Prologis: A Must Have On Your Watchlist

I believe in long-term outperforming capital gains and further dividend hikes but expect the stock (along with the market in general) to remain weak in the short term.

It's time to discuss one of the most interesting REITs on the market. The San Francisco, CA-based provider of logistics real estate Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is operating in one of the hottest markets right now. The company is benefiting from a domestic and global surge in need for smart logistics solutions on top of the ongoing trend towards e-commerce. As a result, the cyclical company is outperforming the S&P 500 in terms of sales growth and has rapidly growing operating cash flow and room to extend its current 8% annual dividend growth rate. As a result, the stock is up roughly 3% since the start of the year - unlike the S&P 500 and REITs operating in a difficult retail environment. I am placing the stock on my watchlist to buy during the next leg down as I believe this market will not continue the current V-shaped recovery all the way to previous all-time highs.

Source: Prologis

What's Prologis?

Prologis is categorized as an industrial REIT. The company founded in 1983 leases modern logistics facilities to customers around the world. This S&P 500 member is currently valued at slightly less than $70 billion and one of the top S&P 500 performers as the stock is up almost 3% since the start of the year. As a comparison, the S&P 500 is down 13.5% as a result of the ongoing supply chain and liquidity issues caused by COVID-19. I consider this stock to be a top real estate pick despite its current yield of 'just' 2.5%. If a company is yielding 10 basis points less than the iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR), there needs to be a good reason to buy this stock instead of the ETF. In this case, it's the outperformance as a result of the company's unique market position.

And just to show you how significant Prologis' operations are, here are some numbers from their March 2020 investor presentation. As of the end of 2019, Prologis owned 964 million square feet across four continents, which translates to assets under management valued at $118 billion. The economic value of goods flowing through the company's distribution centers is estimated to be $2.1 trillion. This equals 3.5% of GDP for the 19 countries the company operates in or 2.5% of world GDP. While these numbers do not make a bull case, they perfectly show the company's global business footprint.

Moreover, almost 20% of consumer activity in the company's assets is linked to e-commerce. This is larger than the size of the company's manufacturing and transportation/freight activities and almost a quarter of distribution activities. Adding to that, no industry has more than 10% of the business, which gives the company a well-balanced portfolio. Consumer goods and food are the largest industries with both covering almost 10% of the net rentable area each. The same holds true with regard to customer concentration as the company's top 25 customers represent just 20% of net effective rent.

Basically, with a dividend yield of 'just' 2.5%, the company so far can be regarded as a high-growth cyclical investment as the company is highly dependent on transportation and distribution. However, there is more to it as Prologis is heavily investing in transportation and digital solutions to incorporate business trends like Industry 4.0. That's why I like the presentation slide below as it summarizes the need to stay competitive - in this case, a few well-known market leaders in various industries.

Source: March 2020 investor presentation

To give you a number that illustrates the need for fast and efficient logistics, the number of respondents who think that 3-4 day shipping is too slow has soared from 37% in 2015 to 67% in 2019, according to research from Deloitte and Prologis.

Cyclical & Secular Growth = Happy Shareholder

Besides the somewhat obvious fact that the need for transportation and distribution solutions increases as long as economic growth improves (cyclical growth), there is another reason to invest in this industry as I already highlighted, and that's secular growth and the need to invest. Prologis heavily invests in strategic assets. The overview below shows that the company invests more in high-barrier locations. Especially in the Last Touch locations, the company outperforms its peers. In this case, the Last Touch refers to areas like Jersey City or Union City in New Jersey. These locations are close to hotspots like New York City and offer great distribution opportunities. According to Prologis, these are the areas where competitive advantage is generated, while lower-barrier markets are falling behind the competition - which does not really matter.

Source: March 2020 investor presentation

With all of this in mind, the graph below displays total rental revenues and operating cash flow. Both indicators perfectly confirm the thesis that the company is highly cyclical and currently benefiting from secular growth. The entire pre-2017 growth streak ended during the Great Financial Crisis as operating cash flow dropped to almost zero in 2009 from $1.2 billion in 2007. Meanwhile, despite these headwinds, the long-term CAGR growth rate of operating cash flow is 9.9% per year. Since 2010, this CAGR growth rate has improved to 33%. And not, that's not a typo nor a calculating error. The post-GFC years have been very good as the company pushed operating cash flow to more than $2.2 billion with rental sales soaring above $2.8 billion. Including 'other revenues', the company managed to grow its top-line by 13.8% in 2019. This is on top of 8.2% growth in 2018.

