eBay's Great Deal Is Its Stock

eBayinc.com

Thesis

eBay (EBAY), once a glamor stock during the dot.com era of 2001 with the stock selling at high earnings multiples, is now a boring and under-loved company. Having sold or spun off businesses such as Skype, PayPal (PYPL), and most recently StubHub, the company also finds themselves without a permanent CEO. They are dealing with an activist investor in Starboard Value, who is pushing for a sale of the classifieds business. This all comes at the same time the world is faced with a global pandemic, threatening businesses and the world as we know it.

StubHub is a low margin yet high growth business. I will argue eBay is worth more without it. eBay’s valuation is compelling making it worth looking at for long-term investors.

Operating Segments

With StubHub being sold to Viagogo, eBay now has two segments, Marketplace and Classifieds. Both remaining businesses have operating margins around 40%, while StubHub’s margins were only in the teens. By selling StubHub, EBay’s overall operating margins will go up, a plus for valuation.

Company annual reports

eBay also competes around the globe with the United States accounting for about 40% of revenue. While there are certain risks for an international company, such as currency exchange, political risks, etc. the company operates by being the exchange between buyers and sellers. It is thus an asset-light business much like Priceline (BKNG) or Expedia (EXPE).

eBay has a competitive advantage in Marketplace with global reach, customer preference, and customer lists (buyers and sellers). This is backed up by their strong operating margins and returns on invested capital.

With respect to operating margins, eBay is a leader in E-Retail compared to Alibaba (BABA), ETSY (ETSY), Amazon (AMZN) as well as sites such as Shopify (SHOP), Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), and Wayfair (W). The graph below displays the wide variance from Wayfair’s negative 10.2% to EBay positive 22%.

What comps are reasonable for eBay? I think of the company as an exchange between buyers and sellers as well as an auction site. This prompted me to compare eBay to companies such as ICE (ICE) (International [stock] Exchange), NASDAQ (NDAQ), Priceline (travel site), Copart (CPRT) (automobile auction), and Ritchie Brothers (RBA) (large equipment auction). In this comparison, eBay drops from being a leader to middle of the pack, yet without StubHub, operating margins should increase roughly 5%, to 27%, based on my calculations. eBay’s management’s guidance for 2020 suggests operating margins of 28.5% to 29.5%, yet I like to be conservative.

The classifieds segment has high margins, yet Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) dominate online advertising. As the company notes in their MD&A (management discussion and analysis) in their annual report, companies with larger capitalization may be a threat and have substantial power if they elect to yield it. Activist investor Starboard Value suggest eBay sell the classifieds business, yet with its high margins, one could argue, eBay shouldn’t be in any hurry to sell it.

In Starboard’s recent letter to eBay, they note classifieds businesses trade at much higher multiples than eBay has historically, therefore selling the business could enable eBay to land a nice pile of cash. With little debt after selling StubHub, it would be encouraging to see eBay invest in other assets to drive growth in their Marketplace segment.

My purpose is not to evaluate the propositions proposed by Starboard Value. They are capitalists, as we all are, and trying to unlock shareholder value.

Barriers to Entry

To asses if there are barriers to entry for eBay, one must examine the competitive landscape as well as the returns the company is able to earn, if they are stable, and if there is a trend.

According to a February 2020 report from eMarketer, eBay has a 4.7% market share in U.S. e-retailing. It suggests Amazon’s market share is 39%.

As far as global market is concerned, they have a 3% market share according to Statistica.

Worldwide e-commerce is fragmented. Alibaba commands a 56% market share in its home country of China according to business insider and trying to grow its business in Europe as well as the rest of the world. While I don’t have the specific global market share for each company, for 2019 Amazon had $280 billion in revenue, Alibaba $70 billion, and eBay $10 billion. Both Amazon and Alibaba have cloud business subsidiaries which are included in those figures however.

A sign of eBay’s barriers to entry is the interest in the company by ICE (Intercontinental Exchange). On February 4, the Wall Street Journal reported ICE was considering a takeover offer for eBay. Talks have since ceased without a deal. ICE would be interested in the Marketplace, eBay’s core business. Given StubHub’s sale last month, the company could sell the classifieds business to make it more attractive as a take-over target. eBay is operating with an interim CEO since September 2019 when Devin Wenig stepped down from the post.

