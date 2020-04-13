Aboitiz Power: All Eyes On Power Demand And Credit Risks

A key re-rating catalyst for Aboitiz Power in the medium-to-long term is the company's geographical and energy mix diversification, putting short-term headwinds aside.

Aboitiz Power's net gearing of 140% as of end-FY2019 is high both on an absolute and relative basis, which brings credit risks for the company into the spotlight.

Electricity consumption in the Philippines has declined by -30% YoY since the lockdown in Luzon, and weaker-than-expected power demand going forward is a key downside risk for Aboitiz Power.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Philippines-listed power company Aboitiz Power Corporation (OTCPK:ABZPF) (OTCPK:ABZPY) [AP:PM] from "Bullish" to "Neutral".

Electricity consumption in the Philippines has declined by -30% YoY since the lockdown in Luzon, and weaker-than-expected power demand going forward is a key downside risk for Aboitiz Power. Aboitiz Power's net gearing of 140% as of end-FY2019 is high both on an absolute and relative basis, which brings credit risks for the company into the spotlight.

A key re-rating catalyst for Aboitiz Power in the medium-to-long term is the company's geographical and energy mix diversification, putting short-term headwinds aside. With Aboitiz Power's share price decline and current valuations pricing in some of the negatives associated with weak power demand and high financial leverage, a "Neutral" rating for the stock is fair.

This is an update of my initiation article on Aboitiz Power published on November 29, 2019. Aboitiz Power's share price has declined by -20% from PHP34.75 as of November 22, 2019, to PHP27.75 as of April 8, 2020 since my initiation. Aboitiz Power trades at 11.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 14.8 times and 13.7 times, respectively. The stock also offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 4.2% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 5.0%.

Readers are advised to trade in Aboitiz Power shares listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker AP:PM where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $900,000, and market capitalization is above $3.9 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Coronavirus Outbreak Leads To Lower Power Demand

As at the time of writing, there are 4,648 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections (of which 197 of them have recovered) and 297 deaths in the Philippines. Luzon, the largest island in the Philippines making up "a third" of the country, was placed under lockdown since March 16, 2020. The lockdown in Luzon, earlier planned to end on April 12, 2020, has been extended till April 30, 2020.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 11, 2020, prior to the lockdown, Aboitiz Power highlighted that "we actually had a strong January", and "I would expect that February would continue to be as strong" when commenting on power demand in the Philippines and the company's performance. But things have changed dramatically since then, especially with the lockdown in Luzon.

Local media publication Manila Standard reported on March 19, 2020, that electricity consumption in the country has declined by -30% YoY since the lockdown based on data from the Department of Energy. It is clear from the data that higher power demand from residential customers (staying at home) can't fully offset the decline in power demand from industrial and commercial clients (business closures). Furthermore, weak spot prices and oversupply could add to Aboitiz Power's woes.

In March 2020, spot prices, as per Philippines' wholesale power market referred to as Wholesale Electricity Spot Market or WESM, declined -60% YoY from PHP5.20/kWh a year ago to PHP2.08/kWh last month. On the surface, it seems that Aboitiz Power is not significantly impacted by weak spot prices, as the company sells most of its power generated via contracts with its distribution arm and other independent third parties. In fact, Aboitiz Power derived only 4.5% of its FY2019 revenue from spot market power sales.

However, weak spot prices also imply lower rates for Aboitiz Power's new power supply contracts. Notably, it is estimated that close to 10% of Aboitiz Power's power supply agreements in terms of capacity will expire in FY2020.

Separately, there have already been concerns regarding oversupply in the Philippine power industry prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

At Aboitiz Power's 9M2019 results briefing on November 6, 2019, a sell-side analyst made reference to "Philippines' current power oversupply" when asking a question. Local media publication The Philippine Star highlighted "the oversupply of power in Mindanao (Philippines)" in a news article published on December 26, 2019. The current supply-demand imbalance might be further exacerbated by the Department of Energy's decision to prevent power generation companies in the Philippines from shutting down their plants during the current coronavirus outbreak.

A vicious cycle is at play here, with weak power demand leading to low spot prices and a supply-demand imbalance resulting in a further weakening of spot prices. If the coronavirus outbreak takes a longer-than-expected time to be contained, and weak power demand and low spot prices continue for an extended period, Aboitiz Power's FY2020 financial performance will be adversely impacted.

Credit Risks In The Spotlight

Against the backdrop of the current coronavirus outbreak, investors are increasingly focusing their attention on companies' balance sheets, rather than income statements, as near-term earnings visibility is low. It is obvious that companies with the balance sheet strength to weather the current storm are safer investment candidates.

As of December 31, 2019, Aboitiz Power has a gross debt-to-equity ratio of 174% and a net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing of 140%. These ratios are relatively high on an absolute basis, and Aboitiz Power also has higher financial leverage compared with its peers. None of Aboitiz Power's power company peers in the Philippines, including First Gen Corporation (OTC:FSGCF) (OTCPK:FSGCY) [FGEN:PM], Manila Electric Company (OTCPK:MAEOY) [MER:PM] and Semirara Mining and Power Corporation [SCC:PM], have gross debt-to-equity ratio and net gearing exceeding 60%.

On the positive side of things, refinancing risks for Aboitiz Power are limited, as less than 7% of the company's total debt as of end-FY2019 is short-term debt, which is due for refinancing or repayment in FY2020.

Aboitiz Power guided at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 11, 2020, that "we intend to continue to acquire and do projects in the next 10 years" and "the debt levels of where we are today should remain" going forward. But the company also added at the recent earnings call that its gearing will peak in early 2021 before gradually declining as new projects start to generate cash flow.

Geographical And Energy Mix Diversification In The Medium-To-Long Term

Putting near-term headwinds from the current coronavirus outbreak, a key re-rating catalyst for Aboitiz Power in the medium-to-long term is the company's geographical and energy mix diversification.

Aboitiz Power highlighted at its FY2019 earnings call on March 11, 2020, that the company has set a target of having 13% of its power generation capacity derived from overseas markets outside of the Philippines by 2029, of which most, if not all, will be renewable energy power projects. The company expects that renewable energy will account for 50% of its energy capacity mix in 10 years' time versus 30% currently, while its EBITDA contribution from international markets will grow from 5% as a percentage of total EBITDA now to 10% in the next decade.

Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar are some of the key overseas markets that Aboitiz Power is targeting for new power projects in the coming years, and Aboitiz Power continues to explore new renewable power project opportunities in geothermal, hydro, solar and wind.

Looking ahead, Aboitiz Power should see a positive re-rating of the company's valuations over time, as the company gradually reduces both geographical concentration risk (home market Philippines) and commodity price risk (oil and coal prices) in the years to come.

Valuation

Aboitiz Power trades at 10.9 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 11.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of PHP27.75 as of April 8, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 14.8 times and 13.7 times, respectively. During the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, Aboitiz Power has traded as low as 4.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 5.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E.

Aboitiz Power offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 4.2% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 5.0%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Aboitiz Power include weaker-than-expected power demand as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak, a failure to either refinance or repay the company's debt, and lower-than-expected dividends for FY2020 and beyond.

