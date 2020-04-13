Zoom Video Is One Of This Market's Best Shorts

There are risks here, but this is a short that can win even if the market continues to power higher.

Enormous user growth may not sustain once a recovery of some kind arrives, and is far less meaningful in the context of revenue.

Even with the S&P 500 up nearly 30% from its lows, short opportunities are somewhat difficult to find in this market.

There are plenty of reasons to avoid a short of Zoom Video Technologies (ZM). Though ZM has perhaps the highest price-to-revenue multiple in the market, shorting based solely on valuation is always dangerous. And while the multiple sits at the top of the market, so does Zoom's growth. Revenue increased a sizzling 88% in fiscal 2020 (ending January). Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the number of daily participants on the platform exploded from 10 million at the end of December to over 200 million in March.

This is precisely the kind of stock that has run over short sellers in recent years, as growth has trumped valuation at every turn. And the market in the last two-plus weeks of 2020 has started to look a bit more like the market of 2017-2019. For instance, Shopify (SHOP), one of the best growth stocks in recent history, has recovered about half of its losses from February peaks. SHOP stock now is green YTD and has more than doubled over the past twelve months.

But the recent reports of security issues with the Zoom Video platform undercut the growth story. They leave Zoom vulnerable to competition, most notably from Microsoft (MSFT). Increasing optimism toward a recovery from the COVID-19 crisis already had undercut the stock, which started reversing at basically the same time the market did. And the staggering increase in users won't have the long-term boost priced in by what are still gains of 83% year-to-date. Yes, ZM already has pulled back by over 20% — but there's still more downside ahead.

Zoom Video's Security Issues

Zoom Video's security issues came to the fore last month. (H/t here to an excellent timeline from CNET.) Most notably, The Intercept reported that Zoom didn't offer the "end-to-end encryption" the company promised. That followed multiple instances of so-called "Zoombombing", in which uninvited participants crashed virtual meetings on the platform, and in some cases delivered hateful comments.

As Zoom itself noted, "Zoombombing" itself often came from lax security practices by users, like posting links publicly or not using passwords. But the encryption issues are more serious. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan posted a public apology the day after The Intercept report. Yuan pledged to freeze the development of new features and instead direct engineering resources to privacy and safety concerns. Two days later, he apologized again after the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab found further issues.

In response, multiple major organizations have responded by banning the usage of Zoom. That includes the Taiwanese and German governments, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and other government agencies and businesses. More may follow.

To be fair, Zoom's problems are at least in part a result of the incredible surge in demand. And while a few lost customers have garnered the headlines (and we don't know the extent to which those organizations even were customers prior to the COVID-19 crisis), there's not yet reporting that suggests a massive defection away from Zoom.

But I wouldn't brush off Zoom's security issue as a short-term and immaterial problem. Both common sense and an anecdotal, small and highly unscientific survey tell us three things:

Zoom's problems now are widely known and are being discussed even among the top executives at large organizations. Corporate IT departments are getting absolutely crushed right now as they set up work from home options for employees. So are the executives to whom those departments report who are in charge of responding to the current pandemic. 90 days is a very long time right now.

There are going to be many more organizations who simply say, "Let's just use something else." The resources are not there at the moment to work through the details of Zoom's security problems. The desire for IT leaders to cover their, er, backs isn't going anywhere. Bulls point out (rightly) that Zoom has become a verb, and companies that become a verb generally do quite well. But "Zoombombing" now has done the same — which combined with security questions creates a problem going forward.

After the news of late, the path of least resistance for major enterprises is going to be to switch away from Zoom. And there likely has never been an environment where the path of least resistance is more tempting, given the intense caseloads for IT departments (that in some instances are even accompanied by staffing cuts required to save cash).

Certainly, not every customer is going to leave Zoom, and I'm not arguing that Zoom's revenue growth is going to suddenly turn negative in the second or third quarter. But I expect there's going to be a hit — and a hit is not priced in. Among large-cap stocks (excluding biotechs), Zoom has far and away the highest price-to-revenue multiple in the market, at 53x. Datadog (DDOG) is a distant second at 30x. Any impact on growth is a problem at that valuation.

The Competitive Problem

What amplifies the security problem is the competitive environment. Again, the path of least resistance is going to be to move on from Zoom, which keeps managers from looking foolish if an issue arrives down the line. That move is much easier given the alternatives elsewhere in the market.

There is no shortage of such alternatives. Cisco (CSCO) has WebEx. Google has Hangouts. LogMeIn (LOGM) operates GoToMeeting. Microsoft (MSFT) owns Skype and has integrated Teams into Office 365 ProPlus.

Admittedly, there's a simple bullish retort to any competitive concerns: Zoom has crushed its rivals so far. Zoom was founded only in 2011, the same year Microsoft paid $8.5 billion for Skype. Revenue growth has been staggering, with the top line growing more than tenfold just between 2017 and 2020. If those competitors were so capable, there shouldn't have been room for Zoom to even claw and scratch to meaningful market share, let alone post the exponential growth it has. And according to one analyst, Zoom has continued to take market share during the current crisis.

