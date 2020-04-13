Downside Momentum Has Been Broken - Weekly Market Notes April 13, 2020
by: Baird
Summary
The market rallied last week as the Federal Reserve came out with a multi-trillion-dollar stimulus to help businesses, workers and municipalities and with measures to continue to stabilize the markets.
These efforts are still working their way through our economic and financial system.
Stocks have likely priced in a painful quarter or two and may react with the same resiliency that followed last week’s dismal jobless claims number.