While eBay’s return on invested capital (ROIC) is in the high teens, the company has very little debt. It seems to make sense for someone to buy eBay as opposed to building what exists, which would be costly and time consuming.

Valuation

Here I will conduct two valuations for eBay, an asset value and an earnings power value. These are the methods taught at Columbia Business School’s value investing program and a part of the Graham Dodd value investing continuum. See Bruce Greenwald’s Value Investing, from Graham to Buffett and Beyond for more information about this type of valuation.

Asset Value

The asset value should be looked at as how much it would cost to reproduce the assets, both physical and intangible. Looked at another way, how much would it cost a new entrant to enter the market. Some of the challenges to valuing eBay include their patents, customer lists, software, and computer equipment.

The asset value of a company uses information which exists now. While others try and forecast growth five and ten years into the future, asset values are from the balance sheet. They are tangible and exist now.

Real estate is found on the balance sheet under GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Practices) at historical cost. It is however possible there could be hidden value if the current value of the real estate is higher than its depreciated value on the balance sheet. Page 91 of the company’s 10k lists the balance sheet values for property, plant, and equipment.

To determine the value of the real estate, I have taken the owned square of eBay, which consists of 1.3 million square feet. The annual report notes the headquarters is located in San Jose California and the owned data centers are in Utah. The company leases another 0.8 million square feet of real estate. Other details are not provided in the annual report. I contacted eBay with questions yet not had a response at the time this article was completed. The values in the table therefore is an estimate based on what we know. I am assuming for this purpose the real estate owned is in California.

Intangible assets need to be properly evaluated. In completing an asset value, I will set the balance sheet valuation of “Goodwill & Intangible assets” to $0.00, then separately value the brand and workforce. The annual report states Goodwill is $5.2 billion and Intangible assets are $67 million.

The eBay brand is also a valuable asset. Interbrand suggests the eBay brand is worth $13 million while Brandz suggests $12 million. Another approach would be to capitalize the advertising expenses. Taking $1.4 million in 2019 advertising expenses and capitalizing them at 10%, suggest a brand value of $14 million. For this analysis, I used the average of $13 million.

eBay has a valuable workforce with many of the employees being software developers and other knowledge workers. Using Glassdoor as a reference point, I estimated the average eBay employee to make $90,000 a year. The recruiting fee is higher than generally used for blue collar workers used in estimates for retail stores and such as these workers are more difficult to acquire and may require incentives.

Other small adjustments I made include writing down computer equipment and software by 25% as well as leasehold improvements and furniture by 50%. Estimates for real estate include a write down from reported values as well. The current carrying value for “customer list and database” was added and likely a conservative value.

EBay Annual report, Author’s calculations

The current market cap is significantly higher than their asset value suggesting the company is able to use its assets affectively to generate income.

Earnings Power Value

The earnings power value method is essentially a discounted cash flow without growth. A value investor seeks to buy a franchise business close to its earnings power value enabling them to get the growth for free. To begin the valuation, the discount rate, or weighted average cost of capital must be determined. I used an 8% cost of equity given the low interest rate environment we are in along with 3% as an estimated of eBay’s weighted cost of debt.

I valued eBay with and without StubHub to demonstrate the increased value the company gained by selling the business. In both cases, I use last year’s revenue. In the ex-StubHub example, I subtracted out their share. The same adjustment was made to operating margins. To obtain NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes), I added back depreciation and subtracted capex. In 2019, there was a small amount of over depreciation. Historically, the two usually offset one another. I also added 50% of internal software development as I believe it should be viewed as a part of growth capex.

The WACC (see above) is used for the discount rate. In the ex-StubHub valuation, I adjusted (lowered) debt for the after-tax proceeds of the sale. After adding cash and subtracting debt, the remaining amount is the EPV (earnings power value) of the equity. This can be compared to the company’s existing market cap.