Source: TIKR.com

Since 2011, management fees have grown by 18% CAGR. This is 500 basis points above the growth rate of assets under management during the same period. When looking forward, the company expects to grow core funds from operations by at least 8% until 2022 with 3.5% to 4.5% growth in same-store net operating income (SSNOI), 1.5% growth from extra value creation, 1.5% growth from scale, and 1.5% growth from additional cash flow and maintaining debt capacity. As a result, Prologis has achieved 12% annual funds from operations growth over the past 5 years. This is 400 basis points above the S&P 500 average and twice the growth rate of the REIT average (MSCI US REIT index). Almost needless to say, the stock has crushed both its peers in the iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) and the S&P 500 as capital gains are up 228% over the past ten years. Even during the past two weeks, the stock has almost made it back to all-time highs as investors rushed back to buy best-breed stocks.

Data by YCharts

That's not everything. In addition to a very likely outperformance in both bull and bear markets, investors have enjoyed a strong surge in dividends since the end of the recession. However, note that this company has not maintained a policy of ever-increasing dividends during both good and bad times. Since 2004, dividends have grown on average by 2.4%. That more or less offsets inflation and keeps payments steady. However, if you bought in 2011, you would have seen an average surge of 8.0% on average.

Source: TIKR.com

The graph below reveals why dividends are so cyclical. The company is maintaining a very stable payout rate of roughly 60% of cash from operations. This results in a lower payout during weaker economic times. Sometimes, there is a lagging effect like we saw during the Great Financial Crisis when the payout rate briefly went to more than 240%.

Data by YCharts

With that said, let's take a look at the company's balance sheet.

COVID-19 & Leverage

The world is suffering. COVID-19 is rapidly spreading, and although new daily cases in hotspots like Italy and New York have peaked, there is a ton of uncertainty in the market. Even if daily new cases continue to slow, there is no clear answer to the question: when is the economy going to re-open? It could take until the end of May or even later. And even if the economy were to re-open sooner, I highly doubt that the elderly will go out like they used to do. There still is no vaccine and no universally applied treatment for severe cases - although there are some promising drugs being applied right now.

With real estate stocks being up 40% from the lows and the S&P 500 'only' down 17% from its all-time highs, it's time to ask the question if the worst is over. Personally, I doubt that we are going to see a V-shaped recovery to new all-time highs. The current situation is different, and all real estate professionals that I listen to (both private and public companies) indicate that things could get much, much uglier if the economy stays closed.

Given this situation, I like REITs that are operating in safer segments like housing and high-growth industrial buildings like Prologis. Moreover, Prologis is offering investors a rock-solid balance sheet.

The company has rapidly grown total equity for more than a decade and reduced total liabilities to less than 35% of total assets. This is a perfect example of a company that does not expose its investors to rapidly rising debt levels to fuel its business expansion. Even if this means that the company has used secondary stock offerings to provide liquidity.

Source: TIKR.com

While the trend has slowed significantly, the number of outstanding shares has still increased. However, on the flip side, the company is still growing dividends and has a good balance sheet. Earnings before interest and taxes cover almost 5x total interest payments. So, even if the economy slows further, I have no doubt that Prologis will survive and come back stronger than ever as lower real estate prices will allow for a further expansion and lower prices.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, for now, I expect the company to report very slow growth going forward. Unemployment could hit 15% according to Goldman Sachs, and industrial production and retail sales are currently imploding. As bearish as this sounds, I am not shorting anything. I stick to my long-term investments but will sell some of my short-term investments. My goal is to add companies like Prologis at lower prices. As I said, I do not believe the market will rise to new all-time highs without any major resistance. A lot has been priced in at current prices. Note that this includes both good and bad news. The fact that we are down 17% from all-time highs is the result of economic weakness. Also, real estate stock being up 40% from their lows is a mix of massively oversold conditions and hopes that the Fed will do whatever it takes to keep the market 'alive'. Right now, I believe the market has hit resistance.

I expect Prologis' all-time high to be a very tough nut to crack, and I would not be surprised if the stock were to drop towards the $75-80 range again.

Source: FINVIZ

Unfortunately, not buying right now means missing all upside potential. However, as I am already invested in dividend stocks, I am willing to take that risk. This will very likely not be an easy right to new all-time highs for the S&P 500, and I expect some selling until there are clear signs that the economy will be reopened. Don't forget that even though stocks had their best week in almost 100 years, real estate firms continue to feel the pressure of the 'real' economy. This will break a couple of weak players (companies) and pressure longs after a strong rally.

Takeaway

Prologis is one of my favorite REITs. The company is doing business in one of the hottest and most important industries with regard to the development of modern transportation technologies and the implementation of Industry 4.0. The company has had a tremendous run since 2008 and rewarded investors with dividend growth and outperforming capital gains. In addition to that, management has maintained a healthy payout ratio and a very solid balance sheet.

Unfortunately, the stock is not a no-brainer, given the macro-economic environment. A further weakening economy will very likely hurt the company's operating cash flow and pressure stocks in general. I have put Prologis on my watchlist to add to my portfolio at lower prices. This could be in May or later depending on leading indicators.

For now, I will stick to my existing portfolio and continue to put great dividend stocks with solid long-term potential on my watchlist to buy at lower prices.

Be safe!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.