likely that the number of viewers for these out-of-favor shows is low and subject to inconclusive patterns given a small base.

Wolfpack also alleged that iQIYI "must be misrepresenting its number of paying subscribers, the average membership period, or both." The researchers provided an example of a theoretical membership-based growth company where the deferred revenue climb in line with the realized revenue.

Source: Wolfpack Research

Now, here's where misdirection works its magic. It seems Wolfpack was trying to get readers to believe iQIYI's deferred revenue came entirely from its membership income. However, iQIYI also earns from the sale of virtual currencies and ticketing, besides subscriptions, which could explain the gap, at least partially.

Source: Wolfpack Research

Wolfpack Research charged that iQIYI reported artificially high barter sublicensing revenues by inflating the worth of its shows that were bartered. The researchers relied on the figures provided by "a former IQ employee who worked in content acquisition" that non-exclusive licenses "are typically worth RMB 1,000 to 5,000 per episode, or a maximum of up to RMB 20,000 for an extremely popular show."

We have no idea when the former employee last worked at iQIYI (if he was even real) or in content acquisition. However, the content acquisition cost is ballooning at a frightening pace such that RMB1,000 to 5,000 per episode just doesn't pass the smell test.

iQIYI's lack of a comprehensive rebuttal should not be taken as an admission of guilt. The company management either doesn't see a need to waste their precious time on the (amateur) report or just like Qutoutiao, it wants to craft a convincing response and that takes time. Majority shareholders Baidu, Xiaomi (XI), and Hillhouse Capital may even want it to stay silent so that they can increase their ownership in it at a lower price.

Dan asserted that the fraudulent practices were already present in its IPO prospectus in 2018. Given that the company has engaged in ballooning its actual numbers for some time, he reckoned that iQIYI is forced to maintain the false pretense as it needed to placate shareholders amid sustained heavy losses. If this is true, I found it strange that no short-seller before him have found fault with this supposedly ticking time-bomb.

Nevertheless, while many of the allegations by Wolfpack turned out to be untenable, it does not mean iQIYI is clean. Investors would need to do the proverbial homework and investigate further. In the meantime, iQIYI has rebounded quickly from the initial shock. As mentioned earlier, for a deeper substantiation of my arguments here and a further discussion of other points raised in the short-seller report, do lookout for a separate article on the topic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, TCEHY, BABA, NTES, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.