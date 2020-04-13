We estimate the extent of NAV declines this month using two different models, arriving at estimates of around -50%.

Author's note: This article was initially released to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on March 29, 2020. Certain numbers have been updated for public release.

Estimating NAV Declines For CLO Funds

Funds that invest in collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs") have experienced quite a brutal March, down -42% to -51%. During the peak of the liquidity crunch on March 18th, some funds were down nearly -70% (!) from the previous month's end. As a reminder, Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC), and OFS Credit Company (OCCI) invest primarily in the riskiest "equity" tranche of the CLO structure, while Eagle Point Income Company (EIC) mainly invests in the rated BB tranche of the CLO (see What Are Collateralized Loan Obligations? for a brief overview).

In any other circumstance, this would normally be viewed as massive buying opportunity. However, with the rapidly deteriorating COVID-19 situation, facts on the ground have changed. The US is headed almost certainly for a recession, the only question being "how deep". When the economy falters, companies may no longer be able to service their loans and this would put pressure on the ability of CLOs to maintain their distributions. When the underlying loans suffer impairment, the CLO equity tranche takes the first hit.

Because of the increased credit stress and higher default rate coming, CLO values are going to be down significantly in March. However, since these CLO funds only report their NAVs monthly in the case of ECC or EIC, and quarterly in the case of OXLC and OCCI, we don't have any idea what their current NAVs are.

When the updated (likely much lower) NAVs get reported, investors could be in for a rude surprise. This may or may not be accompanied by a massive sell-off in the funds. Therefore, I wanted to better prepare members for what may transpire by estimating the current NAVs of the CLO funds. One strategy that might be considered is selling the funds before the NAV announcement if one anticipates a sell-off, then buying back at lower prices later. Here's the upcoming schedule for the NAV announcements:

ECC and EIC report their NAVs monthly, which are usually posted to their website around 1-2 weeks after the previous month end. ECC reported a 2/29 NAV of $9.85 while EIC reported a 2/29 NAV of $18.42. Hence, these two funds would be the first of the lineup to report their lower NAVs in early/mid April . ( Update : The NAV announcement has been delayed to April 17, 2020).

. ( : The NAV announcement has been delayed to April 17, 2020). OXLC reports its NAV quarterly. Its 12/31 NAV was reported to be $6.81. The 3/31 NAV announcement is likely due at the start of May (the previous quarter's announcement was made on February 4).

(the previous quarter's announcement was made on February 4). OCCI reports its NAV quarterly. Its 1/31 NAV was reported to be $15.92. The 4/30 NAV announcement is likely due at the start of June (the previous quarter's announcement was made on March 4).

I have previously used ECC's monthly NAV figures to estimate the NAVs for OXLC and OCCI. This gives 2/29 NAV estimates of $6.33 and $13.99 for OXLC and OCCI respectively.

ECC OXLC OCCI EIC 2/29 NAV $ 9.85 $ 6.33 (est.) $ 13.99 (est.) $ 18.42 Current price $ 7.92 $ 6.00 $10.00 $ 10.74 Current discount -19.59% -5.21% -28.52% -41.69%

At current prices, the CLO funds are trading at -19% to -38% to their estimated 2/29 NAVs, which initially seems like a bargain. However, CLO prices are likely to be significantly down so the current discounts are overstated.

To estimate the current NAV of the funds, I used two different models.

Model #1: Using senior loans as a proxy

Since senior loans are the assets that are packaged into CLOs, it stands to reason that movements in the senior loan market may be correlated with movements of CLO prices.

Volta Finance, a European CLO CEF, wrote in their February 2020 report:

At the time of writing, BB CLO and Equity CLO tranches prices have fallen very much in line with underlying loan market prices with usual betas (between 2 and 3).

When I ran the analysis myself last year, I found a beta of 2.33 between the monthly changes of the S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index and ECC's NAV, however, for the 10 worst monthly performances of the index, the beta for ECC's NAV increased to 4.34.

Let's try to apply this model to CLO equity fund prices. As of the end of February, the average loan price of the index was 95.40. As of March 28, the price is 84.18 (down -11.8%), recovering from a plunge into the high 70s earlier in the month.

As March is a down month for leverage loan prices, I'm going to use the higher beta value of 4.34 to model ECC's NAV change. Since the leverage loan index fell by -11.8%, this would suggest a -51.2% NAV drop in CLO equity fund prices in March.

Model #2: Using CLODI as a proxy

The Palmer Square CLO Debt Index (CLODI) is an index for A, BBB, and BB CLO debt. As such, there is likely to be some correlation between CLO debt and CLO equity prices, so we can try and use CLODI as a proxy for CLO fund NAVs.