But at the risk of using the four most dangerous words in investing, I believe this time is different. It's different being the incumbent — being the company whose name is a verb — as opposed to the scrappy upstart. Security has been an problem in the past, as Zoom itself disclosed in its most recent 10-K (p.20), but customers are more patient in more normal environments and when those issues aren't splashed across the national media.

And there's a much better and simpler alternative in Microsoft's fast-growing Teams. Zoom's major customers are driving a solid portion of its growth: customers that generate over $100,000 in revenue accounted for 33% of Zoom's total in FY20, per the 10-K. That cohort posted two-year growth of over 400%.

Those customers can relatively seamlessly switch over to Teams. (I know of two organizations who have done exactly that.) Common sense would dictate that most of those customers have existing Office365 subscriptions. Even if Zoom is a better platform — and its growth suggests that it is — it may be simpler and safer (from the perspective of management self-interest) to shift to Teams instead.

Indeed, while Zoom has seen a massive spike in users, Microsoft disclosed a 1,000% increase in video calls via Teams in March. Privately held Wickr said business revenue is more than doubling every month.

Zoom's market share gains have been truly impressive — so far. But there's a very real risk those gains are going to at least slow, and potentially reverse amid these negative headlines. And, again, there simply isn't any risk baked into this valuation, even with a 24% pullback from March (and all-time) highs.

And as far as users go, it's worth noting that the 200 million figure includes free users as well. It's likely that many others are using the Pro service which costs just $15 per month for up to 100 participants. Zoom is getting a short-term revenue (and profit) bounce, certainly, but a $35 billion market cap requires an awfully big bounce.

Users, The Bull Case, and Valuation

To be sure, this case may simply be too thin. Even if Zoom does lose some users, its base still has grown by 20x in a single quarter. Revenue grew 88% last year, and seems likely to at least double in FY21. Margins should be impressive once Zoom reaches maturity: gross margins in FY19 were 81% on a GAAP basis. Sales and marketing spend exceeded half of revenue, and will come down markedly as operating leverage arrives.

Even with the recent issues, this is a good business. But even with the pullback, the valuation remains questionable. Assume Zoom can grow to $10 billion in revenue over ten years (from the FY20 base), a 32% CAGR. $10 billion is an enormous figure: the S-1 cites an addressable market by 2022 of $43.1 billion. But that includes United Communications, served by the Zoom Phone business, where revenue appears to be relatively minimal at this point. One industry analyst has estimated the video conferencing market would total ~$11 billion by 2027.

If Zoom can get to the $10B, level, a 30% net margin and a 40x P/E multiple would get the stock in the range of $400 (assuming dilution along the way) — more than triple current levels and a 12%-plus annualized return. That model suggests ZM now is worth about $185, discounted back at roughly 8%.

But that is a model where basically everything goes right. And it likely rests in large part on a key hinge of the bull/bear case here: does the COVID-19 crisis lead to a sea change in white-collar employment globally? Do the hundreds of millions of employees now working from home see the attractiveness of such a model? Do their employers?

It's that argument that underpins at least some of the YTD gains. The reason ZM has added ~$15 billion in market value so far in 2020 isn't because Q1 and Q2 results are going to look particularly strong. It's because Zoom is going to keep some portion of the 190 million users it added, and should see its addressable market in video conferencing expand if the crisis leads to expanded telecommuting.

But that argument also explains why ZM has weakened of late. Profit-taking and valuation play their part, but as signs of recovery have emerged, ZM has reversed in almost the exact same manner as the market as a whole:

Data by YCharts

That short-term trading does create one issue from the short side: unlike most bearish bets, ZM isn't necessarily a hedge to the long portion of a portfolio. That aside, recent trading (though Friday's 5.7% gain admittedly was an exception) does suggest that the momentum behind ZM may fade as investors look elsewhere. At the least, in a rising market there's likely to be a rotation out of "pandemic plays" like ZM into more beaten-down names. We've seen that over the last two weeks, with ZM and protective equipment manufacturers Lakeland Industries (LAKE) and Alpha Pro Tech (APT) fading while energy and retail catch a bid.

There's some fading momentum from retail traders as well:

source: robintrack.net

And so there's an attractive short case here. Momentum behind the stock seems to be fading. I don't believe security headlines are going to come to a halt after Easter weekend; I do believe more customers will switch to either Teams or WebEx. And ZM has an extraordinary valuation by any near-term measure in a still-volatile market. It's still priced for something close to perfection despite rising near-term risk.

Again, the short case may be wrong. Zoom's security issues may get swamped by news elsewhere, allowing growth to resume accordingly. The case may prove to be too early. More broadly, being short any equity right now is a high-risk bet (though I'd argue that's true of almost any position in this volatile market).

But at the end of the day, ZM stock remains priced for perfection while facing rising risks. One of those two has to change.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ZM,SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.