My estimates suggest eBay is worth 29% more without StubHub. Given the closing price of the stock on April 9th, investors have a Margin of Safety of 9%. If eBay experiences growth, investors get it for free.

Source: Company annual reports, author’s calculations

On the recent earnings call, eBay management guided for revenue of $10.7 - $10.9 billion and operating margins of 28.5% to 29.5%. If the company is able to obtain those goals, the value would increase by about $4.00 per share and raise the margin of safety to roughly 21%.

Expected Return for eBay

A franchise business such as eBay can be valued in terms of return. The expected return is comprised of its distribution yield, organic growth, and economic growth.

The distribution yield is equivalent to all distributions including dividends, share repurchases, debt reduction, and interest paid divided by Enterprise Value (market value of stock + net debt).

My calculation of 25% represents the most current cash flow statement, balance sheet, and stock price. I also adjusted long-term debt by subtracting the by the sum of net (after-tax) proceeds from the StubHub sale. To be conservative, to calculate the total return, I am using the 5-year average of 9%.

There are a couple of methods of calculating organic growth. Using an average of 10 years of growth for revenue, operating earnings (EBIT), and PP&E, organic growth is about 1.9%.

The second method of calculating organic growth utilizes ROIC (return on invested capital). In addition to the capital expenditures on the cash flow statement, I added internal software and development as it’s a part of the expenditures eBay needs to make to grow. In addition, acquisitions are also added to capital expenditures. Depreciation is then subtracted to get growth capital expenditures (CAPEX).

Growth capex is divided by NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes) to calculate the return eBay is earning on the investments it is making. Lastly, I multiply the return on additional earnings by the return eBay is able to achieve on its capital employed (ROIC). For 2019, the organic growth using this method is a little less than 1%. The 5-year average is higher at 1.2% and somewhat lower than the Method A calculation of 1.9%. To be conservative, I will use the average of the two methods.

Adding together the distribution yield of 9% with organic growth of 1.9%, the return for an investment in eBay should be about 10.9%. The economic environment is too difficult to predict at this time. As Howard Marks says, “there are two types of forecasters, those who don’t know and those who don’t know they don’t know.” eBay may benefit as an online e-commerce marketplace during a recession. Amazon is seeing amazing growth right now as is Walmart. During the financial crisis, eBay’s revenue rose 2% from ‘08 to ’09 and 5% from ’09 to ’10. Even economist Carmen Reinhart says this time is different. Bottom line, I am not predicting an economic growth or decline.

Putting it all together

Investors can buy the stock with a margin of safety to the earnings power value. Future growth opportunities are free for investors. The company has been able to use its free cash flow to initiate a dividend and repurchase shares. The e-commerce business is growing, and likely to only become larger in the next 5 to 10 years. There are certainly risks as the company does not have a permanent CEO and they have not experienced the marketplace growth many feel the company has the potential to achieve. The risk reward here seems compelling for a long-term value investor.

Source: Author’s calculations, FactSet data, Company annual reports

Consider the Market Multiple

The final piece an investor should keep in mind is the market multiple. In the graph below, I examine the EV/EBIT multiple eBay is trading at. Buying at a high multiple generally suppresses returns. eBay’s market multiple over the 13 years shown here is 12. The stock is currently trading with a market multiple of 14. Multiple contraction will depress your returns while expansion will increase your returns from those calculated above. In this case, multiple expansion looks possible.

eBay Notes

In February 2016, eBay issued $25 notes which trade under the symbol EBAYL. They have an annual interest rate of 6% per year. EBay may repurchase them at any time thus investors must be careful not to pay too much of a premium given the call-risk. For example – one wouldn’t want to pay $28 only to have eBay buy them back at $25. The company’s annual report provides more information for those interested in this type of security.

Final Thoughts

A potential long-term annualized return of around 10% for a stable company with very little debt presents a compelling investment opportunity. With an asset value in the neighborhood of the current market cap, the downside risk seems low. The margin of safety gives investors protection as well. Any margin expansion or growth is free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBAY, AMZN, GOOGL, BKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not intended to be investment advice. Investors are encouraged to perform their own research and due diligence. Risks to investing may include a permanent loss of capital (money).