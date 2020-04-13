Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF: The Consumer Isn't Done

The ideology of capitalism makes us all into connoisseurs of liberty - of the indefinite expansion of possibility. - Susan Sontag

I am relatively bullish on the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) which is one of the stalwarts in the US consumer discretionary space. This ETF has a long history of close to 22 years (inception date of 16th December 1998) and is the largest ETF in this segment, having amassed an AUM of $10.22 billion. Exposure to this ETF is rather economical with an expense ratio of only 0.13%. It also offers a dividend yield of 1.63% which is better than close consumer discretionary peers - the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) which offers 1.44% and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) which offers 1.45%.

Contrarian view buoyed by budding reflationary environment argument

Trumpeting a bona fide consumer discretionary ETF at a time when we’ve just seen one of the lowest month-on-month declines in US Consumer Sentiment - in over 50 years - might suggest that I’m positioning myself for a nice bout of masochism here, but I’m choosing to look at things from a different lens.

Subscribers to The Lead-Lag Report will note that I’ve been beating the drum on the redemptive spirit of my beloved New York and the broad capitalist US economy for a while now, separate from the risk triggers I outline which help with identifying risk-on/off conditions. In fact, I recently made an appearance on Bloomberg, stating that I choose not to believe in the current doom and gloom that would funnel a total capitalism reset. That is not what’s on the cards but the world is acting like it is.

Over recent weeks, we’ve seen policymakers act with remarkable alacrity to push through some unprecedented levels of stimulus to counter the damage induced by the coronavirus pandemic. Worth noting, that with the recent injection of funds, we could now have a budget deficit that would account for almost 20% of GDP, a level not seen in over 75 years; this is the sort of percentage number you associate with developing nations, not a developed nation such as the US, for crying out loud! What this tells you is that policymakers are prepared to push the boat out to get our economy moving again and I don’t think the market has totally digested this.

And it’s not just that, I said a few days ago that the curve flattens faster than what models account for and there are signs that this may come to pass. The US Center for Disease Control which initially based their models on only 50% of Americans showing compliance with social distancing, now projects less than 100,000 deaths as against their initial projection of between 100,000-200,000.

Thus broadly, on one hand, what you have is unprecedented levels of fiscal stimulus and on the other, sentiment that is at its bleakest and deepest abyss. There will come a point, in the not-too-distant future, when people crawl out of their bunkers and realize that it isn’t as bad as they thought, more so, because the stimulus isn’t likely to be pulled back any time soon. This will likely serve as the fuse that could then spark a potential reflationary-induced bounce in sectors as consumer discretionary, which, to be honest, was receiving plenty of investor interest until the coronavirus struck.

Do note, that in mid-Feb, I had flagged to subscribers of The Lead-Lag report, that over the last 5 years, the US consumer discretionary sector (71%) was only second to the technology sector in terms of aggregate % gains (150%). Basically, if you believe in the indomitable ethos of the capitalist-driven US economy that will continue to be propped up with aggressive stimulus, you ought to have the consumer discretionary segment in your sight.

Price action

On the monthly charts, XLY had been on an incredibly strong multi-year bull run since 2009 outperforming the S&P during this period.

Recent market weakness in February and March of this year saw the price action on XLY fall towards the key support level of around $80; incidentally, the $72-80 area represented a strong congestion area from mid-2015 to late-2016. Buying strength at those levels was exemplified by the size of the candle wick from around $81 to $98. I’d like to believe that a near-term bottom may have been made but if weakness were to return, one could see a retest of those levels once again where I expect more buying to come in and support the price.

Conclusion

I imagine, not a lot of people are bullish on consumer discretionary at the moment, but as strange as this may sound, and as mentioned on Real Vision a few days ago, I think it’s necessary to embrace investment avenues that you are uncomfortable with; I said then and want to reiterate once again, that true diversification is the exposure to multiple unknown scenarios. There’s no telling when exactly this bad news will plateau and when exactly we’ll be out of the woods, but I think the seeds for a reflationary environment have been sown and I expect XLY - my consumer discretionary play, to be one of the key beneficiaries of any potential reflationary-induced bull run. Risk-reward on this reliable ETF is a lot more conducive now, having corrected by more than 30% from the year’s highs. Aggressive investors can consider entering at current levels whilst investors with lower risk appetite can consider adding positions if or when there is a retest of the previous congestion zone of around $72-80. Buy XLY.

Risks

Relative to some of the other peers in this space, XLY’s holdings are somewhat more concentrated. The total number of holdings is only 65 vis-à-vis about 280-290 stocks for other key consumer discretionary peers such as VCR and FDIS. Besides the top 10 entities make up for almost 70% of the ETF’s assets with Amazon (AMZN) alone accounting for almost a quarter of the holdings. Admittedly, this is not a huge cause for concern as you are getting exposure to one of the behemoths of the consumer discretionary space and one that has managed to fare relatively well during the lockdown.