Plotting the monthly change of ECC's NAV against the monthly returns of CLODI reveals that there is indeed a moderate correlation between the two variables. ECC's NAV had a beta of 2.54 vs. CLODI, which is expected since CLO equity is more risky and volatile compared to CLO debt.

CLODI closed 101.40 on March 28, down from 128.10 (-20.8%) on February 28, 2020. Applying a beta of 2.54 would suggest a drop of -52.9% in CLO equity fund prices in March.

NAV estimates

The above analyses are presented in the table below.

ECC OXLC OCCI EIC 2/29 NAV $9.85 $6.33 (est.) $13.99 (est.) $18.42 Current price $7.92 $6.00 $10.00 $10.74 Current discount -19.59% -5.21% -28.52% -41.69% Model #1 March-end NAV (-51%) $4.83 $3.10 $6.86 $9.03 Model #2 March-end NAV (-53%) $4.63 $2.98 $6.58 $8.66 Model #1 discount +64.09% +93.44% +45.88% +18.99% Model #2 discount +71.08% +101.67% +52.08% +24.06%

What this does mean is that if the models are correct, the funds are currently trading at significant premiums to their March-end NAVs.

For EIC, because it mainly invests in CLO debt, the models likely overestimate their NAV decline. In other words, the NAV drop for EIC should not be as steep as for ECC.

We will know which of the models are correct once ECC/EIC release their monthly NAV for 3/31.

Assumptions and limitations

The two methods rely on the correlation between ECC's NAV and either a senior loan index or a CLO debt index. These correlations were based on monthly observations of ECC's NAV changes over the last five years. However, given the uncharted territory in which we are in now, it is not clear whether the correlation would still hold for this month. The actual change of CLO equity prices could be better or worse than the models predict. This method also assumes that ECC has been marking its monthly NAV using a consistent method over the last five years.

Strategy

Owners of ECC and EIC may consider tactically sidestepping the NAV announcement in early/mid-April if they want to avoid a potential sell-off if the number is lower than expected by market participants. Investors could then buy back the funds at lower prices, or not at all depending on the severity of the NAV deterioration. (Update: the NAV announcement has been delayed to April 17, 2020.)

Owners of the other CLO funds such as OXLC and OCCI may consider sidestepping ECC/EIC's announcements as well if they fear a drop in sympathy.

OXLC reports its quarterly 3/31 NAV at the start of May while OCCI's reports its quarterly 4/403 NAV at the start of June. So there is still some time before those funds report.

The NAV drop may also have implications as to whether the funds have to deleverage or not. The bigger the NAV drop, the higher the likelihood that the funds will have to deleverage by redeeming their debt or preferred shares, or else suspend common distributions. Deleveraging could be positive for holders of preferreds such as ECCB, OXLCP, and OCCIP since they are all trading significantly (some $5-$8) below par. Personally though as a shareholder, I would rather see them suspend their distributions for a while to restore the NAV base than to deleverage, as this would make them less able to partake in the eventual recovery.

I continue to favor EIC, given its lower premium/discount valuation vs. the CLO equity funds and its higher position in the CLO capital stack compared CLO equity, making it relatively safer. Our last report on EIC is here: Eagle Point Income Fund On Sale, Passes Annual Check-Up With Flying Colors.

Investors who do not think that they can tolerate the volatility of the CLO funds should consider trimming or selling them now, especially after the massive relief rally this week that had them doubling off their 52-week lows. These are down between -26% and -43% on a YTD basis. Remember, CLO funds are highly credit sensitive (which is why they've already fallen so hard) and there is no way of knowing whether further downside is in store, and how much.

For ourselves, we are holding onto our CLO positions for the eventual recovery, while also being aware that it is possible, even probable, for distributions to be reduced in the meantime if the path towards a deep recession continues.

I leave you with this comment from our CLO expert, Alpha Male, who wrote this about our CLO-containing funds last week, during the peak of the liquidity crisis.

A quick thought for people who have money in some of the CLO-funds (ECC, OXLC, OCCI, XFLT, EIC, etc.) - surely you've read somewhere on Seeking Alpha someone say 'for the people that held onto their CLO Equity through the GFC these instruments performed well, even better than most, during the last financial crisis".... what did you think that would look like? this is it. If you have the stones to continue to hold, and maybe pick up some very cheap shares right now, you could be rewarded in a few years when you look back on this. But it could be bad for a while (or even get worse from here). All that to say if you got into these funds hopefully you understood the risk being presented and the risk being shouldered in exchange for that lofty distribution. for those who have dry powder and want to average-down or get into the game at current prices I would caution you from throwing it all at one stock, no matter how good that one looks... spread it out, there are A LOT of "sales" right now and save some of that dry powder, you never know how much further down it could go.

